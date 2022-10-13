ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FanSided

Louisville Football: Rueben Owens Rises To Top 20 Overall

Louisville’s highest overall recruit, five-star Rueben Owens, is the number one overall running back prospect coming out of high school. The recruitment of the El Campo, Texas product starts with running backs coach De’Rail Sims. Coach Sims has made a huge impact on the Cardinals recruitment since his hiring in January 2021, landing former four-star recruit Trevion Cooley, former four-star transfer and current RB1 Tiyon Evans, and now Rueben Owens.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Mike James can do 'so many things' for Louisville basketball

Before he was injured prior to last season, true freshman Mike James had impressed those around the University of Louisville basketball camp. James was being talked about as not only a guy who could help the team but perhaps the best all-around player on the team. And then on Oct. 6 of 2021, James suffered a torn Achilles tendon in practice and missed the entire season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Payne wants Cards in top shape, so they're running more than ever

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Kenny Payne has promised to bring a "championship culture" back to Louisville basketball. Eventually. "I know it's not gonna happen Day One," he said. No one realistically expects the Cardinals, who were 13-19 last season, to win big this season -- most predictions have them in the bottom three or four in the Atlantic Coast Conference. But Payne thinks his team can overcome its lack of talent and depth to some extent by being in better shape than its opponents.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Gallery: Louisville Baseball Pizza Bowl

Louisville baseball has entered the final stretch of its Pizza Bowl series. The intra-squad scrimmage continues on Friday at 5pm, with the final game set for Saturday at 12pm. Admission is free. Adam's Angels actually clinched the seven-game series over the Seattle Snide on Wednesday by winning its fourth game...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville.com

Ashley’s Louisville (10/13/2022)

Raised in Jeffersontown and Fern Creek, currently living in New York. You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

High School Playbook scores, highlights for Oct. 14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Check out the scores and highlights from the games we covered:. South Oldham 42, Seneca 0 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Ballard 34, Eastern 0. Male...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville models to take part in Dillard's fashion show Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community organizers and one of Louisville’s malls are teaming up to host a night of fashion and glamour, all for a good cause. This Sunday, Mall St. Matthews will host the Dillard’s After Dark Charity Fall Fashion Show. What You Need To Know. Dillard’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky or you plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already and if you want to see what a good steak really tastes like.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Dispute over Waverly Hills Sanatorium comes to apparent end with agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disagreement that has existed for a while regarding the Waverly Hills Sanatorium has apparently been resolved. The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the property's owner, Charlie Mattingly, have reached an agreement to resolve all of their disputes regarding tourism and the longtime Louisville landmark. It...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Pennywise Jeep scaring Louisville drivers again with new features

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Andrew Johnson started decorating his Jeep 10 years ago, he never expected the hobby to grow into the sensation it's become. The creepy, eye-catching hobby has given him viral fame, prominent roles in local parades, and even movie roles. "This season, I've signed up for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

FanSided

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

