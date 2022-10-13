Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
'Who responds when 911 has an emergency?' Ohio-TERT in Florida to assist 911 call centers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In the aftermath of a natural disaster, public safety communication centers can face major challenges including maintaining enough staff to respond to an overwhelming amount of calls at 911 centers. That's where the Ohio Telecommunicator Emergency Response Taskforce (Ohio TERT) comes in. A few days...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State Highway Patrol changes uniform policy to expand tattoo acceptance for troopers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State Highway Patrol Colonel Charles Jones announced Friday a change to the division's uniform policy that will expand tattoo acceptance for troopers. Effective immediately, OSHP said current troopers and potential applicants are allowed to wear long-sleeve uniforms to cover tattoos. As part of the...
WSYX ABC6
Fight over William Husel deposition in civil cases continues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The fight over whether former Mount Carmel doctor William Husel's deposition should be sealed continues. Husel faced 14 murder charges linked to doses of fentanyl and other drugs he ordered for his patients. He was acquitted of all charges by a jury earlier this year.
LAW
WSYX ABC6
9-year-old boy with spina bifida wows with custom Halloween costume 4 years in a row
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 9-year-old Blake, who lives in Delaware, has spina bifida and uses a wheelchair, so finding Halloween costumes can be a bit of a challenge. That's why it's become a family tradition to come up with something creative!. "Blake picked it 100%," said his mom, Megan,...
