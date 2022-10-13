ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Local Profile

Feast of Sharing Returns To DFW

After a two-year hiatus, Feast of Sharing will once again gather the community to break bread and celebrate the season. “In the past two years, we’ve been able to host modified Feast of Sharing events by distributing meals to those in need, but what we have really missed is the interaction and celebration that these two events are known for here in the Metroplex,” said Mabrie Jackson, senior director of public affairs, H-E-B/Central Market.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Where to get the best farm fresh eggs around Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — A staple of every breakfast will include pancakes, hashbrowns, bacon, and, of course, eggs cooked just the way you liked them. Everyone has had eggs cooked at home from the store, but have you ever given some farm-fresh eggs a shot? Your breakfast will be changed without a doubt once you give these a try. So, why all the egg talk?
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Texas Society
Dallas, TX
Basketball
Thrillist

The Best Pumpkin Patches for Adults in Dallas-Fort Worth This Fall

When the calendar flips to October, pumpkin patches across DFW become as prevalent as Christmas tree lots in December. Pumpkin patches are perfect places for those who aren’t into being chased through a haunted mansion by someone with a chainsaw but still want to enjoy a little Halloween spirit—while scoring some great Insta content. The best part about pumpkins is their versatility. If you don’t butcher them into jack-o-lanterns for October 31, you can keep them as decor for Thanksgiving and even spray paint them colors for the winter holidays. (Just don’t try to make a pie out of a glittery gold pumpkin—trust us). While many pumpkin patches appeal to families with little kids, we’ve carved out a list of seven places with adult appeal, too.
DALLAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Cedar Hill’s Red Army Band wins Battle of the Bands 5 years in a row

CEDAR HILL, Texas — When high school senior Jeremy Barres first started playing the trumpet in sixth grade, he couldn’t have imagined loving band as much as he does now. “Band has become the thing that has made me feel like I can actually do anything that I put my mind to,” said Barres. “At first I didn’t think I’d really be good at band. I just saw it as an extracurricular class I could take.”
CEDAR HILL, TX
CandysDirt

Check Out This An Airplane Bungalow On a Tree-Lined Street of Delight

This little write-up is going to be a high list of what’s this? What’s that? Oh, man, that’s pretty. We’ll start with the obvious … Oh, man, that’s pretty. What is? This house. It’s an Airplane Bungalow set in the Kings Highway Historic District in Oak Cliff. Quick fact from Preservation Dallas: Kings Highway was originally constructed as a temporary apartment for Winnetka Heights in 1910.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Cuban
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Sherman Teen With Epilepsy Crowned Miss Dallas Teen 2022 and Service Dog Gets Crown Too

Sherman teenager Alison Appleby had never been in a pageant before, but when someone told her she couldn't do it, she set out to prove them wrong and succeeded. Appleby, 17, was crowned Miss Dallas Teen USA 2022 on Sunday, and her service dog in training, Brady, was with her on stage and they stole the show when he was presented with a crown too.
DALLAS, TX
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Remodeled Home with Fabulous Outdoor Entertaining Areas Seeks $4.1 Million in Fort Worth, Texas

5801 Cypress Point Dr Home in Fort Worth, Texas for Sale. 5801 Cypress Point Dr, Fort Worth, Texas is stunning remodeled estate in guarded and gated Mira Vista community on a cul-de-sac lot overlooking the 7th tee box, green and lake. This Home in Fort Worth offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5801 Cypress Point Dr, please contact Deeann Moore (Phone: 817-294-8200) at Moore Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Dallas Mavericks#Food Security#Charity#The North Texas Food Bank
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lori Williams provides resources for anything senior related

Contrary to some peoples’ beliefs, Lori Williams helps seniors with more than just their future housing needs. “We are a resource to answer any questions for them for anything senior-related,” said the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services. After starting by herself early in 2018, she now has an eight-person team covering all of Dallas/Fort Worth. “Our sole mission is to have you thriving wherever you are.”
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities

Comments / 0

Community Policy