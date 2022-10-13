Read full article on original website
Hyundai ‘Metaplant’ facility highlights global discomfort with U.S. policy
Hyundai has announced they will be breaking ground on their new Savanah, Georgia facility this month. Following the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) earlier this year, foreign auto manufacturers without significant manufacturing facilities in the U.S. have scrambled to open new facilities that can produce electric vehicles that qualify under the new federal incentives structure. The law now stipulates that EVs must be domestically produced to qualify for federal incentives. Hyundai is one brand looking to establish new EV production in the U.S. According to Reuters; they plan to break ground on their new facility later this month.
Upcoming Mercedes EQE SUV images leak
Mercedes Benz’s upcoming EQE SUV has been pictured online ahead of its debut. Mercedes Benz has been aggressively expanding their electric vehicle offerings. Currently, the German luxury brand offers an extensive list of EVs spread across multiple markets; the Mercedes Benz EQS and EQS SUV, the EQB SUV, the EQA SUV, the EQC SUV, and the EQE Sedan. The brand will introduce the Mercedes EQE SUV to the lineup, and images show the luxury SUV in exquisite detail.
Volkswagen Group’ hot new IPO sees sales fall in Q3
Volkswagen Group announced Q3 sales results, but their recent IPO Porsche brand saw a dramatic drop in sales during the quarter. Volkswagen Group published sales results for Q3; overall, they have good news for investors. Entry-level brands like Volkswagen, SEAT, and SKODA all saw sales growth in Q3 YOY, which is shown in the overall Volkswagen Group’s growing YOY. However, it is a mixed bag for Volkswagen Group’s luxury offerings; Audi grew sales while Porsche saw a dramatic sales drop.
Tesla dodges safety cheating allegations amidst Euro NCAP investigation
Following the vision-only Model Y’s stellar performance at the Euro NCAP and the ANCAP last month, Tesla found itself in hot water. This was because one of the EV community’s most well-known Tesla hackers found a code linked directly to different safety organizations. The presence of the code raised questions if Tesla was secretly optimizing its vehicles during safety tests.
Cyberbackpack inventor extends Musk-esque offer to Tesla employees
The inventor of the Cyberbackpack is extending an Elon Musk-esque offer to Tesla employees, offering a discount at a familiar value to any company worker who wishes to buy a backpack based on the Tesla Cybertruck design. The Cyberbackpack was invented by Riz, a Tesla owner and early adopter of...
Tesla is building an employee gym on top of the Fremont Factory
Tesla is building a new employee gym on top of the Fremont Factory in Northern California. According to filings seen by Teslarati, Tesla is planning to build a new gym for employees on top of the “North IT building” of the Fremont Factory, replacing a previous fitness center located inside the electric vehicle production facility.
Tesla FSD Beta 10.69.3 release scheduled for next week
Elon Musk announced that Tesla FSD Beta version 10.69.3 would be released next week. Currently, Tesla is rolling out v.10.69.2.3. Previously, Musk teased that FSD Beta v.10.69.3 will introduce major upgrades to Tesla’s autonomous software. During AI day, the Tesla CEO hinted at some of the upgrades that might roll out in 10.69.3, including the car gaining the ability to assess the velocity of fast-moving traffic.
Honda dealers want to be a part of Honda’s newest venture
The Honda Sony JV has attracted interest from U.S. Honda dealerships that want to be part of the buying process of the vehicles. While earlier this week, Sony Honda Mobility clarified that their vehicles won’t be available until 2026, this hasn’t stopped Honda dealers state-side from expressing their interest in being a part of the venture, according to Reuters. While this may counter the trend of automotive startups relying on direct-to-consumer (DtC) sales models, Honda dealers argue that they play a critical role.
SpaceX fans are launching a novel effort to invest in the company [Interview]
Spaced Ventures Founder and CEO Aaron Burnett found his calling when he saw the Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters landing in perfect unison during the spacecraft’s maiden voyage. SpaceX sought to inspire people with Falcon Heavy and its spacefaring Tesla Roadster, and for Burnett, the rocket’s flight definitely did.
