East Bay taco outfit Tacos El Último Baile, which has been evolving since its early days selling tacos from a table outside an Oakland bar six years ago, is about to debut its own brick-and-mortar location starting Saturday, in a spot that has the potential to keep building its reputation. Chef Dominic Prado is about to open the business at Oakland’s Fruitvale Public Market at 3340 East 12th Street. The space Prado is leasing was formerly occupied by the restaurant Nyum Bai, which closed in May in search of new digs. For the past five years, the popular Cambodian restaurant has served its tasty dishes to long lines of hungry customers, and those long lines are expected to continue for Prado’s new Tacos El Último Baile venture.
