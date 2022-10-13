ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I felt him with me': Martine McCutcheon reveals she's returned to work following her brother LJ's death after admitting he would want her to 'carry on and keep going'

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Martine McCutcheon has revealed she's returned to work following her brother LJ's sudden death, admitting she 'felt' his presence after he passed away 'without medical explanation.'

The former EastEnders actress, 46, confirmed the tragic news of Laurence John's passing on Tuesday where she admitted her 'heart is forever broken'.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the grieving star thanked her followers for their outpouring of love and said her beloved brother would want her to 'carry on'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ih3RD_0iXk3NR900
Carrying on: Martine McCutcheon has revealed she's returned to work following her brother LJ's sudden death 'without medical explanation'

Martine previously revealed that her only sibling, who had a mild form of special needs, died two weeks ago without 'medical explanation.'

And in a candid video on Thursday she spoke directly to the camera as she opened up about her devastating loss.

She said: 'Hi everyone, I hope you're well, It's my first time on Instagram since I shared my post about losing my brother a couple of weeks ago'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YsX9P_0iXk3NR900
Sad: Martine revealed via Instagram on Tuesday that her only sibling, who had a mild form of special needs, died two weeks ago 'without medical explanation' (pictured together in 2019) 

'Firstly, thank you so much for the outpouring of love, it means so much to my family.'

'Today was my first day going back to work, I didn't know if I could do it or not - I was nervous, a bit of filming and a meeting and I'm so glad I did it.

She continued: 'I know my brother would want me to keep on keeping on and he was so proud of me and the fact that I liked to inspire people and make them feel good and give them a little bit of magic where I could'.

'I felt him with me, and I did it, first day back. I did it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QpgS5_0iXk3NR900
Heartbreak|: Taking to her Instagram Stories, the grieving star thanked her followers for their outpouring of love and said her beloved brother would want her to 'carry on'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ANdy_0iXk3NR900

Alongside the emotional clip she penned: 'Thank you for your support. Getting back to it bit by bit. I know LJ would want me to carry on'.

'He was proud of me and understood why I do what I do. Grief is a strange old thing and there is no one way to navigate it but it felt good to do some work. I was nervous but I did it.'

It comes after the heartbroken fiancée of Martine brother posted a series of moving pictures of the two of them together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o7z8X_0iXk3NR900
Sister: Alongside the emotional clip she penned: 'Thank you for your support. Getting back to it bit by bit. I know LJ would want me to carry on'

Following the news of his passing, his partner Jay Eaton shared her online tribute with the caption: 'Forever my soulmate x.'

Jay, 49 was due to marry Laurence John, aka LJ, in a month's time with Martine set to be the bridesmaid.

His devastated fiancée posted a series of snaps on her Instagram account showing the couple endearingly clutching each other as they prepared for their big day.

Other pictures show LJ with Tyler, Jay's 26-year-old son from a previous relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QcxJV_0iXk3NR900
Soulmate: After EastEnders star Martine confirmed the tragic news of Laurence John's death on Tuesday, his partner Jay Eaton shared her tribute with the caption: 'forever my soul mate x.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10m8Wt_0iXk3NR900
Family: Jay, who had been in a relationship with LJ for two years, posted a series of snaps, including LJ with Tyler, Jay's 26-year-old son from a previous relationship 

Jay's friends responded with messages of support. One declared: 'So sorry to hear of your loss. Thinking of you all.' Another added: 'Such sad news babe, just ask if you need anything xxx.'

The couple are believed to have been together for two years. Only last month, LJ posted a series of pictures of them on social media and wrote: 'Blimey. Where these 2 years gone? 2 months 4 days and 17 hours before we become husband and wife!!!-with Jay Eaton.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D86kg_0iXk3NR900
Preparing to wed: Jay posted a series of snaps on her Instagram account showing the couple endearingly clutching each other as they prepared for their big day

Previous posts on LJ's Facebook underlined the couple's close relationship as he wrote about looking forward to married life.

Last Valentine's day, LJ gushed: 'Just the one person I truly love. Happy Valentine's Day your one and only person falling in love with & cannot not wait to get married to you this in 2022. This time next year you be Mrs McCutcheon can't wait, love you so much.'

Martine's revealed the devastating news of LJ's mysterious death in a lengthy post, writing: 'LJ fell in love and was due to get married next month… I was asked to be bridesmaid and the last time I saw him, was a few days before he passed.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ih3cw_0iXk3NR900
Close: Martine had revealed that LJ had been trying on wedding suits with Jay's son Jack, 26, and her husband Jack McManus shortly before he died

The star added that LJ had been trying on wedding suits with Jay's son Jack, 26, and her husband Jack McManus, before travelling to her house to have dinner and see her new home.

Web designer LJ and Jay were making their final wedding plans ahead of November's wedding with Martine revealing that she had seen her brother just a few days before he died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JRT5W_0iXk3NR900
Unexplained: Martine wrote: 'There is no medical explanation as to why we lost him so soon and whilst we investigate, we are having to accept that nothing will bring our boy back to us'

Martine wrote: 'There is no medical explanation as to why we lost him so soon and whilst we investigate further, we are having to accept that nothing will bring our boy back to us.'

'He hated the thought of a party ending and so was always on to the next thing! LJ had a mild form of special needs and was very clever with gadgets & adored his cars!'

She continued: 'With unwavering love, support and a commitment to himself, he took hold of life with both hands and smashed through any expectation we had of him. He would genuinely blow us all away at times!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RvFkD_0iXk3NR900
'My heart is forever broken': Martine's revealed the devastating news of LJ's mysterious death in a lengthy post, writing: 'LJ fell in love and was due to get married next month

