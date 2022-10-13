Brian Austin Green receives platelet-rich plasma injections to prevent hair loss: 'I'm getting old'

Brian Austin Green joked about the pains of aging as he underwent platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections to prevent hair loss and new hair growth.

On Thursday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 49, revealed the secret behind his full head of hair requires a few visits with Dr. Gabriel Chiu, who guest stars in Netflix's reality TV series Bling Empire alongside his wife Christine Chiu. Chiu, via Instagram.

'PRP treatment to help with hair loss. I’m getting old @drchiubhps did an amazing job Thank you so much,' he captioned a picture with the plastic surgeon.

Hair help: Brian Austin Green joked about the pains of aging as he underwent platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections to prevent hair loss and new hair growth on Thursday

In addition to a photo of himself smiling next to Dr. Chiu, the father-of-five shared footage of himself receiving the PRP injections as he laid down with his eyes shut.

In the video, he can be seen chatting with his doctor during the procedure, which is a 'three-step medical treatment in which a person’s blood is drawn, processed, and then injected into the scalp,' according to Healthline.

The outlet claims that some in the 'in the medical community think that PRP injections trigger natural hair growth and maintain it by increasing blood supply to the hair follicle and increasing the thickness of the hair shaft.'

The renowned and board-certified surgeon's website explains the first step is a consultation with Dr. Chiu, who will address the client's hair loss concerns.'

Last week, Green celebrated his girlfriend and Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess became an American citizen after living in the United States for 12 years.

In June, the pair welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, who they named Zane.

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian was first linked with Sharna in 2020 after the two were set up by a mutual business friend. The actor opened up to People about their first meeting.

'On our first date, we just completely lost track of time and the same thing happened the next time. It became something noticeably different from anything I'd ever experienced before,' he revealed.

In 2021, the couple competed together on Dancing With The Stars and were eliminated after one month on the show.

After welcoming Zane earlier this year, Sharna announced on Instagram that she will be taking a break from professionally dancing on the competition show full time to focus on raising her new son.

Brian shares a son Kassius with his fellow Beverly Hills, 90210 cast member, Vanessa Marcil. The couple were engaged to be married, but ended their relationship in 2003.

One year later, he began to date actress Megan Fox after the two met on set of Hope & Faith. The two stars became engaged in 2006, but chose to end their engagement in 2009.

Brian was previously married to actress Megan Fox from 2010 until their divorce was finalized in 2021; seen together in 2019

However in 2010 the actors reconciled and said, 'I do,' that same year. After separating in 2020, their divorce was finalized in 2021. They share and currently co-parent their three sons, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.

During an interview on The Viall Files podcast, Sharna expressed how well both Brian and Megan put their children first, despite their divorce. 'Something I respect so much about Brian and Megan is the way these kids are No. 1 at all times.

'Their communication, they're making priority and time for them. They're making sure they are loved and they have as much consistency as they can,' the dancer added.

'It keeps them so balanced and these kids have handled the last few years so amazingly because of that. It's really, really beautiful to see and it's a huge credit to them.'