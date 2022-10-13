Friday looks features fantastic fall weather for all of central and south Alabama. The sky was cloudless this morning, and likely remains that way for the rest of the day. Temperatures were in the upper 40s and low 50s early Friday morning, but afternoon temperatures warm to near 80°. The sky stays clear Friday evening, so the Friday night football forecast remains rain-free, but cool with temperatures in the 50s by the fourth quarter.

