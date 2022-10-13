Read full article on original website
Louisville in the fall: bats, graves, pumpkins & tacosRachelle WrightLouisville, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
KY America First Endorses Stuart Owen In Mt. Washington Mayors Race And 2 In The City Council RaceNelson County News-SentinelMount Washington, KY
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Beer Week 2022 in Full EffectAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville Ranked No. 91 in 2022-23 Preseason KenPom Ratings
The Cardinals will tip-off the upcoming season on Nov. 9 against Bellarmine.
Louisville Football: Rueben Owens Rises To Top 20 Overall
Louisville’s highest overall recruit, five-star Rueben Owens, is the number one overall running back prospect coming out of high school. The recruitment of the El Campo, Texas product starts with running backs coach De’Rail Sims. Coach Sims has made a huge impact on the Cardinals recruitment since his hiring in January 2021, landing former four-star recruit Trevion Cooley, former four-star transfer and current RB1 Tiyon Evans, and now Rueben Owens.
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | What Aaron Bradshaw's Kentucky commitment means for Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The commitment of Aaron Bradshaw of Camden, N.J., to the University of Kentucky before Big Blue Madness on Friday night provided Wildcats’ coach John Calipari with a mic drop moment in the first major recruiting battle with his former top assistant, new Louisville coach Kenny Payne.
Mike James can do 'so many things' for Louisville basketball
Before he was injured prior to last season, true freshman Mike James had impressed those around the University of Louisville basketball camp. James was being talked about as not only a guy who could help the team but perhaps the best all-around player on the team. And then on Oct. 6 of 2021, James suffered a torn Achilles tendon in practice and missed the entire season.
kentuckytoday.com
Payne wants Cards in top shape, so they're running more than ever
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Kenny Payne has promised to bring a "championship culture" back to Louisville basketball. Eventually. "I know it's not gonna happen Day One," he said. No one realistically expects the Cardinals, who were 13-19 last season, to win big this season -- most predictions have them in the bottom three or four in the Atlantic Coast Conference. But Payne thinks his team can overcome its lack of talent and depth to some extent by being in better shape than its opponents.
Gallery: Louisville Baseball Pizza Bowl
Louisville baseball has entered the final stretch of its Pizza Bowl series. The intra-squad scrimmage continues on Friday at 5pm, with the final game set for Saturday at 12pm. Admission is free. Adam's Angels actually clinched the seven-game series over the Seattle Snide on Wednesday by winning its fourth game...
Aaron Bradshaw, Camden five-star center, commits to Kentucky Wildcats over G-League, Louisville
Camden High School (N.J.) five-star center prospect Aaron Bradshaw has committed to Kentucky, according to multiple reports Friday. The 7-foot, 210 pound center is the No. 1 center and No. 4 overall prospect in the class of 2023. He picked the Wildcats over Louisville and the G-League Ignite, ...
Louisville.com
Ashley’s Louisville (10/13/2022)
Raised in Jeffersontown and Fern Creek, currently living in New York. You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
WLKY.com
High School Playbook scores, highlights for Oct. 14
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Check out the scores and highlights from the games we covered:. South Oldham 42, Seneca 0 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Ballard 34, Eastern 0. Male...
WLKY.com
Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
wdrb.com
'Change the narrative' | Billboards popping up in Louisville aimed at empowering young Black girls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An organization is working to make an impact on young girls of color in Louisville with Black girl magic popping up on billboards across the city. The words "We Are Everything" with the faces of 10 Black girls on a billboard in downtown Louisville are meant to empower them and show them they're beautiful.
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville models to take part in Dillard's fashion show Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community organizers and one of Louisville’s malls are teaming up to host a night of fashion and glamour, all for a good cause. This Sunday, Mall St. Matthews will host the Dillard’s After Dark Charity Fall Fashion Show. What You Need To Know. Dillard’s...
WLKY.com
Supporters of 'The Louisville 26' and Grand Master Jay rally in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Civil rights groups and clergy members rallied Saturday for 'the Louisville 26' and the man known as Grand Master Jay. People marched for blocks, ending at the King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church for the Free the Voices of Breonna Taylor march. The group says Louisville Metro...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky or you plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already and if you want to see what a good steak really tastes like.
WLKY.com
Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
WLKY.com
Dispute over Waverly Hills Sanatorium comes to apparent end with agreement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disagreement that has existed for a while regarding the Waverly Hills Sanatorium has apparently been resolved. The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the property's owner, Charlie Mattingly, have reached an agreement to resolve all of their disputes regarding tourism and the longtime Louisville landmark. It...
WLKY.com
Pennywise Jeep scaring Louisville drivers again with new features
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Andrew Johnson started decorating his Jeep 10 years ago, he never expected the hobby to grow into the sensation it's become. The creepy, eye-catching hobby has given him viral fame, prominent roles in local parades, and even movie roles. "This season, I've signed up for...
WLKY.com
Louisville man wins $500K on scratch-off lottery ticket: 'I'm just amazed'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man, who wishes to remain anonymous, won $500,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket. "I never imagined this would ever be me. I’m just amazed," he told lottery officials. On Monday night, while taking a break at work, he walked to the Circle K...
wdrb.com
Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
