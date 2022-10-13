Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Spread Goodness Day founder needs help keeping the future bright
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Anna Dravland, the founder of Spread Goodness Day, has dedicated her life to spreading goodness, and is now in need of your help to continue with her mission. “I started Spread Goodness Day and developed it in 2017. To create something that allows the community...
UPMATTERS
BAKING NEWS: Trenary Toast takes a ride to space
TRENARY, Mich. (WJMN) – One of the most iconic foods in the Upper Peninsula has reached new heights. Thanks to helium balloons and some special equipment, one lucky bag of Trenary Toast touched the edge of space. According to a release from Trenary Home Bakery, William Nyfeler, a Marquette...
UPMATTERS
Community reception planned for new NMU president next week
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A community and campus reception for new Northern Michigan University President Dr. Brock Tessman is planned next week. The reception will be held in ballrooms III and IV in the Northern Center on Tuesday, October 18 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., featuring appearances by the NMU Marching Band and the NMU Jazz Combo.
'Tis the season? As the U.P. braces for a big snowstorm, Metro Detroit could see the first snowflakes of the season too
We’re still more than two months out from the official start of winter, but the Upper Peninsula is already bracing for a big snowstorm, and Metro Detroit could see the first snowflakes of the season on Monday and Tuesday.
WLUC
Lake Superior Performance Rally off to a somber start
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Performance Rally rolled onto the racing stages Friday. The rally is the final event in the 2022 American Rally Association’s series. It hosts some of the biggest names in the sport, including Ken Block, Travis Pastrana, and Brandon Semenuk, all vying for the championship.
WLUC
Winter Storm to impact tonight through Tuesday
An early-season winter storm will impact the Upper Peninsula tonight through tomorrow! A mid-area of low pressure will slowly move through the east. It will bring wet heavy dense accumulating snow. It starts overnight and increases during the day tomorrow through Tuesday. There will be a sharp gradient from near Lake Superior to areas inland with snowfall amounts. Accumulations will be the greatest in the higher elevations of Marquette and Baraga counties including the Michigamme Highlands where amounts will range from 16″ to nearly two feet of snow by the end of this long-duration event. The higher elevations of the western counties will range 10-12″. Otherwise, most areas in the central and west at lower elevations will have snow amounts range 7-9″. Our southern counties will have the least amounts of around 1-3″. Road conditions will be difficult to travel and will become worse during the day tomorrow.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Winter Storm Could Dump Heavy Snow In Parts Of U.P.
The following is a statement posted by the National Weather Service office in Marquette Saturday afternoon about the potential for heavy snow in the Upper Peninsula. We will keep you updated on www.radioresultsnetwork.com, and Storm Team Three Meteorologist Tom Kippen is monitoring the storm as it approaches. A low pressure...
WNCY
The Feds Are Now Involved In Menominee Warehouse Fire
MENOMINEE, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has provided updates regarding the paper pulp mill and warehouse fire in Menominee, Michigan. According to a release, measurements for air pollutants are being conducted at 30 locations surrounding the fire, including residences, schools, medical facilities and commercial properties. The...
abc12.com
Semi crashes into U.P. gas station, killing man pumping gas
L'ANSE, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula man died after a semitrailer driven by a suspected drunk driver crashed into a gas station, striking the pumps and starting a fire, Michigan State Police said. The 43-year-old man from Baraga was pumping gas in L’Anse around 11 p.m. Thursday when...
WBAY Green Bay
Menominee plant says warehouse is total loss but machinery spared; governor declares state of emergency
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - A spokesman for Resolute Forest Products says the warehouse and offices at the paper mill in Menominee are a total loss after last week’s fire that continues to burn. Seth Kursman, vice president of communications and public affairs, tells Action 2 News the machinery in...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s First Snowfall of the Season Just Happened
It’s only mid-October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course,...
Michigan Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County, Mich.
The declaration will make state resources available to help fight the fire at Resolute Forest Products.
WLUC
Wintry mix of showers this weekend before heavy, blowing snow
NWS Alerts in effect HERE. Heading into the weekend with a flurry of mixed rain and snow. An inch or less of snowfall can be anticipated, though isolated portions of Iron, Ontonagon and Gogebic counties could pick up much as 1-3 inches. After some isolated light mixed precipitation Saturday, rain showers will be likely Sunday. Sunday night and Monday look to be blustery, with mixed precipitation likely areawide. For Sunday night, an inch or less of snow is expected. On Monday, some areas could struggle to get above the freezing mark. Sunday night through Monday, snowfall of 1-3 inches will be possible, though areas could approach a half-foot or more in the Michigamme Highlands and the Keweenaw Peninsula.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Three People Injured In Head-On Collision; Alcohol Suspected
A Marquette man was arrested early Wednesday after a traffic crash on M-553 south of Marquette. Michigan State Police say it happened at around 2:20 in the morning on M-553 near Olson Road. Troopers say a 20-year-old man caused the head-on collision, and was driving while intoxicated. The driver of...
