ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

ESPN's Troy Aikman admitted his 'take the dresses off' comment on 'MNF' was 'dumb'

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dtjTg_0iXjzExi00

ESPN "Monday Night Football" analyst Troy Aikman said Thursday that he shouldn't during the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week.

Aikman, who said the a controversial , admitted on 1310 The Ticket in Dallas that the comment was "dumb."

"Yeah, I mean, my comments were dumb. Just shouldn't have made them, just dumb remarks on my part," Aikman said on the radio, .

Aikman, just before halftime of the Chiefs' 30-29 win over the Raiders, took issue with a . He was far from alone in his criticism of the penalty, which negated a turnover and sent fans at Arrowhead Stadium into a frenzy.

Yet right before play resumed, when referring to the penalty.

"I hope that the competition committee looks at this during the set of meetings and we take the dresses off," he .

That sexist trope has drawn plenty of backlash since. As there are plenty of other ways the Hall of Famer could have made his point, it’s easy to understand why.

Aikman, who is in his first season with ESPN after moving from Fox with Joe Buck for “Monday Night Football,” continued on the radio on Thursday about the penalty itself — which was actually one of two seen last weekend.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback insisted that while he still wants quarterbacks protected in the game, it still has to make sense.

"But the other part of ... what came from that, what I said was that it implied that I'm not in favor of protecting the quarterbacks, which could not be further from the truth," Aikman said on the radio, . "I'm totally in favor of the protection that the quarterbacks are afforded, and all players for that matter. But there's no question there has been over-enforcement of the protection for quarterbacks … It's a thankless job that [officials are] in, and I don't fault the officials so much.

"I do think we're, as I said, I think we're over-officiating it. But these are the rules. I mean, as the rule reads and if you watch that in real time, it would be hard to look at that play with Chris Jones in our game and not feel like he landed on the quarterback with his body weight, you know? I would imagine that there's been enough outcry about it that I would think that the powers that be will take a hard look at it this offseason, and see if maybe they can correct it."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Rams reportedly listening to trade offers for RB Cam Akers

Cam Akers' time with the Los Angeles Rams appears to be over. The Rams are listening to trade offers for the young running back, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, after Akers reportedly had "philosophical and football-related differences" with head coach Sean McVay. This stems from Friday's news where McVay announced Akers would miss the team's Week 6 match against the Carolina Panthers while Akers and the team are "working through some different things."
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles survive scare against Cowboys, remain perfect at 6-0

The Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. On Sunday night, the Eagles survived a second-half scare but ultimately downed the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys, 26-17, to improve to 6-0 on the season. After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles continued their trend of strong second-quarter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Mike McCarthy makes a mistake, fails to challenge a bad spot by officials on key play

CeeDee Lamb had a first down. At least it looked that way to everyone but the officials and, apparently, Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. There was a baffling sequence at a key moment in the second quarter of Sunday night's game between the Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. On a third-down catch Lamb stretched out and looked like he clearly had the first down. But the officials, who can be way off when they're guessing on where the ball should be spotted, placed it short of the first down.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Buck
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Giants RB Saquon Barkley's slide seals win over Ravens, much to the chagrin of fantasy managers

Saquon Barkley had a great fantasy day in the New York Giants' upset win over the Baltimore Ravens. But it could have been even better. Barkley slid right before the end zone on a six-yard run with 1:17 left on the clock to effectively end the game following a Giants strip-sacked Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on the previous possession. The wise clock management move let the Giants run out the clock and take home their third consecutive victory – this one a 24-20 win – but it left fantasy managers wanting more.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Matthew Stafford's pick 6 vs. Panthers ties him for second-most all-time

Matthew Stafford etched his name alongside Dan Marino in the NFL record books on Sunday. He'd probably prefer to avoid this association with the Hall of Famer. The Rams quarterback launched a second-down pass in Cooper Kupp's direction against the Carolina Panthers. It instead landed in the hands of Carolina cornerback Donte Jackson, who returned the interception 30 yards for a touchdown.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Todd Bowles says any Bucs living off Super Bowl are 'living in a fantasy land'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren't a bad team before Sunday. They just hadn't been good either. On Sunday, they were bad. The Buccaneers fell to 3-3 and the third loss is hard to explain. The Pittsburgh Steelers had multiple defensive backs out, lost quarterback Kenny Pickett to injury during the game, and still won 20-18. The Steelers had lost four games in a row before that. A loss like that brings into question where this Buccaneers season is headed.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Mnf#Cowboys#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Las Vegas Raiders#Competition Committee#The Hall Of Famer#Dallas Cowb
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fantasy Football: Early waiver wire pickups for Week 7

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups. Here are three options to consider on the waiver wire ahead of Week 7. Marcus Mariota, QB, Atlanta Falcons (14 percent rostered) The Atlanta Falcons put together a pretty big upset...
NFL
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Steelers QB Pickett leaves with a possible concussion

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday's game against Tampa Bay in the third quarter after entering the league's concussion protocol. Pickett's head appeared to hit the turf after being legally pushed to the ground by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White just after releasing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate carted off field after suffering head injury

Another scary head injury forced a player to be carted off the field. This time it was Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate. He appeared to suffer the injury late in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers after catching a pass from Tom Brady. Brate stayed on the turf for a while before the medical staff brought out the backboard stretcher and then the cart. Though he wasn't able to leave the field under his own power, Brate did raise a thumbs up to show he was OK.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
76K+
Followers
138K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy