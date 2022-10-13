Read full article on original website
The Native Alaskan Frozen Dessert That Pairs Sweet And Savory Flavors
Did you know Alaska is the largest state in the United States (per Travel Alaska)? If you've ever visited Alaska, you might've experienced the state's grand national parks, massive glaciers, diverse wildlife, historic cities, and beautiful mountains. Interestingly enough, it's one of the best places to see those magical Northern Lights in the night sky. But that's not all — Alaska is also well-known for its indigenous culture and hand-carved totem pole art (per Celebrity Cruises). And if you thought that the state doesn't have a signature cuisine, think again.
Whataburger Just Launched A New Burger Smothered With Chili
When it comes to food, Texas is well known for several culinary treats, including Tex-Mex, BBQ, and, of course, their state dish — chili (via Where Texas Becomes Texas). However, if you ask residents of Texas to identify the best burger joint, you'll probably hear them praise the local chain, Whataburger. So what happens when the local favorite combines with the state dish? You naturally get a Chili Cheese Burger.
Shortcut Shoofly Pie Recipe
Ever heard of shoofly pie? This Amish delicacy is considered by many to be the best dessert in the state of Pennsylvania. Recipe developer and health coach, Miriam Hahn, brings us this recipe for a shortcut shoofly pie, so you can enjoy it without spending all day baking. Hahn explains...
