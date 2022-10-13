Read full article on original website
Feast of Sharing Returns To DFW
After a two-year hiatus, Feast of Sharing will once again gather the community to break bread and celebrate the season. “In the past two years, we’ve been able to host modified Feast of Sharing events by distributing meals to those in need, but what we have really missed is the interaction and celebration that these two events are known for here in the Metroplex,” said Mabrie Jackson, senior director of public affairs, H-E-B/Central Market.
North Texas singer getting noticed for his music and the money he's giving away
DALLAS — Whenever he performs, 26-year-old Don Louis knows people will hear his music. He just never expected them to see his heart. “No,” Louis said. “Your character stands for what you do when nobody else is looking around you. There just happened to be somebody that saw me doing what I normally do.”
CW33 NewsFix
Where to get the best farm fresh eggs around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — A staple of every breakfast will include pancakes, hashbrowns, bacon, and, of course, eggs cooked just the way you liked them. Everyone has had eggs cooked at home from the store, but have you ever given some farm-fresh eggs a shot? Your breakfast will be changed without a doubt once you give these a try. So, why all the egg talk?
For Halloween, this Dallas couple decorated their yard with a graveyard based on 2022 events
DALLAS — Philip and Shannon Durst of Dallas have a 12-year-long standing tradition of decorating their front yard for Halloween. Shannon, who is the real brains of the operation, starts her research at the very beginning of the year. You won't find gore, ghouls or goblins. Their decorations are...
Thrillist
The Best Pumpkin Patches for Adults in Dallas-Fort Worth This Fall
When the calendar flips to October, pumpkin patches across DFW become as prevalent as Christmas tree lots in December. Pumpkin patches are perfect places for those who aren’t into being chased through a haunted mansion by someone with a chainsaw but still want to enjoy a little Halloween spirit—while scoring some great Insta content. The best part about pumpkins is their versatility. If you don’t butcher them into jack-o-lanterns for October 31, you can keep them as decor for Thanksgiving and even spray paint them colors for the winter holidays. (Just don’t try to make a pie out of a glittery gold pumpkin—trust us). While many pumpkin patches appeal to families with little kids, we’ve carved out a list of seven places with adult appeal, too.
Lone Star Parade Floats makes two new floats for Texas Rose Festival Parade
TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Roby Watts owns Lone Star Parade Floats out of Dallas and they make the floats for the Texas Rose Festival Parade. “We got started with the Texas Rose Festival probably I want to say almost 20 years now, maybe 15, something like that.” Roby Watts, owner, Lone Star Parade Floats. His company […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Cedar Hill’s Red Army Band wins Battle of the Bands 5 years in a row
CEDAR HILL, Texas — When high school senior Jeremy Barres first started playing the trumpet in sixth grade, he couldn’t have imagined loving band as much as he does now. “Band has become the thing that has made me feel like I can actually do anything that I put my mind to,” said Barres. “At first I didn’t think I’d really be good at band. I just saw it as an extracurricular class I could take.”
Check Out This An Airplane Bungalow On a Tree-Lined Street of Delight
This little write-up is going to be a high list of what’s this? What’s that? Oh, man, that’s pretty. We’ll start with the obvious … Oh, man, that’s pretty. What is? This house. It’s an Airplane Bungalow set in the Kings Highway Historic District in Oak Cliff. Quick fact from Preservation Dallas: Kings Highway was originally constructed as a temporary apartment for Winnetka Heights in 1910.
Pick out & design your own hat at this North Texas boutique clothing store
Flea Style not only sells clothes and accessories like a typical boutique but also lets you be the designer. They call it the 'hat bar concept'.
blackchronicle.com
There was not a shooting Friday night at State Fair of Texas, Dallas police say￼
Dallas Police discovered that no photographs have been fired at the State Fair of Texas on Friday night after receiving information about a shooting at Fair Park. Dallas police stated officers responded about 8:50 p.m. after receiving information about a shooting at Fair Park. But it was discovered that no...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sherman Teen With Epilepsy Crowned Miss Dallas Teen 2022 and Service Dog Gets Crown Too
Sherman teenager Alison Appleby had never been in a pageant before, but when someone told her she couldn't do it, she set out to prove them wrong and succeeded. Appleby, 17, was crowned Miss Dallas Teen USA 2022 on Sunday, and her service dog in training, Brady, was with her on stage and they stole the show when he was presented with a crown too.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Remodeled Home with Fabulous Outdoor Entertaining Areas Seeks $4.1 Million in Fort Worth, Texas
5801 Cypress Point Dr Home in Fort Worth, Texas for Sale. 5801 Cypress Point Dr, Fort Worth, Texas is stunning remodeled estate in guarded and gated Mira Vista community on a cul-de-sac lot overlooking the 7th tee box, green and lake. This Home in Fort Worth offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5801 Cypress Point Dr, please contact Deeann Moore (Phone: 817-294-8200) at Moore Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
Lori Williams provides resources for anything senior related
Contrary to some peoples’ beliefs, Lori Williams helps seniors with more than just their future housing needs. “We are a resource to answer any questions for them for anything senior-related,” said the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services. After starting by herself early in 2018, she now has an eight-person team covering all of Dallas/Fort Worth. “Our sole mission is to have you thriving wherever you are.”
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion with Three New Stores
These October openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to nearly 25 locations
fox4news.com
Prosper high school senior continuing recovery after suffering brain bleed
DALLAS - A Prosper high school senior has spent the last couple of months in a hospital after doctors found a brain bleed. He said he was at a friend’s house when he had a horrible headache, prompting his parents to take him to the hospital. Addison Harmon has...
CandysDirt.com
This Move-In Ready Briarwood Custom Home by Martyn Hammer Has Every Amenity
What do buyers want today? It’s simple but often hard to find. They want quality construction, a welcoming neighborhood, and a move-in-ready house. This Briarwood custom Home by Martyn Hammer checks every box. Can we just talk about Martyn Hammer for a minute? The man builds every home as...
Emily Larkin’s Fairytale Tudor Could be Our Favorite on The 46th Annual Lakewood Home Tour
It was daunting to decide which home to feature out of the six incredible houses on the upcoming Lakewood Home Tour. They are all magnificent, and I don’t say that lightly. It’s truly a stellar tour this year. However, when I got a sneak peek at the fairytale...
ABC13 Houston
Man dubbed 'Edward Scissorhands' cuts trees during middle of night in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORTH WORTH, Texas -- A neighborhood in Fort Worth wants answers after a man has been observed sneaking around late at night, trimming trees. They're calling him Edward Scissorhands. "I was talking to my wife, Emily and I was like, 'Hey we had a storm last night.' And she was...
CW33 NewsFix
Louisiana food staple in Dallas: Where to eat the best gumbo around North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to gumbo, there’s no question that Louisiana is the king of this cuisine, but what about getting a bowl locally in North Texas to substitute the drive to Cajun land?. Wednesday, October 12 is National Gumbo Day! NationalToday and lovers of gumbo...
fox4news.com
Midlothian High School football coach passes away after battling Stage 4 cancer
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - A popular football coach at Midlothian High School lost his fight to cancer this weekend. Clif White passed away after a six-month battle with a rare form of bladder cancer. He was diagnosed with stage four cancer in May. The 37-year-old’s colleagues said they had a birthday...
