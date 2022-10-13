Read full article on original website
Warrensburg/North Warren Central/Lake George continues inaugural season magic with road win over No. 1 Schuylerville
It's hard to find many better inaugural seasons than the one Warrensburg/North Warren Central/Lake George football is in the midst of right now.
Shenendehowa bounces back by bashing Saratoga Springs
In a battle for sole possession of second place in the Section II, Class AA standings, Shenendehowa rolled Saratoga Springs 35-7, moving the Plainsmen one step closer to securing a home game in the opening round of sectionals.
Averill Park rolls Amsterdam in Capital clash
Averill Park and Amsterdam entered Friday night unbeaten in the Class A Capital Division. The two teams met in a matchup with massive playoff implications.
CBA scores 21 unanswered to beat Guilderland 21-7
CBA came into Friday night's game against Guilderland undefeated, but that didn't stop the Dutchmen from making things interesting.
Shaker dominates Bethlehem on homecoming night 55-0
It was a homecoming for the Shaker Blue Bison Friday night, and they were giving current students and alum a show on the gridiron against Bethlehem.
South Glens Falls, October 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Johnstown Senior High School soccer team will have a game with South Glens Falls High School on October 15, 2022, 08:00:00.
Colonie HS Athletic Hall of Fame inducts 2022 class
The Colonie Central High School Athletic Hall of Fame welcomed its newest members during the fall induction ceremony on Thursday, October 13.
toplaxrecruits.com
.@Victory_Events girls’ recruit: Sayville (N.Y.) 2024 DEF McNamara commits to Albany
Sayville (N.Y.) 2024 defender Loghan McNamara of LI Legacy Lacrosse has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at SUNY at Albany. High school: Sayville High School (Sayville, N.Y.) Grad year: 2024. Position: Defense. College committed to: SUNY at Albany. Club team: LI Legacy Lacrosse Womens. Lacrosse honors:...
Sublime tribute band to perform in Saratoga Springs
Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime is set to perform at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs on December 28 from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The band will be performing with special guests Joe Samba and Brett Wilson.
nippertown.com
Putnam Place Rallying Behind Chad Stevens in Upcoming Benefit, October 16th
SARATOGA SPRINGS – On October 16th, Putnam Place will be exemplifying community through music, as it rallies behind local Chad “Superman” Stevens. The benefit for Stevens, currently battling cancer, will feature music from Waller Road. Putnam Place invites those thinking of attending to join them on October...
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 14-16
The weekend is almost here! From concerts to festivals to walking history tours, there are quite a few things happening on October 14, 15, and 16.
Albany’s Best Bakeries: A Sweet Treat for Everyone
Albany is a great place to live for many reasons: the food, the culture, and the people. But one of the best things about Albany is the bakeries. No matter what you're in the mood for, there's a bakery with what you're looking for. In the last few years, several new bakeries have opened up, quickly becoming some of the best places in the city to get a sweet treat. Here are just a few of Albany's best bakeries:
Troy Souvlaki Fest to celebrate Greek foods
The Troy Souvlaki Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 5.
albanyschools.org
Celebrating Albany High’s new spaces
A huge thank you to all the students, families, staff, community partners, board members (past and present) and elected officials who helped make Albany High School’s ribbon cutting a success Thursday!. You can visit our district Facebook page to view photos from the event. The event marked the completion...
Women in Need hosts New Member Mixer
Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) is holding a new member mixer on Thursday October 27 for those interested in becoming members. WIN is a non-profit that aids women and families in surrounding counties.
albanymagic.com
Beloved National Cookie Chain Opening Two Capital Region Stores
Frankly, this is something to rejoice over. Crumbl Cookies has made it official, they are opening two locations in the Albany area. The nationwide chain only started five years ago when its first store opened in rural Utah, but grew at an incredibly fast pace. Today there are over 300 locations throughout the US.
Crumbl Cookies opening two Capital Region stores
Crumbl Cookies, a cookie company chain, is making its way to the Capital Region. The company is opening a store in Latham and Clifton Park.
Ghosts of Saratoga Trolley Tour makes its debut
Saratoga Springs History Museum and Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center have announced a new seasonal guided trolley tour during the Halloween season. The tour covers many ghostly locations in Saratoga Springs including the Canfield Casino.
Troy Record
ZZ Top rocks Palace Theatre
ALBANY, N.Y. — ZZ Top rocked the Capital Region’s Palace Theatre on Friday as part of the band’s ongoing Raw Whisky Tour. The Albany crowd was treated to an evening of entertainment with vocalist-guitarist Billy Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard and Elwood Francis, who now plays bass for the group in place of the late Dusty Hill.
Fairground ready for second year of holiday lights
In Albany, it may be "lights out" for a longstanding holiday light show. The Capital Holiday Lights event no longer has its home at Washington Park - but another event northeast of the city is looking to pick up the slack.
