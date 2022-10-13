ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, KY

wymt.com

Cumberland Police Dept. arrests one dozen people in large round-up

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Police Department made several arrests Saturday. A news release from the department stated 12 people were arrested in a “major theft case” and others were served warrants. Police said one person was wanted by the U.S. Marshals office. Police said a burglary...
CUMBERLAND, KY
wymt.com

Third annual Oktoberfest held in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Live music along with vendors are lined up in downtown Hazard. Eastern Kentucky bands are playing while locals enjoy barbecue and drinks at the festivities. Regional Music Promoter Tim Parks said bringing the music acts to Hazard continues to be an exciting addition to the area.
HAZARD, KY
Perry County, KY
Perry County, KY
wymt.com

Golden Alert issued for Breathitt County man

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a Golden Alert to pass along. Breathitt County Emergency Management issued the alert Saturday night. Charles Lee Fugate was from Jackson was last seen driving a 2016 charcoal grey Ford Fusion with license plate number 571-VSJ. He was seen wearing a camo hat,...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Officials address concerns for VA clinic in Floyd County, announce new services and expansions to come

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Senator Rand Paul’s Office, Senator Mith McConnell’s Office, Prestonsburg’s VFW Post, as well as local officials such as State Representative Ashley Tackett-Lafferty and Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams met in the Floyd County Fiscal Courtroom with local veterans to address questions and concerns regarding local healthcare for veterans.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

BUSTED: DRIVER ARRESTED, NARCOTICS, WEAPONS & CASH LOCATED/SEIZED DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON HIGHWAY 1232 IN KNOX COUNTY NEAR CORBIN, KENTUCKY

BARBOURVILLE, KY (October 14, 2022) - The Knox County Sheriff's Department is reporting that on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Knox County Deputy Jesse Smith conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for canceled tags on Highway 1232. Upon contact with the driver, 39-year-old Darrell Eversole of Knox County, the deputy...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
WHAS 11

UNSOLVED | Behind the Scenes of Missing in the Mountains

A six-year-old boy went outside to play in the snow near Larkslane in eastern Kentucky, but he never came home. It was 1982. Today, that missing boy would be 42. Thirty-six years later Kelly Hollan Jr. is the only missing little boy in Kentucky, according to NamUS. A normal kid...
LARKSLANE, KY
wymt.com

Rockslide closes lanes on Highway 80, dispatch says

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Perry County 911 dispatchers told WYMT a rockslide on Highway 80 near East Perry Elementary School has closed three lanes. Our media partner, WSGS Radio reports the eastbound lane is closed and the westbound lane...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

New York company builds homes in Breathitt County

LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - A company from New York called Hunter Homes and Shelters provided two disaster relief housing for two women in Breathitt County. The owner of the company, Jack Hunter said the homes can be built in one day with four to six workers. “All of the...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

SBP, KRADD hold Regional Recovery Acceleration Week

During the week of Oct. 3, in the aftermath of historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, St. Bernard Project (SBP), the Kentucky River Area Development District (KRADD) and Toyota hosted a free four-day community training in Hazard. This event, called the Regional Recovery Acceleration Week, which kicked off on Oct. 4...
HAZARD, KY
The Hazard Herald

The Hazard Herald

Hazard, KY
Perry County's leading newspaper since 1911.

