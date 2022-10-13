ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Heated argument between couple leads to stabbing

SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed by his partner Sunday afternoon after a heated argument between the couple escalated, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials were dispatched to the 100 block of Brookshire St., at around 11:43 a.m. Upon arrival, a man had a wound to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Olmos Park, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KWTX

Bexar County Sheriff deputy fired and arrested following in drug deal

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired following his arrest after authorities found cocaine among paperwork in his vehicle, KSAT reports. Isaiah Thomas Palomo, 20, and Hollisha Janay-Lastar Nealy, 24, were arrested Friday evening, as stated in a press conferce by...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#The Texas Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
KENS 5

'This is very bizarre' | Two men arrested in attorney impersonation scheme involving migrants

SAN ANTONIO — The Department of Justice says a San Antonio man fraudulently represented migrants at least 100 times despite the fact he no longer had a law license. Jose Maria Guerrero is one of two people arrested in an attorney impersonation scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Court documents indicate Guerrero resigned from the State Bar of Texas amid disciplinary actions in 2016.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
parentherald.com

Fired San Antonio Cop Posts Bond After Being Charged in Shooting of Teen

A fired San Antonio cop has posted bond and been released after he was charged with shooting a teenager sitting in his vehicle eating a hamburger. James Brennand posted $200,000 in bonds after turning himself in on Tuesday night to face two counts of aggravated assault by a public official in the October 2 shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, who, according to his family, remained on life support.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Alleged serial robber taken into custody by SAPD

SAN ANTONIO — A man suspected in at least five local robberies was taken into custody by San Antonio police officers Thursday evening. According to SAPD spokesperson Nicholas Soliz, Marcos Ojeda was arrested as the result of an investigation into the Oct. 2 robbery of a north-side smoke shoo. After initially coming off as a customer, Ojeda allegedly took out a gun, a machete and zip ties before ordering one of the store's occupants to tie up the other two.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Two men charged with capital murder for incident back in July

SAN ANTONIO — Two men have been charged with capital murder by a Bexar County grand jury for an incident that took place back in July. Juan Reyes and John Torres are charged with capital murder for intentionally shooting and killing Sergio Soto and Rachel Martinez, according to county authorities.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy