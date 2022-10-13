ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Michigan State outlasts Wisconsin in double overtime 34-28

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Quarterback Payton Thorne threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jayden Reed in the second overtime to lift Michigan State to a 34-28 victory over Wisconsin. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Spartans. It is the first loss for Wisconsin’s interim coach Jim Leonhard who replaced Paul Chryst two weeks ago. Braelon Allen ran for 123 yards for the Badgers.
EAST LANSING, MI
Freeze Warning in effect for all of Southeastern Wisconsin

The cold is coming, and coming fast. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Freeze Warning for all of southeastern Wisconsin lasting until Monday morning at 9am. The agency says temperatures will fall into the upper 20s overnight, while temperatures may remain near freezing along the. lakeshore. These...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin deputy fatally shoots person outside Windsor hotel

VILLAGE OF WINDSOR, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating a fatal shooting by a Dane County sheriff’s deputy outside a hotel north of Madison. The DOJ says the deputy made contact with a vehicle in the parking lot of the Super 8 in the Village of Windsor Thursday evening. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says the deputy was involved in a “critical incident” that caused the deputy to shoot, striking a person. DOJ and Barrett did not say what led the deputy to use deadly force against the individual who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The deputy is on administrative duty per department policy.
WINDSOR, WI

