Inside creepy The Watcher letters which taunted the family and thanked them for bringing ‘young blood they’d requested’

A CREEP who sent multiple anonymous letters to a family who had just moved into a new neighborhood wrote that they were "watching" taunted the family and even teased their identity.

The Broaddus family had just purchased a home in New Jersey for $1.4million in 2014, when they started getting suspicious letters from the person who signed them as "The Watcher."

The Broaddus family had just purchased a home in New Jersey for $1.4million when they started getting suspicious letters from the person who signed them as 'The Watcher' Credit: The U.S. Sun

Because of the letters they'd started receiving after buying the house, the Broaddus never actually settled in the home Credit: Facebook

The family rented the New Jersey home out before selling it in 2019 for $959,000 Credit: SWNS

Maria and Derek Broaddus got the first anonymous note just days after purchasing the century-old six-bedroom house, which The Watcher said was a fascination for their family for decades.

In the letters, said they were "put in charge of watching and waiting for its second coming."

The writer of the letters also mentioned the home had been filled with "young blood," reportedly referring to the three kids in the Broaddus family.

In the letters, the author proved that they really were watching the family, noting numerous intimate details of their lives and even the layout of the house.

The writer also warned that if the family's children went down to the basement their parents "would never hear them scream."

Because of the letters they'd started receiving, the Broaddus never actually settled in the home, Today reported. They, instead, rented it out before selling it in 2019 for $959,000.

The new owners of the home have not received letters.

Introduction

The Watcher kindly introduced themself, without revealing their identity, in the first mysterious letter sent to the Broaddus family's new home.

"Dearest new neighbor at 657 Boulevard, allow me to welcome you to the neighborhood," the note said.

The letter quickly became odd stating: "How did you end up here? Did 657 Boulevard call to you with its force within?"

The Watcher even included an origin story in the introductory letter.

"My grandfather watched the house in the 1920s and my father watched in the 1960s. It is now my time. Do you know the history of the house?

"Do you know what lies within the walls of 657 Boulevard? Why are you here? I will find out."

The person who wrote the letter played with knowing the family had no knowledge of who he really is.

They teased: "Who am I? There are hundreds and hundreds of cars that drive by 657 Boulevard each day. Maybe I am in one. Look at all the windows you can see from 657 Boulevard. Maybe I am in one.”

The note even asked if the Broaddus family had brought the "young blood" he or she "requested."

"Do you need to fill the house with the young blood I requested? Better for me. Was your old house too small for the growing family," the person asked.

"Or was it greed to bring me your children? Once I know their names I will call to them and draw them to me."

The Watcher ended the first letter by saying: "Welcome my friends, welcome. Let the party begin," and signed their title, "The Watcher."

'In control'

In a letter the family received two weeks later after the first, The Watcher stated that he or she was "committed" to monitoring the family.

"All of the windows and doors in 657 Boulevard allow me to watch you and track you as you move through the house," The letter writer said.

"I am the Watcher and have been in control of 657 Boulevard for the better part of two decades now."

In more letters, the person writing them identified Maria and Derek Broaddus by name but reportedly misspelled their last name as "Braddus."

The Watcher knew their children's names as well.

"I am pleased to know your names now and the name of the young blood you have brought to me. You certainly say their names often," they said in a letter.

To show the family just how closely they were watching, the person also mentioned details about renovations in the home that New York Magazine said were not visible from the home's exterior.

'The house is crying'

The family reportedly stayed with Maria's mother while renovating the home and The Watcher expressed uneasiness about that in their letters.

"657 Boulevard is anxious for you to move in," a letter stated.

"It has been years and years since the young blood ruled the hallways of the house. Have you found all of the secrets it holds yet? Will the young blood play in the basement?

"Or are they too afraid to go down there alone -- I would (be) very afraid if I were them. It is far away from the rest of the house. If you were upstairs you would never hear them scream."

Aside from the family not being in the home yet, the author of the letters seemed upset that the family was making changes to the home at all.

"The house is crying from all of the pain it is going through. You have changed it and made it so fancy. You are stealing it’s history.

"It cries for the past and what used to be in the time when I roamed it’s halls. The 1960s were a good time for 657 Boulevard when I ran from room to room imagining the life with the rich occupants there."

"The house was full of life and young blood. Then it got old and so did my father. But he kept watching until the day he died. And now I watch and wait for the day when the young blood will be mine again."

The Watcher let the family know just how "obsessed" with the house they were in their letters.

"I pass by many times a day," They said. "657 Boulevard is my job, my life, my obsession. And now you are too ... Welcome to the product of your greed!"

He added: "Greed is what brought the past three families to 657 Boulevard and now it has brought you to me."

Even once the family rented the house out, the renters received a letter addressed to Maria and Derek from the suspected "watcher" teasing that they'd encountered before.

"To the vile and spiteful Derek and his wench of a wife Maria," the letter read. "You wonder who The Watcher is? Turn around idiots,

“Maybe you even spoke to me, one of the so-called neighbors who has no idea who The Watcher could be. Or maybe you do know and are too scared to tell anyone. Good move."

Despite multiple investigations into their identity by law enforcement agencies and private investigators, the Watcher’s identity has not been found.

Though the Union County Prosecutor’s Office told news outlets that the agency's investigation is no longer active, it is still open.

There's now a Netflix series named 'The Watcher' about the family's frightening experience of receiving at least four letters from the person who claimed to be watching them over a year-and-a-half span.

Many neighbors have come and gone since the incident, including Kimberly Sorrentino who has lived on the same boulevard as the home for about 30 years.

She told The Sun that the home was "a crazy house" before the Broaddus family bought it.

"It was a bachelor's house before it was a private home," Sorrentino claimed. She said she even considered purchasing it herself when it was up for sale.

“I don’t think much of it, I don’t think it was anything scary,” Sorrentino said. "I would say the carjackings in this town are much more serious than The Watcher."