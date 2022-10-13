$402,000 of liquid meth found hidden inside condom-filled pumpkins

EAGLE PASS, Texas ( KVEO ) — Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized 44 pounds of liquid meth that was hidden inside of condoms packaged within pumpkins.

On Tuesday, officers with CBP Office of Field Operations at a port of entry in Eagle Pass, Texas, encountered a 2012 Ford Escape arriving from Mexico, a news release from CBP stated.

The vehicle was referred for a secondary inspection, and officers discovered 44 pounds of alleged liquid methamphetamine inside of 136 condoms that were packaged within four pumpkins.

The drugs and vehicle were seized and the the driver and passenger of the vehicle were turned over to the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our frontline CBP officers have seen just about everything and this Tuesday was no exception as they encountered liquid methamphetamine hidden within pumpkins,” said Acting Port Director Elizabeth Garduno in the release. “They utilized their training, experience, interviewing skills and uncovered a rather novel narcotics smuggling method in the process.”

The meth was worth an estimated $402,196, the release stated.

