wymt.com
New distillery opens in Floyd County, gives back to families affected by Allen shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 1620 Distilling Company held its grand opening in Prestonsburg on Saturday. The business welcomed folks in to taste locally-made bourbons, whiskey, and wines. A family-owned and operated business, the Turners said the “1620″ in the company’s name has a rich history. “My...
wymt.com
‘We can be ourselves’: Pikeville Pride celebrations held Saturday
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Pride is back in action after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Thousands of people gathered at the Pikeville City Park to celebrate the LGBTQ Plus community. They showed their support and had fun with music, food and more. Volunteer organizer Emma Lowe said...
wymt.com
Cumberland Police Dept. arrests one dozen people in large round-up
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Police Department made several arrests Saturday. A news release from the department stated 12 people were arrested in a “major theft case” and others were served warrants. Police said one person was wanted by the U.S. Marshals office. Police said a burglary...
wymt.com
Third annual Oktoberfest held in Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Live music along with vendors are lined up in downtown Hazard. Eastern Kentucky bands are playing while locals enjoy barbecue and drinks at the festivities. Regional Music Promoter Tim Parks said bringing the music acts to Hazard continues to be an exciting addition to the area.
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County, Civil Suits, Deeds and Marriages for the weeks of 10/1-10/14
Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of Oct 10-14 MCCOY, DAVID M. , ET AL VS. MARCUM, JAMES O. , ET AL. DAVIS, JULIE G VS. DLBD ENTERPRISES, INC., DBA GIOVANNI’S PI. KY MINERALS LIMITED VS. NATURAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY LLC ET. (MOTION HOUR) GROSS, JENNIFER VS. SMITH,...
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Investigate Pedestrian-Involved Collision on Interstate 75 in Laurel County
LONDON, KY (October 14, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 10:41 P.M., KSP Post 11, London received a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian around the 34 mile marker in the southbound lanes of Interstate-75 in Laurel County.
wymt.com
Golden Alert issued for Breathitt County man
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a Golden Alert to pass along. Breathitt County Emergency Management issued the alert Saturday night. Charles Lee Fugate was from Jackson was last seen driving a 2016 charcoal grey Ford Fusion with license plate number 571-VSJ. He was seen wearing a camo hat,...
Father and son shot in Dickenson County during fight, sheriff says
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a father and son were shot during a fight between the two Thursday night in Dickenson County. According to Sheriff Jeremy Fleming, deputies responded to a home in the 4000 block of Carter Stanley Highway around 8:50 p.m. Fleming said a father and his adult son got into […]
wymt.com
Officials address concerns for VA clinic in Floyd County, announce new services and expansions to come
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Senator Rand Paul’s Office, Senator Mith McConnell’s Office, Prestonsburg’s VFW Post, as well as local officials such as State Representative Ashley Tackett-Lafferty and Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams met in the Floyd County Fiscal Courtroom with local veterans to address questions and concerns regarding local healthcare for veterans.
wymt.com
People in Perry County still living in tents nearly three months after flood
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - There are still people living with inadequate housing throughout Eastern Kentucky following the deadly flooding in late July. Some are still living in tents or trailers and many tells us they don’t know how they are going to recover. One man in the Rowdy...
clayconews.com
BUSTED: DRIVER ARRESTED, NARCOTICS, WEAPONS & CASH LOCATED/SEIZED DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON HIGHWAY 1232 IN KNOX COUNTY NEAR CORBIN, KENTUCKY
BARBOURVILLE, KY (October 14, 2022) - The Knox County Sheriff's Department is reporting that on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Knox County Deputy Jesse Smith conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for canceled tags on Highway 1232. Upon contact with the driver, 39-year-old Darrell Eversole of Knox County, the deputy...
WHAS 11
UNSOLVED | Behind the Scenes of Missing in the Mountains
A six-year-old boy went outside to play in the snow near Larkslane in eastern Kentucky, but he never came home. It was 1982. Today, that missing boy would be 42. Thirty-six years later Kelly Hollan Jr. is the only missing little boy in Kentucky, according to NamUS. A normal kid...
KRTA proclaims Oct. 17-21 as Retired Teachers Appreciation Week
Golden Glen Hale, president of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association and a retired teacher from Knott County, signed a proclamation to celebrate retired teachers during the organization's Aug. 22 meeting. During the meeting, Hale proclaimed Oct. 17-21, 2022 as Retired Teachers' Appreciation Week. In Perry County, city officials gathered with...
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police investigating after person hit by semi truck
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London is investigating after a large semi truck hit a person along the interstate in Laurel County. Troopers were called to the scene around the 34-mile marker in the southbound lane of Interstate 75 just after 10:40 Thursday night. The...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have sad news to report. WYMT has learned Mae Amburgey from Letcher County, who made national headlines following a viral picture of her stuck inside of her home during late July flooding, has died. Her son, Jay Amburgey, said she died Saturday, Oct. 8...
wymt.com
Rockslide closes lanes on Highway 80, dispatch says
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Perry County 911 dispatchers told WYMT a rockslide on Highway 80 near East Perry Elementary School has closed three lanes. Our media partner, WSGS Radio reports the eastbound lane is closed and the westbound lane...
wymt.com
New York company builds homes in Breathitt County
LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - A company from New York called Hunter Homes and Shelters provided two disaster relief housing for two women in Breathitt County. The owner of the company, Jack Hunter said the homes can be built in one day with four to six workers. “All of the...
Golden Alert issued for Clay County woman
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Troopers said 67-year-old Peggy J. Burton, of Manchester, left her home Tuesday and has not been seen since.
k105.com
Eastern Ky. flood fatalities now 43. Over $75 million in grants approved by FEMA.
The number of eastern Kentucky flood-related fatalities has risen. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the number of fatalities has increased to 43 due to deaths in Letcher and Breathitt counties. Federal money allocations, other assistance for survivors. The governor said more than $76.5 million in grants have been approved...
SBP, KRADD hold Regional Recovery Acceleration Week
During the week of Oct. 3, in the aftermath of historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, St. Bernard Project (SBP), the Kentucky River Area Development District (KRADD) and Toyota hosted a free four-day community training in Hazard. This event, called the Regional Recovery Acceleration Week, which kicked off on Oct. 4...
The Hazard Herald
Hazard, KY
