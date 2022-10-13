Read full article on original website
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
Meet 'Pan Solo,' a 6-foot bread replica of the 'Star Wars' hero created by a California bakery.Zoran BogdanovicSan Francisco, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
These San Francisco restaurants are going to close. The owners just don’t know when.
While some restaurant owners found their next lily pad to land on, others continue to struggle to figure out what's next.
City View Restaurant Moving to New Space
The Financial District dim sum restaurant is moving from its current location at 662 Commercial Street just up the block to 33 Walter U. Lum Place.
hoodline.com
Acclaimed Oakland food truck Tacos El Último Baile opens a brick-and-mortar spot at Fruitvale Public Market
East Bay taco outfit Tacos El Último Baile, which has been evolving since its early days selling tacos from a table outside an Oakland bar six years ago, is about to debut its own brick-and-mortar location starting Saturday, in a spot that has the potential to keep building its reputation. Chef Dominic Prado is about to open the business at Oakland’s Fruitvale Public Market at 3340 East 12th Street. The space Prado is leasing was formerly occupied by the restaurant Nyum Bai, which closed in May in search of new digs. For the past five years, the popular Cambodian restaurant has served its tasty dishes to long lines of hungry customers, and those long lines are expected to continue for Prado’s new Tacos El Último Baile venture.
Eater
The Tijuana-Style Taco Pop-Up That’s Earned a Cult Following in the East Bay
The first thing you’ll notice driving past Tacos Mi Reynita: there’s a line, and it’s always long. That’s how it’s been since day one for this popular East Oakland pop-up that emerged onto the taco scene a year and a half ago. The reason? Despite...
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Nearly 30 New Lanterns Come to SF's Chinatown — and Each Tells a Story
Twenty-nine brand-new lanterns have been recently put up around San Francisco's Chinatown. Part of a public art installation called the "Lanter Stories," these pieces are now on display on the 600 block of Grant Avenue; each of the lanterns features a picture of an iconic person in the community — like chef Cecilia Chang and author Amy Tan. [NBC Bay Area]
Toys ‘R’ Us comes back to the Bay Area
If you've been missing Toys "R" Us, you are in luck, as Macy's stores across the Bay Area will be debuting new shops in San Francisco and San Jose on Saturday, according to a press release from Macy's.
The story behind Casa Sanchez Foods: how one ingenious idea led to the tortilla chip
You probably have eaten tortilla chips and salsas from Casa Sanchez Foods but do you know their story?
7x7.com
25 Fun Things to Do This Week (10.17.22)
Put your gas rebate to good use and hit the town. This week is a foodie’s paradise with the kick-off of Eat Drink SF plus restaurant week, a free screening of The Best Chef in the World, a special Osito x Little Fish Co. collaboration dinner, and boozy brunch at Aziza.
Eater
Here’s Why a Glen Park Grocery Store Is Attracting Tons of Rats and Birds
Canyon Market in Glen Park closed temporarily at the end of September due to a rat infestation. Owner Janet Tarlov let her customers know the shop attracts a huge amount of birds and rats, due to a local who dumps birdseed in the neighborhood — Tarlov says she typically cleans up 15 to 30 pounds of birdseed at a time. “And I had to do this multiple times a day,” Tarlov told ABC 7 News. Tarlov spoke with the woman the neighborhood has dubbed “Birdseed Lady” when she caught her in the act, but the animal feeder allegedly spit on Tarlov in response. Animal-related damages to the store are now close to $100,000, Tarlov says.
What to do in San Francisco this week
Bark the Vote Let’s be honest. Most voter registration drives — where someone is blocking the sidewalk with a clipboard — are kind of annoying. This one is different: It has iconic views of the Painted Ladies and is four-leg friendly. The Bay Woof and the Alamo Square Neighborhood Association join forces to create a fun gathering of dog lovers in the lead up to the midterms. Not only can you register to vote at the event (deadline is Oct. 25), but you can meet...
Eater
This Los Angeles Pop-Up Phenom Is Coming to the Bay Area
One of Los Angeles’ favorite pop-ups is coming to the Bay Area with events on October 16, 18, and 20. Co-founder Elizabeth Heitner started Malli about two years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic started and her now-business partner (and romantic partner) Nestor Silva has joined her in the endeavor. The two serve Mexican- and Jewish-inspired food and will take over at Bay Area kitchens including Octavia, Slug, and Habibi Bar through the third week of October. The pop-up just finished a tour through New York, too, where Heitner grew up. Heitner is a New York Jew, as she calls it, and Nestor is a Los Angeles Mexican with an Argentinian father. “We keep up with this Jewish-inspired Mexican idea because I was obsessed with making babka,” Heitner says. “I was like, ‘What if we made Mexican chocolate babka?’ And we thought, ‘Where else can we take this?’”
'Birdseed Lady' speaks out on excessive piles of seeds dumped around SF neighborhood
"I am not denying that I had birdseed. But I'm denying that I had done it recently," said Chevarria. "I'm a very compassionate woman. I love animals. I love nature."
SFGate
20 of the best things to do in the San Francisco Bay Area for Halloween
The San Francisco Bay Area is a hotbed for all things horror. It was once the famed home of Jack Skellington’s original Halloween Town, after all. As soon as October rolls around, there’s fall foliage to find and influencers to dodge at pumpkin patches, haunted houses to brave your way through and costumes to curate. It can all get a little overwhelming.
Sunday events cause Muni detours in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Riders of SF MUNI are being advised of two route disruptions today. Officials at the transit agency said on Twitter that the Haight Ashbury Street Fair will cause detours to buses between Masonic Street and Stanyan Street from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The 25 Treasure Island bus will also be […]
7x7.com
5 Most Beautiful Live Music Venues in the Bay Area
You don’t (and shouldn’t!) choose live music based on the beauty of the venue in which it will be playing. But there’s no denying that atmosphere counts. Watching an artist you love burn the stage to the ground is all the better when that stage is intricately Art Deco or framed by vineyards. From Berkeley’s historic amphitheater, The Greek, to San Francisco’s Jazz Age music and movie halls, these are the Bay Area’s most beautiful venues for seeing a show.
SFist
Bay Area 7-Eleven Sells Winning Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Worth $247M
On Friday, one of two winning tickets for the CA Mega Millions lottery was sold at the 7-Eleven at 1413 Kooser Road in San Jose — leaving the two players to split the $494M Mega Millions jackpot evenly, each of them now entitled to a massive $247M prize. Back...
One of the world's greatest chefs was found dead in SF. His killing is still unsolved.
At the height of his fame, someone killed chef Masa Kobayashi at his San Francisco home.
The Palm Court $30 burger tastes like the death of San Francisco
This burger exemplifies the bourgeois-ification of San Francisco.
San Francisco micro-hotel YOTEL acquired for $62M in foreclosure auction
The hotel is best known for its 86-square-foot "micro rooms" and minimalist, tech-savvy design.
