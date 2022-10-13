Read full article on original website
Ohio farmers call for help
Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation.
3 Places To Get Cheesecakes in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses. Located in southwestern Ohio, this bakery has some of the best cheesecakes in the state. At their bakery, they offer cheesecake rounds that come in a variety of flavors, ranging from a classic cheesecake with glazed strawberries, white chocolate raspberry, and pumpkin caramel to buckeye, birthday cake batter, and salted caramel truffle. They have some cheesecake rounds available in the shop for walk-in customers, but ordering ahead is strongly recommended. If you just need a little sweet treat, they offer cheesecake cupcakes at their coffee shop. Depending on the day, you can find flavors like triple berry cobbler, cherry chocolate chip, and maple brown sugar.
Lima News
Conservative group to challenge voter registrations, ballots in Ohio
A conservative group founded by a man who attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election will challenge voter registrations and absentee ballots in Ohio and eight other states, raising concerns among election officials and voter advocates. “Spreading false claims and sowing doubt about the integrity of our...
Ohio troopers change Tattoo uniform policy
Ohio State Highway Patrol Colonel Charles Jones announced today a change to the Division’s uniform policy. Effective immediately, current troopers and potential applicants are permitted to wear the long sleeve uniform shirt to cover tattoos. Future employees with tattoos that would be visible when wearing the short-sleeve uniform shirt are required to wear long sleeves. […]
american-rails.com
Ohio Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Christmas train rides have grown in popularity at heritage railroads throughout the country following the 2004 release of "The Polar Express" by Warner Brothers Pictures, starting Tom Hanks. In the years since many have adapted the movie into a real-life train ride where families can enjoy a magical trip to...
Counties most concerned about climate change in Ohio
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and […]
Ohio woman turns heads with unusual pets
Jackie Hahner is used to double-takes when she's out and about. It's hard to avoid when you have a pet raccoon at your side.
3 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (note: this list is by no means exhaustive!). This diner in central Ohio serves mouthwatering burgers. Their most popular burger is "The Ritz" Double, which comes with two of their crispy edged beef patties and as many free toppings as you want. Free toppings include mayo, ketchup, mustard, brown mustard, 1000 island dressing, BBQ sauce, ranch, stadium mustard, jalapeno mustard, smoky horseradish sauce, honey mustard, tomato, pickle, onion, lettuce, relish, jalapeno, banana pepper, diced onion, diced tomato, sport peppers, sriracha, crispy fried onions, peanut butter, and jelly. You can get your burger on either their house-baked bun or Texas toast. If you have room for something sweet, try one of their shakes.
whbc.com
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Ohio Deaths Top 40,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of people who died with coronavirus in Ohio topped a milestone on Thursday. In their weekly report, the state health department put the death toll from COVID at over 40,000. The Stark County total is 1772. Weekly new reported case...
wktn.com
Ohio Law Prohibits Open Burning During Set Times in March, April, May, October and November
Ohio Revised Code prohibits outdoor open burning statewide in unincorporated areas during the months of March, April, May, October, and November between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. This ban includes burning of yard waste, trash, and debris, even in a proper burn barrel. In the fall, fire...
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you are looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Ohio that are perfect for when you want to get away for a few days with your loved ones. Here's what made it on the list.
wvxu.org
Environmental groups petition federal government to revoke Ohio’s authority over injection wells
A collection of environmental advocates and local government officials argues that Ohio’s regulation on injection wells falls short of protecting safe drinking water and that the U.S. EPA should revoke the state’s authority. The petition alleges that Ohio’s Class II injection well program violates requirements established under the...
The uniform change you’ll see among Ohio troopers
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has expanded its tattoo acceptance among troopers and the change is taking effect "immediately."
KRMG
Police: 4 family members found dead in northern Ohio home
Police: 4 family members found dead in northern Ohio home Police said the four people found inside the home were related to one another. (NCD)
13abc.com
Have a tattoo? The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you!
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move to help recruitment, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has changed its tattoo policy to be more inclusive. The new policy says any new hire with visible tattoos would be required to wear the long-sleeved uniform year round to cover them up. The policy...
WTOL-TV
Ohio working to pass a strangulation law
Our Amy Steigerwald is at the Lucas County Courthouse to discuss Ohio's progress with a strangulation law. Ohio is currently the only state in the U.S. without one.
Is it time for all Ohio children to get free meals at schools?
Last month, the Ohio State Board of Education officially recommended that the state of Ohio use American Rescue Plan Act dollars to provide free breakfast and lunch to Ohio students through the end of the year. The federal government has been providing free lunch to children from low-income families since 1946, when President Harry Truman […] The post Is it time for all Ohio children to get free meals at schools? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio man gets prison time for role in catfish romance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester man who netted $1.3 million through catfishing scams will face time in prison, and also owes restitution payments to money laundering victims. Seth Nyamekye, 40, was sentenced to 60 months in prison Thursday, according to Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. A federal grand jury found […]
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
