Redlands, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Redlands. The Redlands East Valley High School football team will have a game with Citrus Valley High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Murrieta, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Murrieta. The Centennial High School - Corona football team will have a game with Vista Murrieta High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Riverside, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Riverside. The Ramona High School - Riverside football team will have a game with Arlington High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. The Temescal Canyon High School football team will have a game with John W North High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Temecula, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Murrieta Valley High School football team will have a game with Chaparral High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 14
Week eight of high school football in Orange County continues with Friday night games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your scores throughout the night, then check back later for photos and stories on OC Sports Zone, a free website covering Orange County sports.
San Bernardino, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in San Bernardino. The Yucaipa High School football team will have a game with Cajon High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. The Valley Christian High School - Cerritos football team will have a game with Aquinas High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Moreno Valley, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Moreno Valley. The Rancho Christian High School football team will have a game with Valley View High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Inland Empire evacuations orders lifted after storm system hits Southern California
Evacuation orders for parts of the the Inland Empire have been lifted after a storm cell made its way through the Southland Saturday and into Sunday. Some residents in Yucaipa were placed under evacuation orders due to potential mud and debris flows, though those orders were downgraded to warnings Sunday evening and the shelter at […]
ShakeOut quake drill to take place Thursday in Riverside County
People in government offices, businesses and schools throughout Riverside County next week will stop everything for a minute to “drop, cover and hold on” during a statewide earthquake preparedness drill, now in its 14th year. The Great California ShakeOut of 2022 is scheduled for 10:20 a.m. Thursday. “What...
This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track
Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Latina Fest a celebration of Hispanic culture in Redlands
The inaugural Latina Fest on Saturday in Ed Hales Park in downtown Redlands was a celebration of Hispanic culture in Redlands. Organized by Stronger Together Now, Elations and Older Branch Development, the event brought together vendors, speakers, performers and organizations to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Stronger Together Now, a nonprofit...
sbcity.org
Pepper Avenue Groundbreaking
The Cities of San Bernardino and Rialto are inviting the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the Pepper Avenue Improvement Project. Join elected officials from San Bernardino and Rialto, city staff, neighbors, and other community stakeholders to commemorate the multi-jurisdictional collaboration on a public works project that encompasses both cities.
newsmirror.net
Update on the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange project
Assistant City Engineer Landon Kern along with Mark Hager, the consultant project team manager, presented an update of the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange Project to the Yucaipa City Councilmembers and the public on Sept. 26. The recommendation before the council was to receive and file the project update in the PA/ED (Project Approval and Environmental Document) process.
Clean up efforts continue after Saturday’s stormy weather
Saturday's fast moving stormy weather affected many people in the valley. From powerful winds knocking over trees to blowing sand reducing visibility on the roadways. Here is just some of the aftermath the storm left behind across the valley: Courtesy: Kathleen Huber This downed tree was over at the The Carlotta in Palm Desert during The post Clean up efforts continue after Saturday’s stormy weather appeared first on KESQ.
vvng.com
BNSF locomotive catches fire near Summit Valley Road in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fire crews responded to a BNSF locomotive fire Thursday afternoon in Hesperia. It happened at about 11:50 am, on October 13, 2022, along Summit Valley Road near Trout Street. Firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire with the assistance of CalFire responded to the scene and...
NBC Los Angeles
Sunday Weather Update: See You Later, Drizzle
With overcast skies, thunderstorms and temperatures in the mid 70s this weekend, the temperatures in Southern California are expected to rise again in the days to come. The sun will be staying out in the Valley and Los Angeles, with clouds lingering over Orange County. "Overall, we're staying dry, and...
Fontana Herald News
WEATHER UPDATE: Sunny, pleasant days are expected in Fontana this week
Fontana and many other areas of Southern California received rainfall on Saturday, Oct. 15, but this upcoming week is expected to be sunny and pleasant, with temperatures in the 80s, according to the National Weather Service. Here is the forecast:. Monday, Oct. 17 -- Sunny, with a high near 82....
Fontana Herald News
Two men die in traffic collision in Colton on Oct. 15
Two men died in a traffic collision in Colton in the early morning hours on Oct. 15, according to the Colton Police Department. At about 12:08 a.m., police received a call reporting a traffic collision in the 1600 block of East Steel Road. Upon arrival, officers found a single vehicle collision with a large steel pole.
Horseback rider arrested on suspicion of DUI in California
A person riding a horse through traffic and refusing to stop for police was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a brief pursuit in Southern California, the Whittier Police Department said.
recordgazette.net
Banning grant to sponsor more outside programs
Banning’s Parks and Recreation Department has secured a hefty three-year $655,729 grant from the state’s Outdoor Equity Grants Program that will enable the city to hire a full-time facilitator, and up to six part-time or seasonal recreational leaders. By January, Parks and Recreation Director Ralph Wright hopes to...
