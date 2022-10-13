VILLAGE OF WINDSOR, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating a fatal shooting by a Dane County sheriff’s deputy outside a hotel north of Madison. The DOJ says the deputy made contact with a vehicle in the parking lot of the Super 8 in the Village of Windsor Thursday evening. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says the deputy was involved in a “critical incident” that caused the deputy to shoot, striking a person. DOJ and Barrett did not say what led the deputy to use deadly force against the individual who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The deputy is on administrative duty per department policy.

WINDSOR, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO