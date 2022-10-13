ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled ex-Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter, 62, faces drug charge after 'police found him unresponsive in a hotel room with cocaine' in latest legal setback for former NFL star who was banned for gambling on games

By Alex Raskin Sports
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter has been charged with fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine in the latest legal setback to face the disgraced former NFL player.

The 62-year-old was found unresponsive at a Hampton Inn in Hilliard, Ohio, according to local police, who say they found a substance that was later proven to be cocaine.

Schlichter is due back in a Franklin County (Ohio) courtroom on Friday, according to court documents.

This Thursday, Sept. 15, 2011 file photo shows former Ohio State and NFL quarterback Art Schlichter, left, entering the Franklin County Common Pleas Court in Columbus. Now  Schlichter has been charged with fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine in the latest legal setback to face the disgraced former NFL player
Art Schlichter #10 of the Ohio State Buckeyes calls a timeout during an NCAA football game against Stanford University played on September 26, 1981 at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto

The former first-round draft pick by the Baltimore Colts was first suspended for one season over gambling accusations by NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle in 1983. Schlichter was accused of placing 'sizable bets on at least 10 NFL games during the 1982 season and postseason,’ according to Rozelle.

He has been in trouble with authorities ever since, mostly relating to gambling or drug offenses.

Schlichter admitting to gambling during his suspension, although not on football, and was later released five games into the 1985 campaign amid further rumors that he had been placing bets.

He went on to play in the Canadian Football and Arena Football leagues, leading the Detroit Drive to an Arena Bowl IV title in 1990 and winning MVP honors along the way.

Schlichter was released from federal prison last summer following a nine-year sentence for pleading guilty to wire fraud, bank fraud, and filing a false tax return in a scheme to sell fraudulent college football tickets.

He was once among the most promising quarterbacks in college football, passing for 7,547 yards and 50 touchdowns in 48 game at Ohio State between 1978 and 1981. His college career included a Sports Illustrated Cover and wins in the Rose Bowl and Fiesta Bowl.

He was drafted by Baltimore with the fourth pick of the 1982 NFL Draft, but only played 13 games for the Colts, who moved to Indianapolis before the 1984 season.

Schlichter was drafted by Baltimore with the fourth pick of the 1982 NFL Draft, but only played 13 games for the Colts, who moved to Indianapolis before the 1984 season

