I’m midsize – my Shein haul was perfect for a cozy fall but one item smelled SO bad

By Roisin Chapman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

SHEIN is known for having trendy items at affordable prices, but with cheap prices there can be issues.

A TikToker showed off her fall haul from the site, which included a rather pungent item.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g49a9_0iXk3SbY00
TikTok user Brianna Lynn shared her autumn Shein haul Credit: TikTok/@lynnwavy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MqDaF_0iXk3SbY00
Brianna tried on a gray knitted quarter zip from Shein Credit: TikTok/@lynnwavy

TikTok user Brianna Lynn, known to her followers as Lynnwavy, shared her autumn Shein haul, including an item that smelled like fish.

For her first look, the influencer tried on a gray crop quarter zip sweater, available on Shein for $14.

"It’s cute, it’s knit, it’s just for work purposes. The zipper is a little janky but it's fine," Briana told viewers.

She also modeled a black $22 zip up puffer vest with no sleeves.

The TikToker said: "I feel like I’m a little late to the trend. I’m trying to wear this over hoodies. It comes with some hoods but I’m not going to wear them."

Next, Brianna showed her viewers a $14 white knitted drop shoulder bolero cardigan.

"These things are my favorite thing ever. I got two, I got one in black as well. I’m going to be wearing this a lot, dressing it up and down," she said.

The TikTok user also tried on a gray marled knit longline cardigan, available for $29.

"I’m in my soft girl, comfy girl era. This is also for work purposes. Good quality by the way," she concluded.

For her next look, Brianna modeled a black puffer coat, which cost $46.

She detailed: "I need a cropped jacket because I feel like my winter jacket isn’t giving cute and I need on for going out."

The influencer also purchased a popular fall look, a black and white plaid shacket, $11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2drOS7_0iXk3SbY00
The TikToker showed her followers the drop shoulders on her bolero cardigan Credit: TikTok/@lynnwavy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r3Re0_0iXk3SbY00
The TikTok user tried on a long gray knitted cardigan Credit: TikTok/@lynnwavy

"Super cute, basic. Just something easy to wear," she said.

A black ribbed turtleneck sweater, $14, fit the TikToker well but smelled really bad.

The influencer recommended washing your orders before wearing them because some items "smelled like fish."

Briana also wore a $13 hot pink knitted long sleeve top, with an asymmetrical hemline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SqqEK_0iXk3SbY00
Briana told her followers that she was searching for a fashionable fall jacket Credit: TikTok/@lynnwavy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yH28N_0iXk3SbY00
The TikToker purchased a black and white plaid shacket Credit: TikTok/@lynnwavy

"This is my favorite thing ever. I’m going to a brunch next week so this might be a fit," she told her followers.

The influencer also tried on a $16 black ribbed long sleeve top she purchased from Shein.

Briana said the top was perfect for a business casual work look.

Finally, the TikToker showed viewers a deep V-neck black cropped sweater, $15, which she didn't try on in case she damaged it with her nails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NpHO1_0iXk3SbY00
The influencer said the black turtleneck she purchased smelled like fish Credit: TikTok/@lynnwavy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3srC5c_0iXk3SbY00
The TikTok user tried on a hot pink knitted top with an asymmetrical hemline Credit: TikTok/@lynnwavy

