ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Local
Michigan College Basketball
Ypsilanti, MI
Basketball
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
City
Superior Township, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
College Basketball
City
Memphis, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Superior Charter Township, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
College Sports
247Sports

Four-star committed elsewhere back on Michigan's campus

Per TMI's own Brice Marich, West Bloomfield (MI) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain was back on Michigan's campus on Saturday for the team's 41-17 win over Penn State. Davis-Swain, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has now been to two Michigan games so far this season as the Wolverines continue to keep tabs on the in-state standout.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emoni Bates
MLive.com

Belleville punter is an unlikely hero in 42-14 blowout of Livonia Franklin

When the Belleville football team walked off the field with a 42-14 win on Friday night, the final score was no surprise. Despite the game being a battle of unbeaten teams, Belleville (8-0) improved its streak to 10 consecutive games of scoring 40 points or more, dating back to last season. The Tigers piled on the yards too, out-gaining Livonia Franklin (7-1) on offense, 466-156.
BELLEVILLE, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard responds to comments from Oregon coach Dana Altman on cancelled rematch

Juwan Howard is letting Oregon coach Dan Altman know his feelings head-on without beating around the bush. Michigan basketball has yet to travel to Eugene to face the Ducks as part of a home-and-home series starting back in 2019. The contract between the two schools was signed earlier that year when John Beilein was still Michigan’s head coach.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emu#Espn#Nottingham Drive
The Flint Journal

State golf highlights: Grand Blanc’s Kate Brody caps magical season with 2nd state title

Kate Brody of Grand Blanc, Lauren Timpf of Macomb Lutheran North and Mia Melendez of Ann Arbor Greenhills each won their second individual state golf championship Saturday. Brody matched par with 72 at Bedford Valley Golf Club in Battle Creek to finish the 36-hole tournament at 1-over-par 145 and post a one-shot victory over junior Elise Fennell of East Kentwood in Division 1.
GRAND BLANC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Ann Arbor News

Meet the All-SEC girls golf teams for the 2022 fall season

ANN ARBOR – The Southeastern Conference recently announced its All-SEC-Red and All-SEC-White conference teams featuring the top performers from the 2022 fall season. The SEC-Red team features 10 golfers while the SEC-White team highlights eight. Ann Arbor Pioneer won the SEC-Red and leads the way with three selections and Adrian won the SEC-White and has two selections on the team.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Girls high school state golf finals highlights after Day 1

Gabriella Tapp of South Lyon has put herself in position to make a run at a third straight individual Division 2 state golf championship. Tapp shot 1-over-par 73 in Friday’s opening round at Forest Akers West in East Lansing to sit in second place, one shot behind leader Macie Elzinga of Byron Center.
SOUTH LYON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
21K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy