Fans correlating Tom Brady loss to rumored divorce are scraping at the bottom of the barrel
Fans correlating Tom Brady loss to rumored divorce are scraping at the bottom of the barrel. On Sunday fans took to Twitter to blast Tom Brady for the Buccaneers’ heartbreaking 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s normal (though not acceptable) for fans to bash players after a disappointing...
Everything Aaron Rodgers said after awful loss to the Jets
Aaron Rodgers called on the Green Bay Packers to stay together and simplify things on offense after a bad loss to the Jets. The Packers lost the opening game of the season and had to rally back together to win the next three games. Now they’ve lost two in a row to the Giants and the Jets. Again, they need to respond.
Everything Mike Tomlin said about Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett
Here is what Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say about the injury to Kenny Pickett and the performance of Mitch Trubisky in the team’s Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pittsburgh Steelers started off their season with a huge overtime win over the...
Packers fans want Aaron Rodgers benched: Best memes and tweets
Green Bay Packers fans expect greatness, but they did not receive that from Aaron Rodgers in the first half against the New York Jets. These are not your typical New York Jets, mind you, but Green Bay football fans are used to a different display at Lambeau Field on Sundays.
Harrison Butker kicks incredible 62-yard field goal in Chiefs return
The Kansas City Chiefs finally got Harrison Butker back and his return has already paid off early against the Buffalo Bills. The Kansas City Chiefs knew they missed kicker Harrison Butker but it was easy to measure how much over these last several weeks after watching him miss four games with an ankle injury that has kept him out since early in Week 1 in a win over the Arizona Cardinals. Fortunately, Butker returned with a heroic effort on Sunday when the Chiefs needed something to give them momentum going into halftime.
NFL Power Rankings: How tall are these Giants?
The New York Giants are 5-1 on the season after their huge come from behind win over the Baltimore Ravens. But where do they stand in the NFL power rankings?. Every single NFL season, there are teams where fans and experts are not necessarily shocked by how well they have performed early in the season. But then, there are teams that surprise absolutely everyone with an impressive start to their campaign.
Patriots hit the cornerback lottery yet again with savvy Jack Jones pick
The New England Patriots are great at picking talent that flies under the radar, and they’ve proven to do so again with cornerback Jack Jones. The New England Patriots are great at picking talent that flies under the radar. Their most notable pick has been Tom Brady, a fourth-string quarterback taken at No. 199 who turned a chip on his shoulder into a six-Lombardi dynasty.
Updated AFC Playoff picture, AFC Wild Card standings after Bills beat Chiefs
Let’s check the pulse on the AFC Playoff Picture and AFC Wild Card standings after the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. We’re only six weeks into the season but the NFL Playoff Picture is starting to take shape. There’s still plenty of football...
Former Saints Super Bowl WR calls out local media for praising moral victories
A wide receiver who won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints finds the moral victories the team is racking up to be pitiful. The New Orleans Saints fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 with a final score of 30-26. Falling to 2-4 puts the Saints even further out of contention in the NFC South, though the overall low level of play in the division and conference helps keep some playoff hope alive.
Bills get revenge on Chiefs in classic matchup: Best memes and tweets
The Buffalo Bills exorcised some demons in Kansas City on Sunday, beating the Chiefs in a game that came down to the final minute. It’ll take more than a regular-season win to truly erase the trauma of the Bills‘ overtime loss to the Chiefs in last season’s AFC Divisional Playoff game. But a regular-season win in Kansas City sure does dull the pain.
Everything Patrick Mahomes said after gutsy Chiefs loss to Bills
Patrick Mahomes had some things to say after his Kansas City Chiefs lost at home to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke at the podium after his team’s tough home loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. While there is no...
Chase Claypool’s incredible fourth-quarter catches from all angles (Video)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool brought in the dub with clutch fourth-quarter catches, and there’s not enough angles to revel in them. “We got the dub, baby! It was a must, man! Love you guys for sticking with us…until next week! Claypool out!”. After a key 20-18...
Here is what Chiefs fans were saying following KC’s 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills
Chiefs fans shared their thoughts about the team following Sunday’s loss to the Bills.
Robbie Anderson pulls an AB, gets kicked out: Best memes and tweets
Interim Panthers head coach Steve Wilks gave Robbie Anderson the AB treatment banishing the wide receiver from the sideline in the middle of the Rams game. The Panthers have experienced miserable quarterback performances and a head coach firing already this season. Now you can add “kicking a player off the sideline” to the 2022 experience.
Kirk Cousins spotted wearing multiple diamond chains
Cousins, who says he's not cool, is changing the narrative.
10 RB sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 6
Week 6 of the fantasy football season offers plenty of sleepers at the running back position. From backups to fill-ins, here are a few quality sleepers. The running back position is arguably the most important position in fantasy football. With so much disparity between the top guys and bench stashes, finding a sleeper running back that can give you starter production is crucial in finding week-to-week success. There are a few interesting sleeper options in Week 6. Let’s get into it.
Cowboys latest injury update creates interesting trade opportunity
The Cowboys got some good news on the injury front, which could create a desire to move a surprisingly good player from their roster. Dallas Cowboys fans got some really good news regarding Dak Prescott. He’s back as a practice participant for the first time since his thumb injury in Week 1 of the season. According to Mike McCarthy, he won’t be a starter until he is a full participant for at least a week, but we’re getting closer to that happening.
Gerrit Cole made enough money this year to buy the Guardians lineup
Gerrit Cole made $36 million this season for the New York Yankees. The Cleveland Guardians lineup he’s facing is worth less than that amount. Sometimes, we all need to stare the facts right in the face. By no means should Cole’s salary be a shot at him or the...
Cleveland Guardians radio call of comeback against Yankees has all the feels
The Cleveland Guardians staged a ninth-inning comeback against the New York Yankees on Saturday night and the Cleveland radio call captured the excitement. For the second time in the 2022 postseason, Oscar Gonzalez was the hero for the Cleveland Guardians in an extra-inning game at Progressive Field. Following his walk-off...
Astros social media goes absolutely savage on Mariners after ALDS sweep
It didn’t take long after an 18-inning marathon on Saturday for the Houston Astros social media account to remind the Seattle Mariners that they had been swept out of the ALDS. Shortly after Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez flied out to center for the final out of the game...
