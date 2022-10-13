Did you know Alaska is the largest state in the United States (per Travel Alaska)? If you've ever visited Alaska, you might've experienced the state's grand national parks, massive glaciers, diverse wildlife, historic cities, and beautiful mountains. Interestingly enough, it's one of the best places to see those magical Northern Lights in the night sky. But that's not all — Alaska is also well-known for its indigenous culture and hand-carved totem pole art (per Celebrity Cruises). And if you thought that the state doesn't have a signature cuisine, think again.

ALASKA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO