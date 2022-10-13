ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, CA

This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track

Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
Sierra Lakes Crumbl Cookies will open in Fontana on Oct. 14

Sierra Lakes Crumbl Cookies will officially open its doors on Friday, Oct. 14 in Fontana. The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays at 16918 South Highland Avenue, Suite 200. Store owner Tim Smith said he...
FONTANA, CA
Latina Fest a celebration of Hispanic culture in Redlands

The inaugural Latina Fest on Saturday in Ed Hales Park in downtown Redlands was a celebration of Hispanic culture in Redlands. Organized by Stronger Together Now, Elations and Older Branch Development, the event brought together vendors, speakers, performers and organizations to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Stronger Together Now, a nonprofit...
REDLANDS, CA
Update on the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange project

Assistant City Engineer Landon Kern along with Mark Hager, the consultant project team manager, presented an update of the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange Project to the Yucaipa City Councilmembers and the public on Sept. 26. The recommendation before the council was to receive and file the project update in the PA/ED (Project Approval and Environmental Document) process.
YUCAIPA, CA
A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs

A Desert Hot Springs woman was struck and killed Saturday morning after she was hit by a vehicle in Desert Hot Springs. According to Desert Hot Spring police, the accident happened around 4 a.m. They responded to reports of a major injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at Indian Canyon Drive north The post A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
California Flooding/Hurricane Kay

Following the August-September heatwave, Southern California was hit with some heavy rain that caused flash flooding in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Homes and cars were damaged, and even Cal State San Bernardino had to cancel in-person classes due to the floods, according to KTLA News. “I live by San...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Pepper Avenue Groundbreaking

The Cities of San Bernardino and Rialto are inviting the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the Pepper Avenue Improvement Project. Join elected officials from San Bernardino and Rialto, city staff, neighbors, and other community stakeholders to commemorate the multi-jurisdictional collaboration on a public works project that encompasses both cities.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Here's When to Expect Rain on a Cool Weekend in SoCal

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms developed to start a cloudy and wet weekend in Southern California. Many woke up to drizzle and brief periods of light rain Saturday, when showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Chances of rain will increase in the afternoon from Ventura County and into areas to the south.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
One killed and 12 other injured in CA taco stand car crash

POMONA, Calif. (NBC) - A car crashed into a food stand in Southern California Friday night, leaving one person dead and 12 other injured. The collision took place just before 8:00pm in Pomona. Police said a driver went into opposite lanes of traffic before crashing into a taco stand. In...
POMONA, CA
Multiple Patient Traffic Collision – 3 Adults, 2 Kids Transported | Moreno Valley

10.12.2022 | 7:12 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Riverside County Sheriff, Moreno Valley Deputies and Cal Fire Riverside, Moreno Valley firefighters responded to a two car traffic collision with extrication. When they arrived they found two vehicles, a blue Nissan Altima and a white Toyota Highlander with major to moderate damage. A total of 5 patients were transported to a local area hospital, 3 adults and two children. According to Cal Fire Riverside, 3 of the patients were suffering from minor injuries and 2 were suffering from serious to major injuries. The driver of the Highlander required extrication and was transported. There were multiple children in one of the vehicles, two children, a girl and a young boy were transported with unknown injuries. At this time the cause of the collision, or who was at fault is unknown. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Fertilizer Spills All Over 210 Freeway After Crash | Rancho Cucamonga

10.12.2022 | 3:22 AM | RANCHO CUCAMONGA – A vehicle was stalled in the #1 lane of the freeway. Soon after, the collision turned into a multi-vehicle pile up. Per CHP, possibly 6 vehicles were involved. A semi carrying fertilizer was also involved. Thousands of pounds of fertilizer in dozens of bags spilled all over traffic lanes on both sides of the freeway. A sigalert has been issued for the morning commute as firefighters and CHP officers work to clean up the mess. The HOV and #1 lanes are closed on both sides of the freeway. Traffic is backed up for several miles on the Westbound 210 as drivers start their morning commute. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CHS spotlights its Hispanic Heritage at 2nd annual celebration

Colton, CA—On October 14th, Colton High School honored its Hispanic heritage with performances of traditional hispanic music, dances, and dessert at its second annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. Performances were held in front of the Cafetorium. “Felt like bringing more interest into Hispanic Heritage month by performing music and...
COLTON, CA
RSO Deputy Involved In Crash | Moreno Valley

10.14.2022 | 1:53 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Riverside County Sheriff Moreno Valley Station and Cal Fire Riverside County Moreno Valley responded to a deputy involved crash. An RSO Deputy was responding code 3 to a call when it was involved in a collision with a Nissan Versa (Lic #, CA 8JNA251). California Highway Patrol Riverside responded to assume the investigation. At this time it is not clear who was at fault. The driver of the Nissan did suffer injuries, but it is unclear if they were transported to a hospital. No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 10/14/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 164 new reported cases. Since Oct. 6, hospitalizations decreased by 19%, with 87 and 13 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 32 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 148 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

