10.12.2022 | 7:12 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Riverside County Sheriff, Moreno Valley Deputies and Cal Fire Riverside, Moreno Valley firefighters responded to a two car traffic collision with extrication. When they arrived they found two vehicles, a blue Nissan Altima and a white Toyota Highlander with major to moderate damage. A total of 5 patients were transported to a local area hospital, 3 adults and two children. According to Cal Fire Riverside, 3 of the patients were suffering from minor injuries and 2 were suffering from serious to major injuries. The driver of the Highlander required extrication and was transported. There were multiple children in one of the vehicles, two children, a girl and a young boy were transported with unknown injuries. At this time the cause of the collision, or who was at fault is unknown.

MORENO VALLEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO