Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Wacky, warm weather continues into weekend – Mark
We’re seeing dry conditions with above-average temperatures, and chilly overnight lows. The pattern will hold through the weekend. A few clouds rolling over, and very mild day ahead. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast. Our run of very warm and sunny conditions continue today and through the weekend. Our...
KXLY
No sign of mid-October weather in this warm, sunny forecast – Kris
We are tracking a strong ridge of high pressure that is going to keep the 70s and the sunshine going for Friday, the weekend, and right on into next week. You’ve probably got the hang of these cool mornings and warm afternoons by now. Send the kids out the door with a sweatshirt, but they might leave it on the playground as temperatures soar into the mid-70s in the afternoon. Enjoy!
KXLY
Sunny Sunday, but is it the last one for a while?
SPOKANE, Wash.– It will continue to be another gorgeous weekend, but is it our last one for a while?. Wildfire smoke continues to be a problem in this unusually warm weather. Most of the Inland Northwest should have clean air on Sunday thanks to winds out of the east. We will continue to see air quality issues at the foot of the Cascades and around Bonners Ferry.
KXLY
Above-average temperatures continue through the weekend – Mark
Sunny days and cool crisp nights! Tonight would be a great night to get the fire pit going as the burn ban has been lifted in Spokane and Spokane County. Sunshine with some passing clouds and light winds are on tap today and continuing into the weekend. We’ll see temperatures around 73 degrees.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Fall Leaf Festival is coming back to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something fun to do with friends and family next weekend? The Fall Leaf Festival is coming back to Spokane next Saturday! The annual event gives people the opportunity to play in the leaves, enjoy the trees and explore the Finch Arboretum. You can take yourself and loved ones to take a photo with their huge...
Weekend Events in Spokane: Free concerts, quilting show, Great Pumpkin Race & Family Carnival
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Ready for more fall events while enjoying the warm weather in the Inland Northwest?. The forecast for Friday is in the 70s and will remain mostly sunny. Saturday and Sunday will be a bit warmer, with highs around the mid-70s on both days. A slam dunk warm forecast for sure!
Coeur d'Alene Press
Museum visit free for locals
COEUR d'ALENE — The Museum of North Idaho is nearing the end of the 2022 season, but before it closes Oct. 29, locals can visit for free. "To ensure all locals know, understand and appreciate our regional heritage, we are opening our doors with no admission cost to all residents of North Idaho," according to a press release.
Coeur d'Alene Press
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Early freight on the St. Joe River
There was no argument about the startling beauty of the St. Joe River. The question was, how to exploit the riches — timber and minerals — surrounding this 140-mile-long waterway when only the lower 20 miles are deep enough to navigate. In 1887, Joe Fisher, along with brothers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local racer involved in crash at Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway died on Sunday
POST FALLS, ID. — A local racer was involved in an accident during a race at Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway died on Sunday. Scott Eldredge got in the accident Saturday night. Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway said on its Facebook page that he died at 6:30 a.m Sunday morning. The cause of death is unknown right now. Eldredge was known for...
Old World Christmas opening for 2022 holiday season on Saturday
SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s never too early to start planning for the holidays. Spokane’s Old World Christmas factory outlet is reopening on Saturday for the 2022 holiday season. The outlet, which specializes in selling holiday ornaments, has been open since 1978. It only opens twice per year; to spread holiday cheer during “Christmas in July,” then again during the holiday...
Burn ban lifted across Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash. – Regional fire marshals have lifted burn restrictions for Spokane County and the greater Spokane metro area. The restrictions were lifted as of 8 a.m. Friday. “We want to thank everyone for their compliance with the burn restrictions this summer,” said Spokane Valley Fire Department Fire Marshal Greg Rogers. “This was a complicated season with heavy rains and...
KXLY
Ash Aphids are back, and this year they could stay a while
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s the most annoying annual tradition in the Inland Northwest: picking ash aphids out of your teeth, hair, clothes and nose. The pesky bugs are back and could be sticking around for a while thanks to the warm autumn weather we’ve been having. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inlander.com
Camp hope shrinks; plus, a Band-Aid for contaminated West Plains water, and Woodward's gloomy prognostication
According to a weekend count by Jewels Helping Hands, there are 443 people living at Camp Hope. That's lower than earlier in the summer, when a survey counted 601 people living at the East Central homeless encampment — a number that's been used in countless news statements and stories. In a text message, Julie Garcia, executive director of Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit overseeing the camp, said more campers are being moved into housing and that she hopes the number will be at 430 by Friday. Garcia describes it as a "steady decline." The new population figures come just a few days after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl joined the sheriff, county commissioners and county prosecutor in calling for the camp to be cleared. In a letter sent to the state Transportation Department — which owns the land the camp is on — and Jewels Helping Hands, Meidl outlined allegations of criminal activity and declared the camp a chronic nuisance. The letter included a proposed agreement that would require all personal items be moved off the property by Nov. 15. (NATE SANFORD)
KXLY
Tickets now on sale for EWU-WSU basketball game at Spokane Arena
SPOKANE, Wash. – Tickets are now on sale for people looking to attend the Eastern Washington vs. Washington State men’s basketball game in Spokane. The Eags and Cougs will play at the Spokane Arena on Nov. 21. Tickets start at $10 and are available for purchase here. Student...
Cream puff chain opening Spokane Valley location
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Do you want to try some new, tasty treats? Beard Papa’s, a famous cream puff chain, is coming to Spokane Valley. The new dessert location is opening early next year on Sprague Avenue near Costco and Walmart. At Beard Papa’s, you can create your own cream puffs. First, you’ll need to pick a shell. You can...
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
KHQ Right Now
Dive rescue training turns into real rescue near Boulder Beach
SPOKANE, Wash. - A group of dive rescue trainees was thrown into real-life action Wednesday afternoon, rescuing a woman in distress at Boulder Beach. Members of the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) and other agencies across the region were in attendance for the dive rescue training. While standing on the...
New parking meters, mobile payment option rolled out in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane just finished installing more new parking meters this week. It’s the next phase of a plan to simplify and upgrade on-street parking in downtown Spokane. You may have already seen some new meters over the summer — that was Phase 1 of the City’s meter replacement plan. In Phase 2, new meters are...
US Fish and Wildlife Service conducts prescribed burn near Cheney
CHENEY, Wash. — If you see smoke out in Cheney, crews are doing a prescribed burn in the area. Spokane County Fire District 3 said on Saturday that US Fish and Wildlife Service is burning a prescribed area of the Turnbull Wildlife Refuge Fire Management Specialist for Turnbull Wildfire Refuge Ken Meinhart said the fire is burning at the northern...
inlander.com
Letter: WSDOT pushes back on Spokane's Camp Hope blame game, and other highlights
In a lengthy, fiery letter, the Washington State Department of Transportation "strenuously objected" to the city's threats of legal action over Camp Hope, calling Spokane's actions "unlawful," "constitutionally suspect," and "unreasonable and unrealistic." The letter is in response to a "Chronic Nuisance Notice" Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl sent to...
Comments / 0