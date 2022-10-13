Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
Related
West Bloomfield football, Semaj Morgan handle Southfield A&T 42-28
Belleville football dominates Franklin 42-14 in undefeated clash Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 3-9) SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - The West Bloomfield Lakers (7-1) visited the Southfield A&T Warriors (6-2) for their final away game of the regular season, and West ...
Maize n Brew
Two major recruits surprisingly visited Michigan for the huge Penn State win
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines had quite the list of recruiting visitors for the 41-14 Maize Out victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions. But there were a couple major recruiting targets who made their way to Ann Arbor on a down low basis. The 2023 recruit who surprisingly...
‘Call it a statement game.’ Michigan, Jim Harbaugh back in Big Ten driver seat
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was billed as Michigan’s biggest test to date. A top-10 showdown against its one and (so far) only ranked opponent, a team that supposedly posed a real threat to the Wolverines’ strength running the football, with a roster full of high-level recruits looking to play a tough, physical brand of football.
See top photos from Michigan State’s thrilling 2OT victory over Wisconsin
EAST LANSING-- It was a wild one Saturday evening as Spartan Stadium was rocking as Michigan State hosted Wisconsin for homecoming. The Spartans went on to defeat the Badgers 34-28 in double overtime on a 27-yard connection from Payton Thorne to Jayden Reed. GAME STORY: Michigan State tops Wisconsin 34-28...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four-star committed elsewhere back on Michigan's campus
Per TMI's own Brice Marich, West Bloomfield (MI) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain was back on Michigan's campus on Saturday for the team's 41-17 win over Penn State. Davis-Swain, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has now been to two Michigan games so far this season as the Wolverines continue to keep tabs on the in-state standout.
Interview: Bryce Underwood, Belleville quarterback, on his game, colleges after win over Franklin
Michigan high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 8, 2022 Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 3-9) Belleville sophomore and top-rated class of 2025 quarterback Bryce Underwood answered questions from SBLive after the Tiger's win over ...
Look: Penn State, Michigan Players Scuffle In Tunnel
The intensity was high heading into the second half of today's marquee matchup between No. 10 Penn State and No. 5 Michigan. Before the start of the third quarter, the two teams met in the tunnel to exchange some words. Take a look at the confrontation here:. Despite just a...
JJ McCarthy on Michigan State: ‘We want Paul back’
What did JJ McCarthy say about Michigan State?When do Michigan and Michigan State play?. On Saturday afternoon, JJ McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines absolutely dominated Penn State on way to a 41-17 win at the Big House. During the game, the Wolverines rushed for over 400 yards against what had...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLive.com
Belleville punter is an unlikely hero in 42-14 blowout of Livonia Franklin
When the Belleville football team walked off the field with a 42-14 win on Friday night, the final score was no surprise. Despite the game being a battle of unbeaten teams, Belleville (8-0) improved its streak to 10 consecutive games of scoring 40 points or more, dating back to last season. The Tigers piled on the yards too, out-gaining Livonia Franklin (7-1) on offense, 466-156.
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard responds to comments from Oregon coach Dana Altman on cancelled rematch
Juwan Howard is letting Oregon coach Dan Altman know his feelings head-on without beating around the bush. Michigan basketball has yet to travel to Eugene to face the Ducks as part of a home-and-home series starting back in 2019. The contract between the two schools was signed earlier that year when John Beilein was still Michigan’s head coach.
Top 50 point guard Jase Richardson recaps Michigan State official visit
Jase Richardson, a top 50 point guard in the class of 2024 has completed his first official visit to Michigan State. While this is Richardson’s first official he has already taken unofficials to Washington, Cal, USC, and Arkansas so far. “The recruitment process has been going great as of...
MaxPreps
Michigan high school football scores: Week 8 MHSAA scoreboard
The Michigan high school football season continues tonight with over 200 games statewide. Here is a live look at the Top 25 teams in the MaxPreps Computer Rankings and a link to the live Week 8 MaxPreps scoreboard, which includes all teams statewide.
IN THIS ARTICLE
State golf highlights: Grand Blanc’s Kate Brody caps magical season with 2nd state title
Kate Brody of Grand Blanc, Lauren Timpf of Macomb Lutheran North and Mia Melendez of Ann Arbor Greenhills each won their second individual state golf championship Saturday. Brody matched par with 72 at Bedford Valley Golf Club in Battle Creek to finish the 36-hole tournament at 1-over-par 145 and post a one-shot victory over junior Elise Fennell of East Kentwood in Division 1.
5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Another league-clinching Friday night of football
There are just TWO weeks left in the high school football regular season!
Durand’s first-ever victory over New Lothrop clinches outright MMAC championship
NEW LOTHROP, MI – Every time Durand’s football players walked through the weight room for the last year they’d see it. “We had a sign in our weight room for 12 months that said ‘What are you going to do today to beat New Lothrop?’” said coach John Webb.
Maize n Brew
Poll Results: Overwhelming majority of Michigan fans prefer the Maize Out game to kickoff at night
Much has been made about the Michigan Wolverines’ Maize Out game this year being a noon kickoff. Some fans are okay with it, but most would prefer it be a primetime start. In our SB Nation Reacts survey conducted this week, a whopping 80% of Michigan fans would rather have the Maize Out game kick off under the lights of the Big House.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meet the All-SEC girls golf teams for the 2022 fall season
ANN ARBOR – The Southeastern Conference recently announced its All-SEC-Red and All-SEC-White conference teams featuring the top performers from the 2022 fall season. The SEC-Red team features 10 golfers while the SEC-White team highlights eight. Ann Arbor Pioneer won the SEC-Red and leads the way with three selections and Adrian won the SEC-White and has two selections on the team.
You vote, we go: Pick Ann Arbor-area Week 9 game we shoot, subscribers get photos for free
ANN ARBOR – We’ve reached the final week of the regular season which means readers have another chance to vote for the Ann Arbor-area high school football game they would like one of our award-winning photographers to attend. Readers will get to decide where our MLive/Ann Arbor News...
MLive.com
Girls high school state golf finals highlights after Day 1
Gabriella Tapp of South Lyon has put herself in position to make a run at a third straight individual Division 2 state golf championship. Tapp shot 1-over-par 73 in Friday’s opening round at Forest Akers West in East Lansing to sit in second place, one shot behind leader Macie Elzinga of Byron Center.
Some MSU survivor advocates speak out against Engler helping Dixon with debate prep
The last time GOP former Gov. John Engler had a significant role in Michigan was during a tumultuous year leading Michigan State University in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, when he became a top adversary of survivors and their families. Engler resigned as...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
21K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0