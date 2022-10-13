Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Fischer’s hat trick powers No. 20 Buckeyes past Illini 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps Rutgers, extends season-long win streak to sixThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Ohio State football predicted to land stud 5-star recruit
The recruiting front has been quiet in terms of commitments for the Ohio State football team since the season started. Recruits for the 2023 class have been busy taking visits to multiple campuses and trying to figure out where might be the best place for them. Ohio State has been...
Three reasons Ohio State football won’t win the National Championship
Yesterday, we gave you three reasons why the Ohio State football team will win the National Championship this year. Today, we give you the glass-half-empty version of the Buckeyes’ season. They currently sit at 6-0 and are ranked second in the AP Poll. The bye week does come at...
Ohio State officially announces 'Scarlet the Shoe' game against Iowa
In the middle of the summer, Ohio State released a number of promotions for the Buckeye football games this fall. Included in that was a “Scarlet the Shoe” game for the Saturday, Oct. 22 contest when Iowa comes to Ohio Stadium. That is now official. In conjunction with...
Ohio State safety announced as highest graded at position by PFF
Ohio State is on a tear once more. To no one’s surprise, players are being applauded for their work so far this season. Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom was named Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded safety at the midway point of the 2022 season. Ransom has been a consistent playmaker on the back end for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in coverage.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 9
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is almost over and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have complete coverage as teams fight for their spot in the playoffs. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live at Olentangy Liberty for its matchup against Hilliard Davidson. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Ohio State offensive commits in action during packed weekend slate
COLUMBUS — Ohio State for the first time in six weeks can relax on a Saturday. The Buckeyes are on their much-deserved, well-timed bye week this weekend. Players can enjoy a Friday and Saturday to themselves while the coaching staff can get out on the road for recruiting. Which...
Things you might not have known about Michigan football's win over Penn State
Michigan football drove the field early and often against Penn State, thanks in large part to the run game, which accumulated 412 yards on Saturday. The Wolverine defense stymied the Nittany Lion offense, save for one big play by quarterback Sean Clifford in the first half. It was the first...
“An Honor” For Emma Shumate To Play At Ohio State
It’s seemingly a match made in heaven between Ohio State and guard Emma Shumate. Raised in Dresden, Ohio, and playing high school basketball for Newark under head coach and her father, J.R. Shumate, the Buckeyes were the relative hometown college team for Emma, considered one of the top prospects in the 2021 recruiting class.
Why Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day Wears Black On Game Days
While former coaches tied their game-day attire to the what the team was wearing, Day always wears a black hat and top.
Ohio State Football: Michigan vs. Penn State has major implications on Big Ten
The Ohio State football team gets to kick back and relax this weekend as they are off. The Penn State vs. Michigan game is the one to watch on Saturday. The Ohio State football team is on its bye this weekend after a 6-0 start to the regular season. This is time for the Buckeyes to heal up and for the coaching staff to address some areas of the team that need some help.
Power-5 WR commit locks in visit to Oregon
Oregon's coaching staff recently issued a scholarship offer to three-star wide receiver and Wisconsin commit Trech Kekahuna. The Ducks are now preparing for a visit by.
Ohio State football ready to let two-headed monster take over
The Ohio State football team is known for being able to pass the ball with great ease. They have been able to get whatever they want through the air with the myriad of weapons that C.J. Stroud has available to him. No team has been able to stop him or shut him down completely.
Athletic director reveals potential Ohio Stadium changes
Ohio Stadium, the iconic home venue of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this season. The stadium will still host Ohio State home games for the foreseeable future, but athletic director Gene Smith hasn’t ruled out one potential change: the stadium’s name. According...
Cavaliers Waive Five Players
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived guard Sharife Cooper, forward Mamadi Diakite, forward Nate Hinton, guard R.J. Nembhard, and forward Jamorko Pickett, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Nembhard (6-4, 200), who originally signed a Two-Way contract with Cleveland on Oct....
Ohio State Coach Rips Bears Receivers As Justin Fields, Chicago Lose
Brian Hartline shared his opinion on Chicago's wide receivers Thursday night.
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love pizza, then here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them next time you are around.
Ohio State is trying to flip 2023 Notre Dame commit after scholarship offer
There is blood in the water and there is a feeling that plenty of schools will be looking to flip current Notre Dame commits. There have already been four decommits for the 2023 cycle for the Irish (Keon Keeley, Justyn Rhett, Elijah Paige and Sedrick Irvin Jr.) and there is potential for more.
Ohio State basketball gets first commitment for 2024 class
It’s deep in the middle of fall and that means everyone’s minds are fixated on Ohio State football in the great state of Ohio, but we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that basketball season is just around the corner. In fact, the Big Ten had its annual basketball media days this past week out in Minneapolis.
BLITZ GAME GUIDE: No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan in battle of unbeated teams
No. 10 Penn State faces No. 5 Michigan in a critical Big Ten East showdown in Ann Arbor Saturday. This is the Blitz Game Guide for the matchup, which will kick off at noon Eastern and can be seen on FOX. The Nittany Lions are 5-0 overall and 2-0 in...
Roundup: National media weighs in on Michigan football dominance over Penn State
Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh said you could call the Wolverines’ 41-17 win over Penn State a statement game. It turns out, national writers are looking at it exactly that way. The maize and blue have flown under the radar through much of 2022, thanks in large part...
