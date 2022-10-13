Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Travelers along the Highway: Hobos, Hired Hand and Goat Man | By Dave Bohn
Washington Co., WI – For over 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Op Ed | Washington County is negotiating human lives at the Samaritan Home | By Debra Kison
Washington Co., WI – The County Board meeting held September 28th had Samaritan Home on the agenda. In my opinion, it had an aura of negativity about it. I’m not alone when I say, it sounds like County Government wants out of the Nursing Home business. There was...
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
Hiking Through Mangan Woods in Greendale, Wisconsin
Last weekend, we explored a trail tucked away near an archery range in Greendale, Wisconsin. The Forked Aster Trail wound us through lovely Mangan Woods full of some of the largest old-growth trees in the Milwaukee County Park System. With few people on the trail, we found ourselves entirely at peace wandering the forest full of lofty arbors.
fox9.com
Waukesha Christmas attack trial begins with an interruption on Day 10
Judge Dorow calls for a break at the beginning of day 10 of the trial of Darrell Brooks after several interruptions and objections. Brooks is on trial in connection to the deadly Waukesha Christmas Parade attack in November 2021.
Are You Brave Enough To Cross This Bridge To Nowhere In Southern Wisconsin?
If you head 90 minutes southwest from Madison, Wisconsin, you'll eventually hit Richland County. It's in Richland where you'll find Pier Park and one of the more peculiar trails you'll ever see. The nearly 10-acre Pier Natural Bridge Park was donate to Richland County by the Pier family so the...
On Milwaukee
Dominic the Food Reviewer: Delafield Brewhaus
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. This weekend I got to check out the Delafield Brewhaus...
pleasantviewrealty.com
122 South Wilson Street, Fredonia, WI, USA
Fabulous Fredonia home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spectacular front porch, amazing closet space, and massive garage. Immediately fall in love with the dream front porch, perfect for your morning cup of coffee or evening glass of wine. The bright main level has a wide-open living room, dinette, & kitchen with quartz countertops, snack bar, and ample cabinets. A bedroom with walk-in closet, ¾ bath, and laundry area complete this level. Upstairs you’ll find the 2nd full bathroom, two nice-sized bedrooms, and the primary bedroom with dual walk-in closets and door to your back airing porch. Great rec room and storage/mechanical room in the lower level. Garage is huge with an 8′ overhead door and separate heated area. Lovely, landscaped yard & patio for entertaining! Fully renovated in 2002.
CBS 58
A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
The Best Small Town in Wisconsin for a Weekend Getaway
Wisconsin is a state that's full of charm. From ice caves to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Wisconsin has tons of options.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A new way to ‘do church’
THIENSVILLE — Parishioners of Grace Lutheran Church had a big decision to make five years ago. The carpeting in the main worship area needed replacing. There was asbestos in the floor under that carpeting. The concrete steps leading up to the chancel had an 8-inch rise, which made it difficult for worshippers to take communion or other worship needs.
CBS 58
Early taste of winter arrives on Monday
It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Cedarburg (WI)
The picturesque city of Cedarburg, roughly 20 miles north of Milwaukee, is in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin, United States. There are quite some fun things to do in Cedarburg, MI. You will quickly become accustomed to its serene environment and tree-lined streets, dotted with early 19th-century houses with distinctive brick and marble architecture.
siouxlandnews.com
Christmas parade suspect says case should have been thrown out 'a long time ago'
WAUKESHA , Wis. (WLUK) — The trial continues for Darrell Brooks, Jr., the man accused in the deadly Waukesha Christmas parade. Brooks, who is representing himself, delayed proceedings for nearly an hour Thursday. During a recess in the trial, Brooks called for the dismissal of the case, citing numerous reasons.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Assisted living residents in Madison told they must move within 60 days
Elizabeth Burnette, 80, said she and more than two dozen other residents of Cedarhurst of Madison, at an assisted living facility on the East Side, were told this week they have to move out within 60 days. St. Louis-based Cedarhurst Senior Living said it will stop accepting Medicaid payments Dec....
dailydodge.com
DNR Helping Dairy Farm Near Lomira Respond To Leachate Discharge
(Lomira) The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is working with a local dairy farm to respond to a discharge of feed leachate to a tributary of Lomira Creek. The farm, Clover Hill Dairy near Lomira, was able to stop the release and is removing polluted water from the stream. Feed...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: A forgotten dog waste bag
Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. — A man said his pregnant fiancee was walking their dog in the 100 block of Central Avenue when it defecated on a lawn and the woman realized she had forgotten a bag. She left to go home and grab one when a man at the Central Avenue address started to yell and swear at her. He then reportedly followed her in a car and continued to yell and swear at her, which frightened her. He followed her home and she was too afraid to go back and clean up the feces. The man told police he didn’t mean to scare her but he was tired of people not picking up after their dogs. He was advised.
fox47.com
What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in...
wisfarmer.com
Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo
MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin deputy placed on administrative assignment after incident at a Super 8 hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin deputy has been placed on administrative assignment after allegedly ‘discharging their firearm’ during an incident at a hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the Officer Involved Critical Incident that happened...
