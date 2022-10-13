The View’s Joy Behar rolls eyes at producer after he scolds her over ‘inappropriate’ comment forcing them to go to break

JOY Behar has scoffed at a show producer after he scolded her for making harsh comments and for failing to go to a commercial break.

The View star recently returned from a long hiatus as she celebrated her 80th birthday.

Joy snapped at a show producer Credit: ABC

He was aggravated by her conversation topic and that she wouldn't go to commercial Credit: ABC

During Thursday morning's episode, both Joy and Whoopi, 66, had an altercation with the same show producer.

The Sister Act star went on a political rant about a hot topic at the beginning of the talk show but was interrupted by the producer who she says "held up a sign" to get her to stop talking.

Later, Joy encountered an issue with the same producer after she called a certain politician a "loser" in a scathing rant of her own.

The redhead told viewers: "He doesn't like that I called him a loser," to which the producer shouted back: "No, I don't like that we need to go to break!"

Joy then aggressively rolled her eyes at the crew member as Whoopi snapped: "You should be up here today then," in his direction.

BACK FROM BREAK

The comedian's attitude followed her return to The View after a long hiatus to celebrate her milestone birthday.

The TV star and her husband left on a cruise to Spain, and she shared details of her trip upon her return.

Joy shared some pictures and videos from her self-described "posh" cruise, which, according to her, featured good food and activities.

She teased she didn't do so well during the Name That Tune game show, but she did cut a rug on the dance floor with some fellow female friends she made.

"At some point, you’re just sick of being with your husband, and you turn to women," she joked.

"So all the women started dancing together."

And while they may have been celebrating Joy's special birthday, she was the one who handed out gifts, presenting each of her co-hosts a traditional folded pocket fan from the region.

FAN CONCERNS

But Joy's absence was no treat for viewers, who feared the presenter might be sick or may have retired from The View.

One tweeted: "If Joy has covid they should just tell us."

Another asked: "Did Joy retire and just not tell anyone?"

Joy is the only original panelist still appearing on The View since the show's 1997 premiere.

BICKERING BUNCH

Last week, Whoopi Goldberg informed watchers that Joy would be missing from multiple shows.

It didn't take long for Joy to reacclimate herself to the show, and by the end, she may have wished she were still on vacation, especially after Whoopi snapped at her on air.

Whoopi unleashed her rage on co-host Sunny Hostin, 53, as well.

The TV personality joined the others for what was meant to be a comical tag sale of some of Joy's belongings in honor of her milestone birthday.

One of the items for auction was an old-fashioned kitchen sign reading: "Potatoes" that the redhead purchased from Martha Stewart earlier this year.

When Sunny saw the decor, she rolled her eyes in disgust, claiming she advised Joy not to purchase it in the first place.

Sunny and Joy bickered over the "Potatoes" sign briefly until Whoopi had had enough.

The comedian lashed out in a moment of annoyance, saying: "Ten bucks for the sign just to stop this conversation."

Joy returned from her hiatus this week Credit: ABC

She celebrated her 80th birthday in Spain Credit: Twitter/ TheView