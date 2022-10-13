'I saw my friends start burning': Student says she's 'traumatized' after classroom chemistry demonstration went horribly wrong - explosion left first and second rows of students ON FIRE

A high school senior at a Virginia high school said she's 'traumatized' after a botched chemistry demonstration set multiple students and her teacher on fire.

Bethanne Piland, 19, attended her second-period chemistry class at Dinwiddie High School Wednesday when her teacher conducted an experiment that went horribly wrong as students in the first and second rows were in flames within seconds.

'My friends were burning, and I was burning,' Piland told DailyMail.com. 'I froze and I was just afraid. I'm still replaying it in my head.

'I couldn't see their faces, they were faced down on the ground. I was thinking oh, are they dead? Are they going to be okay?' Piland told WTVR.

William Massello, the science teacher experimenting using methanol, had attempted to make a water bottle with a flame fly across the room.

When the trick failed, Masello added more gas to the bottle which ignited the explosion.

Immediately, Massello went to help the students on fire while another student rushed to pull the fire alarm, according to Piland.

'I was frozen in space and when I looked down that is when I noticed the fire on my pants,' Piland said. 'I was the only one in there when the teacher put the fire out.'

Piland said the two boys right beside her were two of the three students sent to the hospital. She wasn't injured in the incident.

'His hair was crispy,' she said as she recalled what one of them looked like. 'His skin was peeling and his lip was busted.'

Senior Bethanne Piland, 19, was sitting in her chemistry class at Dinwiddie High School in Virigina when suddenly an experiment led to an explosion

Dinwiddie High School, in Virginia, sent students home after the explosion occurred early morning around 9am on Wednesday

William Massello, a science teacher, was conducting an experiment for students using methanol to make a water bottle fly across the room with a flame

Different rumors on how the explosion occurred are being spread by students that weren't present in the chemistry classroom, but Piland is determined to share the truth.

'The teacher didn't do anything wrong,' Piland told DailyMail.com. 'It's not his fault.'

Piland also debunked claims that an altercation in the classroom led to the explosion after chemicals were spilled over.

'People need to know what happened,' she said.

Medical professionals arrived at the scene and treated three students that suffered burn injuries with one needing to be airlifted to the hospital, according to the County of Dinwiddie Fire Department.

Massello was also sent to the hospital and another student was later treated for a minor burn.

After witnessing her friends on fire, Piland is traumatized and afraid to go back into the chemistry room.

'It's not going to get out of my head,' Piland said. 'It's not going to be the same.'

The school has arranged for students in Massello's chemistry class to learn in a different classroom when they return in person on Friday.

Piland fears she will never recover from the horrid images from Wednesday but is insistent she heads back to school for the remainder of her senior year.

Police said the circumstances leading up to the explosion is under investigation as multiple students are in the hospital

Parents waited outside the school waiting to pick up their children as it was unknown what caused the explosion

The horrific explosion occurred on the second floor of the science building with students in surrounding classrooms immediately evacuating.

One eyewitness said that one student's hair caught on hair.

Meanwhile, other students said they smelled 'burning' and 'chemical fumes' after the blast.

The explosion came as a shock to many as the 18-year high school teacher had performed the same experiment for years.

A past video from 2017 showed a student holding onto a water bottle with gas as it flung across the classroom as the flame ignited.

Piland said that she keeps replaying the scene in her head and fears it will not go away anytime soon

Footage captured in October 2017 shows a student holding onto a bottle filled with the gas, and a flame shooting out of the bottom before it shoots across the classroom

Medical professionals arrived at the scene and treated three students that suffered burn injuries with one needing to be airlifted to the hospital

The unexpected blast took place in a room on the second floor of the building during a science class

Tammy Jean Moore-Edwards, whose cousin was in the classroom at the time of the incident, previously told DailyMail.com that she initially heard about the explosion on an emergency scanner.

She said: ‘The school did an awesome job in the way they handled everything, and when I heard it on the scanner, I was a nervous wreck.

‘My cousin told me that the teacher Mr. Massello had been mixing a liquid in a bottle, to make a rocket. My son told me that he had the same experiment the year before.

‘But when it didn’t work, he added more, and it just blew up. He was the only one right at the desk, but the students sitting up the front got the blast from the explosion.

‘Kids started running out of the classroom, screaming and freaking out. There was smoke and the table and floor was on fire.

‘The students at the front were the ones who got covered in the gas, which is why they got burned.

‘You don’t have to touch anything, just because he was close enough it got on him and he was a good distance away it just exploded everywhere.

‘The sprinklers didn’t go off, which is kinda scary. Mr. Massello had been letting something else burn out in the sink which was used to dispose of chemicals as well, but I don’t know why he was doing that.

‘My cousin told me that there was one boy holding his hands and his leg, she said he was burned on his pant leg. Another lad at the front had his hair catch on fire, though not for very long.

‘It’s like something that you see in movies. It’s terrifying.’

Dinwiddie Fire Department said they are still investigating the events leading up to the explosion, and the status of those were hospitalized is not available.

Students at the Dinwiddie school with be learning online on Thursday and return back in-person on Friday.