Cumberland, RI

Police: Cumberland High School threat not credible

By Shaun Towne
 3 days ago

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Cumberland police say they’ve determined that a reported threat made toward the town’s high school is not credible.

The potential bomb threat was posted on social media, according to a joint statement from Cumberland police and the school department.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on restricted movement and police asked people to avoid the area.

Police said a suspect has been identified and the incident remains under investigation.

Based on similar cases in other districts, the person who allegedly made the threat could face a disorderly conduct charge and suspension from school, if they’re a student.

