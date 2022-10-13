ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Dario Argento’s Gripping Italian Thriller DARK GLASSES Opens Today In NY + LA, Streaming Oct 13 and Expanding Theatrically Oct 14 From Shudder and IFC Midnight

By Adrian Halen
horrornews.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I watched The Watcher house for years & now I’m having a party for Netflix show – I can’t wait for some of the lines

A YOUNG woman who grew up near The Watcher house has shared her intent to host a viewing party for the new Netflix series of the same name. The saga of The Watcher - which left the Broaddus family with a series of ominous and threatening letters - has been turned into a new seven-part Netflix series that debuted on the platform on October 13.
WESTFIELD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy