Read full article on original website
Related
Redlands, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Redlands. The Redlands East Valley High School football team will have a game with Citrus Valley High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 14
Week eight of high school football in Orange County continues with Friday night games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores throughout the night, then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website covering Orange County sports.
Inland Empire evacuations orders lifted after storm system hits Southern California
Evacuation orders for parts of the the Inland Empire have been lifted after a storm cell made its way through the Southland Saturday and into Sunday. Some residents in Yucaipa were placed under evacuation orders due to potential mud and debris flows, though those orders were downgraded to warnings Sunday evening and the shelter at […]
This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track
Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fontana Herald News
Sierra Lakes Crumbl Cookies will open in Fontana on Oct. 14
Sierra Lakes Crumbl Cookies will officially open its doors on Friday, Oct. 14 in Fontana. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays at 16918 South Highland Avenue, Suite 200. Store owner Tim Smith said he...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Latina Fest a celebration of Hispanic culture in Redlands
The inaugural Latina Fest on Saturday in Ed Hales Park in downtown Redlands was a celebration of Hispanic culture in Redlands. Organized by Stronger Together Now, Elations and Older Branch Development, the event brought together vendors, speakers, performers and organizations to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Stronger Together Now, a nonprofit...
newsmirror.net
Update on the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange project
Assistant City Engineer Landon Kern along with Mark Hager, the consultant project team manager, presented an update of the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange Project to the Yucaipa City Councilmembers and the public on Sept. 26. The recommendation before the council was to receive and file the project update in the PA/ED (Project Approval and Environmental Document) process.
A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs
A Desert Hot Springs woman was struck and killed Saturday morning after she was hit by a vehicle in Desert Hot Springs. According to Desert Hot Spring police, the accident happened around 4 a.m. They responded to reports of a major injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at Indian Canyon Drive north The post A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tnso.news
California Flooding/Hurricane Kay
Following the August-September heatwave, Southern California was hit with some heavy rain that caused flash flooding in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Homes and cars were damaged, and even Cal State San Bernardino had to cancel in-person classes due to the floods, according to KTLA News. “I live by San...
sbcity.org
Pepper Avenue Groundbreaking
The Cities of San Bernardino and Rialto are inviting the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the Pepper Avenue Improvement Project. Join elected officials from San Bernardino and Rialto, city staff, neighbors, and other community stakeholders to commemorate the multi-jurisdictional collaboration on a public works project that encompasses both cities.
NBC Los Angeles
Here's When to Expect Rain on a Cool Weekend in SoCal
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms developed to start a cloudy and wet weekend in Southern California. Many woke up to drizzle and brief periods of light rain Saturday, when showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Chances of rain will increase in the afternoon from Ventura County and into areas to the south.
Horseback rider arrested on suspicion of DUI in California
A person riding a horse through traffic and refusing to stop for police was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a brief pursuit in Southern California, the Whittier Police Department said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kyma.com
One killed and 12 other injured in CA taco stand car crash
POMONA, Calif. (NBC) - A car crashed into a food stand in Southern California Friday night, leaving one person dead and 12 other injured. The collision took place just before 8:00pm in Pomona. Police said a driver went into opposite lanes of traffic before crashing into a taco stand. In...
onscene.tv
Multiple Patient Traffic Collision – 3 Adults, 2 Kids Transported | Moreno Valley
10.12.2022 | 7:12 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Riverside County Sheriff, Moreno Valley Deputies and Cal Fire Riverside, Moreno Valley firefighters responded to a two car traffic collision with extrication. When they arrived they found two vehicles, a blue Nissan Altima and a white Toyota Highlander with major to moderate damage. A total of 5 patients were transported to a local area hospital, 3 adults and two children. According to Cal Fire Riverside, 3 of the patients were suffering from minor injuries and 2 were suffering from serious to major injuries. The driver of the Highlander required extrication and was transported. There were multiple children in one of the vehicles, two children, a girl and a young boy were transported with unknown injuries. At this time the cause of the collision, or who was at fault is unknown. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
onscene.tv
Fertilizer Spills All Over 210 Freeway After Crash | Rancho Cucamonga
10.12.2022 | 3:22 AM | RANCHO CUCAMONGA – A vehicle was stalled in the #1 lane of the freeway. Soon after, the collision turned into a multi-vehicle pile up. Per CHP, possibly 6 vehicles were involved. A semi carrying fertilizer was also involved. Thousands of pounds of fertilizer in dozens of bags spilled all over traffic lanes on both sides of the freeway. A sigalert has been issued for the morning commute as firefighters and CHP officers work to clean up the mess. The HOV and #1 lanes are closed on both sides of the freeway. Traffic is backed up for several miles on the Westbound 210 as drivers start their morning commute. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SoCal can expect warmer temperatures after morning clouds on Monday
Southern California will see things warm up a bit over the next several days.
pepperbough.com
CHS spotlights its Hispanic Heritage at 2nd annual celebration
Colton, CA—On October 14th, Colton High School honored its Hispanic heritage with performances of traditional hispanic music, dances, and dessert at its second annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. Performances were held in front of the Cafetorium. “Felt like bringing more interest into Hispanic Heritage month by performing music and...
onscene.tv
RSO Deputy Involved In Crash | Moreno Valley
10.14.2022 | 1:53 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Riverside County Sheriff Moreno Valley Station and Cal Fire Riverside County Moreno Valley responded to a deputy involved crash. An RSO Deputy was responding code 3 to a call when it was involved in a collision with a Nissan Versa (Lic #, CA 8JNA251). California Highway Patrol Riverside responded to assume the investigation. At this time it is not clear who was at fault. The driver of the Nissan did suffer injuries, but it is unclear if they were transported to a hospital. No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 10/14/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 164 new reported cases. Since Oct. 6, hospitalizations decreased by 19%, with 87 and 13 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 32 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 148 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
Comments / 0