ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
teslarati.com

Hyundai ‘Metaplant’ facility highlights global discomfort with U.S. policy

Hyundai has announced they will be breaking ground on their new Savanah, Georgia facility this month. Following the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) earlier this year, foreign auto manufacturers without significant manufacturing facilities in the U.S. have scrambled to open new facilities that can produce electric vehicles that qualify under the new federal incentives structure. The law now stipulates that EVs must be domestically produced to qualify for federal incentives. Hyundai is one brand looking to establish new EV production in the U.S. According to Reuters; they plan to break ground on their new facility later this month.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Upcoming Mercedes EQE SUV images leak

Mercedes Benz’s upcoming EQE SUV has been pictured online ahead of its debut. Mercedes Benz has been aggressively expanding their electric vehicle offerings. Currently, the German luxury brand offers an extensive list of EVs spread across multiple markets; the Mercedes Benz EQS and EQS SUV, the EQB SUV, the EQA SUV, the EQC SUV, and the EQE Sedan. The brand will introduce the Mercedes EQE SUV to the lineup, and images show the luxury SUV in exquisite detail.
CARS
teslarati.com

Volkswagen Group’ hot new IPO sees sales fall in Q3

Volkswagen Group announced Q3 sales results, but their recent IPO Porsche brand saw a dramatic drop in sales during the quarter. Volkswagen Group published sales results for Q3; overall, they have good news for investors. Entry-level brands like Volkswagen, SEAT, and SKODA all saw sales growth in Q3 YOY, which is shown in the overall Volkswagen Group’s growing YOY. However, it is a mixed bag for Volkswagen Group’s luxury offerings; Audi grew sales while Porsche saw a dramatic sales drop.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Tesla dodges safety cheating allegations amidst Euro NCAP investigation

Following the vision-only Model Y’s stellar performance at the Euro NCAP and the ANCAP last month, Tesla found itself in hot water. This was because one of the EV community’s most well-known Tesla hackers found a code linked directly to different safety organizations. The presence of the code raised questions if Tesla was secretly optimizing its vehicles during safety tests.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes Benz#Jv#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#European#Siemens#Totalenergies#Reuters#Automotive Cells Company#Billy Berclau Douvrin#Kaiserslautern#Acc#Giga Nevada#Chinese#South Korean#Volkswagen Group#Bmw Group
teslarati.com

Cyberbackpack inventor extends Musk-esque offer to Tesla employees

The inventor of the Cyberbackpack is extending an Elon Musk-esque offer to Tesla employees, offering a discount at a familiar value to any company worker who wishes to buy a backpack based on the Tesla Cybertruck design. The Cyberbackpack was invented by Riz, a Tesla owner and early adopter of...
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Tesla is building an employee gym on top of the Fremont Factory

Tesla is building a new employee gym on top of the Fremont Factory in Northern California. According to filings seen by Teslarati, Tesla is planning to build a new gym for employees on top of the “North IT building” of the Fremont Factory, replacing a previous fitness center located inside the electric vehicle production facility.
FREMONT, CA
teslarati.com

Tesla FSD Beta 10.69.3 release scheduled for next week

Elon Musk announced that Tesla FSD Beta version 10.69.3 would be released next week. Currently, Tesla is rolling out v.10.69.2.3. Previously, Musk teased that FSD Beta v.10.69.3 will introduce major upgrades to Tesla’s autonomous software. During AI day, the Tesla CEO hinted at some of the upgrades that might roll out in 10.69.3, including the car gaining the ability to assess the velocity of fast-moving traffic.
TECHNOLOGY
teslarati.com

Honda dealers want to be a part of Honda’s newest venture

The Honda Sony JV has attracted interest from U.S. Honda dealerships that want to be part of the buying process of the vehicles. While earlier this week, Sony Honda Mobility clarified that their vehicles won’t be available until 2026, this hasn’t stopped Honda dealers state-side from expressing their interest in being a part of the venture, according to Reuters. While this may counter the trend of automotive startups relying on direct-to-consumer (DtC) sales models, Honda dealers argue that they play a critical role.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla

Comments / 0

Community Policy