Lexington, KY

How inflated are hotel rates for this weekend’s UK home football game? Check out prices

By Meredith Howard
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

The Wildcats will take on Mississippi State University at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Kroger Field, and depending on how much you’re willing to spend, you can still snag a game ticket.

If you’re visiting from out of town and will need a hotel room, you may be stuck paying premium prices. We’ve rounded up pricing for eight Lexington-area accommodations, starting at $114.99 and going up to $549 for Saturday night.

Prices are current as of Oct. 13 through each hotel’s direct website and reflect rates for standard two-person rooms, pre-tax. Prices vary based on when and how you book and whether you’re a rewards member with a particular chain.

Here are single-night prices for Lexington-area hotels for this weekend, Oct. 18 to 19 and Oct. 29 to 30 so you can compare with weekday and weekend rates (though Oct. 29 and 30 could be more expensive than other weekends because Halloween is the following Monday).

Holiday Inn Express & Suites: Lexington Midtown - I-75

Saturday to Sunday: $274

Oct. 18 to 19: $114

Oct. 29 to 30: $184

Home2 Suites by Hilton - Lexington Hamburg

Saturday to Sunday: $341 (Sold out as of Oct. 13, price from Oct. 11)

Oct. 18 to 19: $137

Oct. 29 to 30: $211

Residence Inn Lexington City Center

Saturday to Sunday: $549

Oct. 18 to 19: $249

Oct. 29 to 30: Sold out

Fairfield Inn and Suites Lexington North

Saturday to Sunday: $369

Oct. 18 to 19: $119

Oct. 29 to 30: $249

Red Roof Inn Lexington

Saturday to Sunday: $114.99

Oct. 18 to 19: $66.99

Oct. 29 to 30: $149.99

Hyatt Regency Lexington

Saturday to Sunday: $399

Oct. 18 to 19: Sold out (Hyatt Place Lexington has standard rooms starting at $134 per night for Oct. 18.)

Oct. 29 to 30: Sold out (Hyatt Place Lexington has standard rooms starting at $174 per night for Oct. 29.)

Days Inn & Suites Lexington

Saturday to Sunday: $126.49

Oct. 18 to 19: $69.49

Oct. 29 to 30: $85.49

Ramada Lexington North Hotel & Conference Center

Saturday to Sunday: $129.99

Oct. 18 to 19: $69.99

Oct. 29 to 30: $119.99

How much are game tickets?

As of Thursday, a variety of resale ticket options are available. Ticket prices for two seats together start at $41 per person from Ticketmaster, but you’ll have to shell out more if you’re hoping to be closer to the action.

Seats in Section 25M are going for $626 for Row 19 and $335 for Row 18, and you can sit in Section 27F (Row 14) for $1,750 per person, according to Ticketmaster.

Do you have a question about Lexington for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.

