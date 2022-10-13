ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
WSYX ABC6

Fight over William Husel deposition in civil cases continues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The fight over whether former Mount Carmel doctor William Husel's deposition should be sealed continues. Husel faced 14 murder charges linked to doses of fentanyl and other drugs he ordered for his patients. He was acquitted of all charges by a jury earlier this year.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy