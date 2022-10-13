Event to connect Colorado businesses in first Defense Development Roundup

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A panel discussion featuring defense company CEOs and founders begins at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers. The event is no longer open to the public as those participating previously registered to attend.

The Defense Development Roundup is organized by the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation (Chamber & EDC) with the goal to bring together Colorado Springs-based, defense-focused cyber, space, and aerospace companies.

There will be two panels of defense company senior leaders speaking about the resources that helped to make their businesses a success and also region-specific business considerations the firms have faced.

Perspectives will focus on talent acquisition, community building and interactions, local/federal/military government relationships, partnership with the Chamber & EDC, and other forms of community support.

The panel includes:

The Chamber & EDC is hoping this first event will continue conversations year-round within the defense community.

