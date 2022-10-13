ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Remembering A Racist Wall’s Past: Detroit’s Birwood Wall Receives Michigan Historical Marker

A Michigan historical marker has been installed at the site of the Birwood Wall, which at one time stood as a symbol of racism and housing segregation in Detroit, in the Eight Mile-Wyoming neighborhood. Known also as the Wailing Wall or the Eight Mile wall, for its location, the wall was erected in 1941 by a real estate developer in an effort to separate his housing development for white residents from the adjacent African American neighborhood nearby.
Groups across the country are fighting efforts to expand ‘harmful’ highways

Nearly 60 years after a mile-long interstate uprooted a pair of bustling Black neighborhoods in Detroit, leaders plan to turn part of the highway into a lower-speed boulevard in a $300 million project that will reconnect those neighborhoods and cut down on highway pollution. Last month, the Biden administration awarded Michigan $104.6 million in grant funding from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law to help with the project.
Kamala Harris swings through Michigan ahead of 2022 midterms

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit on Saturday to attend several events with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. Kamala Harris's trip to the Motor City included highlighting federal bills like the CHIPS Act which is intended to bring more manufacturing back to the country.
Detroit schools must solve absenteeism problem, board candidates say

Many of the candidates running to fill four seats on the Detroit school board agree that there is no issue more important than getting students to school consistently. But the candidates have varying thoughts on how to solve the chronic absenteeism problem in city schools.The issue came up repeatedly Thursday in a candidate’s forum that gave Detroit residents an opportunity to hear directly from 15 of the 18 people who are...
Redford Theatre honors beloved local horror host

A whole generation of Metro Detroiters remembers hearing the familiar voice of Sir Graves Ghastly on their TVs every Saturday afternoon around this time of year, presenting “tales of supernatural ghost stories, monster tales and stories to chill your blood.”. This weekend at the Redford Theatre, there’s going to...
Map shows why more people could move to Michigan, Great Lakes in future

(FOX 2) - Climate change is expected to worsen droughts and magnify wildfires in the west. It will create more extreme hurricanes in the southeast and threaten the coast with rising sea levels. Severe weather will happen more often while pests like mosquitoes will spread as well. Could it be...
