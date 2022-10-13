Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
onedetroitpbs.org
Remembering A Racist Wall’s Past: Detroit’s Birwood Wall Receives Michigan Historical Marker
A Michigan historical marker has been installed at the site of the Birwood Wall, which at one time stood as a symbol of racism and housing segregation in Detroit, in the Eight Mile-Wyoming neighborhood. Known also as the Wailing Wall or the Eight Mile wall, for its location, the wall was erected in 1941 by a real estate developer in an effort to separate his housing development for white residents from the adjacent African American neighborhood nearby.
Avalon International Breads opening inside 2 Meijer neighborhood markets
A new dining option is opening at two Meijer small format neighborhood stores. Meijer announced that Avalon International Breads will open inside its Rivertown Market in Detroit and Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak. A November opening at both locations is expected. ...
Groups across the country are fighting efforts to expand ‘harmful’ highways
Nearly 60 years after a mile-long interstate uprooted a pair of bustling Black neighborhoods in Detroit, leaders plan to turn part of the highway into a lower-speed boulevard in a $300 million project that will reconnect those neighborhoods and cut down on highway pollution. Last month, the Biden administration awarded Michigan $104.6 million in grant funding from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law to help with the project.
VP Harris stops in Detroit, Southfield ahead of midterms
VP Kamala Harris visited Detroit Saturday ahead of the November 8 midterm election to support Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist at an event held at FOCUS: HOPE
This Detroiter is selling gourmet popsicles out of a tie-dye-colored van
Frios Gourmet Pops sells its ice pops in and around the city
fox2detroit.com
Kamala Harris swings through Michigan ahead of 2022 midterms
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit on Saturday to attend several events with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. Kamala Harris's trip to the Motor City included highlighting federal bills like the CHIPS Act which is intended to bring more manufacturing back to the country.
Detroit schools must solve absenteeism problem, board candidates say
Many of the candidates running to fill four seats on the Detroit school board agree that there is no issue more important than getting students to school consistently. But the candidates have varying thoughts on how to solve the chronic absenteeism problem in city schools.The issue came up repeatedly Thursday in a candidate’s forum that gave Detroit residents an opportunity to hear directly from 15 of the 18 people who are...
parentherald.com
Hundreds of Protesters Shut Down Dearborn School Board Meeting, Angry Over LGBTQ Books
Hundreds of protesters arrived and shut down a Michigan school board meeting Monday night, angry and opposing against certain LGBTQ books that were said to be too sexually explicit for kids. The Dearborn Public School District was supposed to hold a meeting with an agenda on district funding, retirements, special...
fox2detroit.com
Shouting, heated exchanges break out over LGBTQ+ books in Dearborn schools
At a Dearborn School Board meeting Thursday, hundreds of people filled the Stout Middle School auditorium. There was shouting, booing, and more as people shared their thoughts about certain books in school libraries after a parent reported them as being sexually explicit and inappropriate for children.
Most Holy Redeemer Church has been thriving in Southwest Detroit for decades
As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by featuring the places that help make our community unique, we visited Most Holy Redeemer Church which has been a part of Southwest Detroit for over 140 years.
wdet.org
Redford Theatre honors beloved local horror host
A whole generation of Metro Detroiters remembers hearing the familiar voice of Sir Graves Ghastly on their TVs every Saturday afternoon around this time of year, presenting “tales of supernatural ghost stories, monster tales and stories to chill your blood.”. This weekend at the Redford Theatre, there’s going to...
fox2detroit.com
Map shows why more people could move to Michigan, Great Lakes in future
(FOX 2) - Climate change is expected to worsen droughts and magnify wildfires in the west. It will create more extreme hurricanes in the southeast and threaten the coast with rising sea levels. Severe weather will happen more often while pests like mosquitoes will spread as well. Could it be...
Adults Only – Enjoy Drinks and Entertainment at Detroit Zoo Event
Going to the Detroit Zoo is an absolute blast, but let's be honest, it can be really annoying when kids are running around and screaming everywhere. It would be nice to have one night without a child in sight. Well, that's exactly what you're going to get this Friday night at the Detroit Zoo.
Detroit to resurrect its long-neglected city airport and lure new businesses to area
The ambitious plan could lead to more than $100 million in federal funds
Detroit’s Lafayette Coney Island reopens after health dept. closed it for more than a month
The iconic diner was ordered to close after a viral video showed a rat infestation
Detroit’s Brooklyn Street Local plans to reopen, though they never fully closed
The Corktown brunch spot has been operating sporadically as a pop-up since 2021, but will have regular hours again, hopefully soon
wdet.org
Dearborn bridal boutique owner uses her Lebanese American identity to connect with community
Hana Abboud has a unique eye for dresses worn by modest brides across cultures and religions. She is the owner of L’Amour Bridal in Dearborn. This week she’s going to New York Bridal Week for the 12th time. Abboud says she has loved bridal fashion since she was...
Meet Southfield blues legend Billy Davis, who taught Jimi Hendrix to play the guitar
The 84-year old Davis is one of few artists to be inducted into three halls of fame, and he’s playing at the Southfield library
Lafayette Coney Island passes inspection, plans Saturday reopening
Ali Alhami counted the days. At least 37, he said, “after Labor Day.” Alhami is the manager of the iconic Lafayette Coney Island on Lafayette Boulevard in downtown Detroit. He was recalling early Friday morning how long the restaurant has been closed. On Saturday, the restaurant, known for its hot dogs topped with chili,...
Beer, wine and "spirits": The oldest bar in Detroit may also be the most haunted
On this Spooky episode of The Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark sat down with the owner of The Two Way Inn, as well as writer Mickey Lyons, to talk about the bar’s spirited history in Detroit, and the ghosts that have become its “regulars.”
