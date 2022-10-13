ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State safety announced as highest graded at position by PFF

Ohio State is on a tear once more. To no one’s surprise, players are being applauded for their work so far this season. Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom was named Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded safety at the midway point of the 2022 season. Ransom has been a consistent playmaker on the back end for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in coverage.
WBNS 10TV Columbus

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 9

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is almost over and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have complete coverage as teams fight for their spot in the playoffs. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live at Olentangy Liberty for its matchup against Hilliard Davidson. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
buckeyesports.com

“An Honor” For Emma Shumate To Play At Ohio State

It’s seemingly a match made in heaven between Ohio State and guard Emma Shumate. Raised in Dresden, Ohio, and playing high school basketball for Newark under head coach and her father, J.R. Shumate, the Buckeyes were the relative hometown college team for Emma, considered one of the top prospects in the 2021 recruiting class.
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Michigan vs. Penn State has major implications on Big Ten

The Ohio State football team gets to kick back and relax this weekend as they are off. The Penn State vs. Michigan game is the one to watch on Saturday. The Ohio State football team is on its bye this weekend after a 6-0 start to the regular season. This is time for the Buckeyes to heal up and for the coaching staff to address some areas of the team that need some help.
thecomeback.com

Athletic director reveals potential Ohio Stadium changes

Ohio Stadium, the iconic home venue of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this season. The stadium will still host Ohio State home games for the foreseeable future, but athletic director Gene Smith hasn’t ruled out one potential change: the stadium’s name. According...
Cavaliers Waive Five Players

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived guard Sharife Cooper, forward Mamadi Diakite, forward Nate Hinton, guard R.J. Nembhard, and forward Jamorko Pickett, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Nembhard (6-4, 200), who originally signed a Two-Way contract with Cleveland on Oct....
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
