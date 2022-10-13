ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Strictly's Helen Skelton cuts a trendy figure in fuchsia midi dress and leather jacket as she departs her hotel - after it emerged her ex-husband Richie Myler is having a baby with new girlfriend

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Helen Skelton appeared in good spirits as she departed a hotel in London on Thursday.

The TV presenter, 39, cut a stylish figure for the day as she donned a bright fuchsia midi dress along with a pair of white boots.

Wrapping up in a black leather jacket, the Countryfile host added to her look with a matching cap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WfvG3_0iXk3OJs00
Looking good: Helen Skelton appeared in good spirits as she departed a hotel in London on Thursday

Letting her blonde locks fall loose down her shoulders, Helen also carried a black handbag on her outing.

Wearing a light palette of makeup, the TV star completed her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Helen, who is currently in the middle of Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals, was seen chatting on her phone as she left the hotel.

The outing comes after Helen was pictured breaking down on Monday as it was revealed her ex-husband Richie Myler is having a baby with new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AOCWJ_0iXk3OJs00
Style: The TV presenter, 39, cut a stylish figure for the day as she donned a bright fuchsia midi dress along with a pair of white boots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XWD3M_0iXk3OJs00

The news comes just six months after Helen announced Richie, 32, with whom she shares three children, had left the family home.

The presenter and the rugby league player welcomed their third child in December last year.

Helen, who is currently appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, was reportedly told of the baby news before Stephanie, 32, announced it on social media.

She was seen wiping her eyes while grabbing a coffee ahead of going to rehearsals for Strictly Come Dancing with her pro partner Gorka Marquez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wEgly_0iXk3OJs00
Casual: Letting her blonde locks fall loose down her shoulders, Helen also carried a black handbag on her outing

Former Blue Peter presenter Helen and Richie are said to be maintaining 'cordial relations' for the sake of their children.

Richie ended his eight-year marriage to Helen back in April, just four months after Helen gave birth to their third child, and quickly moved on with Stephanie.

A source told The Sun that Stephanie and Richie are 'thrilled' to be expecting their first child, just six months after their relationship came to light.

They added: 'Stephanie and Richie are obviously thrilled. They have moved very quickly but are extremely happy together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0NkH_0iXk3OJs00
Painful: Helen broke down in London on Monday as it was revealed ex Richie Myler is having a baby with new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DRM8f_0iXk3OJs00
Baby on the way! Helen's estranged husband Richie, pictured second from left, is expecting a child with his new girlfriend Stephanie, centre

'The timing of the pregnancy may raise a few eyebrows though. It is obviously such a huge step, and one made remarkably quickly off the back of Helen and Richie's eight-year marriage ending.

'But Richie and Helen maintain cordial relations, and in a way the timing is actually perfect as Helen is so happy at the moment.'

The source added that Helen is 'far too busy' focusing on her training and rehearsals for Strictly.

It's thought that Stephanie is already displaying a noticeable bump on social media.

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Helen and Richie for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GWn0C_0iXk3OJs00
Over: The presenter split from the rugby star, pictured together, in April, just four months after she gave birth to their third child, and he quickly moved on with Stephanie, 32

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Julia Roberts Proves She Hasn't Aged A Day As She Shows Off Her Toned Legs In A Tweed Mini Skirt On The Red Carpet

Julia Roberts is back with another chic fall outfit just weeks after turning heads in London with a custom Alexander McQueen gown! The Pretty Woman icon, 54, arrived at the star-studded History Talks event in Washington D.C. on September 24th donning a stunning black tweed blazer and matching mini skirt— and showing off her incredible figure in the process.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Abbie Quinnen exudes glamour in white off-the-shoulder dress as she attends Shields vs Marshall fight alone... days after her ex AJ Pritchard went public with his new girlfriend

Abbie Quinnen cut a glamorous figure as she stepped out to the Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall championship fight at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday. The professional dancer, 25, who recently split from her ex-boyfriend AJ Pritchard, looked glamorous in an off-the-shoulder white dress which finished just below her knee.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Skelton
Daily Mail

Russell Crowe looks dapper in a suit as he is named an ambassador of Rome and honoured in an Italian ceremony - as he takes a break from filming The Pope's Exorcist in the city

Actor Russell Crowe has been declared an ambassador of the Italian city, Rome, receiving a special plaque from the mayor during a ceremony on Friday. The Gladiator star, 58, who has been filming The Pope's Exorcist in the city in recent weeks, looked dapper in a navy blazer and trousers as he received the honour at the local city hall.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Dua Lipa Just Showed Off Her Ridiculously Toned Legs In A Skimpy, Glittering Mini Skirt On Instagram

Dua Lipa continued to show off her insanely enviable body and equally impressive style prowess in a ten-image carousel that she shared to her Instagram account on September 13th, ahead of the first of her two highly-anticipated Future Nostalgia concerts in Buenos Aires, Argentina. And the teeny tiny glitter skirt that she wore in the first picture (and again in a few others within the same carousel) commanded most of the attention, not only because of how blinding the sequins were, but because of how it showed off Dua’s endlessly long and toned legs!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrities Gossip#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Midi#Fuchsia#To Helen#Countryfile
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary

Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Mariah Carey Chooses Risky Sheer Dress & Strappy Sandals for Date Night with Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Mariah Carey was spotted alongside her boyfriend and professional dancer Bryan Tanaka leaving the St. Regis hotel in New York yesterday night. The pop diva was dressed in a sheer dress and sandals, making the most of her night out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Ciara Adds Edgy Spin to Western Style with Leather Corset & Cowboy Boots for the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year

Ciara put an edgy spin on a classic country look to perform onstage with Walker Hayes at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The recording artist will debut her remix of the country singer’s “Y’all Life” single at the award show, which was pre-recorded on Oct. 12 and will air tonight on CMT. Ciara wore a black leather corset mini dress that featured asymmetrical pockets of denim lined with sparkling crystals on the skirt and neckline. She paired the fitted dress with crystal-embellished dark blue denim belts. She added more sparkling details...
NASHVILLE, TN
Footwear News

Selma Blair Wears Ballet Flats With Risky Side-Slit Fringe Skirt For ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Rehearsal

Selma Blair made a fashionable departure from her “Dancing with the Stars” rehearsal in Los Angeles on Thursday. Blair had her English fox red Labrador Scout by her side as she exited the building. The “Legally Blonde” star wore a black body suit. The closet staple had a scooped neckline with thin supportive straps. She tucked the lightweight separate into a brown fringe skirt, which had a high-low hemline and extreme thigh-high side slits. Blair accessorized with black oversized aviator shades and carried a pink duffle bag and silver handbag on her shoulder. When it came down to shoes, the “Cruel Intentions” actress...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Amal Clooney Nails Fall Fashion In A Chic Sweater Dress And Knee-High Boots

Amal Clooney has taught us yet another invaluable style lesson: how to effortlessly and gracefully take our wardrobes from summer to fall!. The 44-year-old human rights lawyer showed off her transitional style when she stepped out in New York City in a chic cream-colored Stella McCartney ribbed sweater dress, which came complete with a cozy turtle neck, an asymmetric hem, and a slim yet relaxed silhouette. (FYI, it’s a current season piece and retails for $1,195, if you want to literally steal Mrs Clooney’s style!)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Dua Lips Rocks Baggy Jeans In NYC After Date With Trevor Noah: ‘They Have Chemistry’

Dua Lipa was on-trend in baggy jeans just days after her date night with Trevor Noah! The singer, 27, channeled the 2000s with the loose fitting denim paired with a black t-shirt that appeared to feature a character from The Smurfs in New York City on Saturday, Oct. 1. She added a chunky pair of black sunglasses and trainers to the look, holding into a large leather bag in her left hand and a leather jacket flung over her right arm. Despite being casual, she still looked glam with her dark hair center parted and down as she exited a building with a friend, rocking a pink hoodie, in tow.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Hold Hands As She Rocks Latex LBD On Date Night: Photos

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went out for a sweet date night on Thursday, October 13. The reality star, 25, and rapper, 31, held hands as they arrived for dinner at Craig’s. Travis kept it casual, but Kylie was absolutely gorgeous in a tiny, black, latex dress, which appeared to have a rose design in the center. The pair were greeted by photographers, as they got out of their car and headed into the restaurant.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Chicly Coordinates Pinstripe Dress & Louboutins with Ben Affleck in All-Black at Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2023 Show

Going for a coordinated couple moment, Jennifer Lopez attended the Ralph Lauren spring 2023 runway show with her husband Ben Affleck in all-black ensembles. The soirée was held at The Huntington Library Art Collections and Botanical Gardens yesterday in San Marino, Calif. Both parties brought their best, Lopez showing out in a pinstripe dress and classic footwear for the occasion, while Affleck suited up.
SAN MARINO, CA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

656K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy