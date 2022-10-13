ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorothy Parsonns
3d ago

that bird can stay in the store.....will not pay 50.00 dollars for a 5lb bird....the world should go on strike....and buy nothing for the holidays

UNITEDWESTAND
2d ago

wait what, you mean to tell me we wont SAVE 16 cents like BIDEN SO proudly bragged about last Thanksgiving!!! VOTE RED IN NOVEMBER AMERICA.

.....??
1d ago

Your headline is misleading...let me help. "Expect to pay more for Thanksgiving this year, thanks to your thin skinned offense to mean tweets!"

GMA

Turkey prices soar ahead of Thanksgiving, what consumers can expect

The centerpiece for Thanksgiving tables across the country will cost more than ever this holiday season. The American Farm Bureau Federation announced Wednesday that "families can expect to pay record high prices at the grocery store for turkey" due to bird flu and inflation. The organization analyzed turkey costs in...
AGRICULTURE
24/7 Wall St.

To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food

After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
BUSINESS
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

