ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Everything Aaron Rodgers said after awful loss to the Jets

Aaron Rodgers called on the Green Bay Packers to stay together and simplify things on offense after a bad loss to the Jets. The Packers lost the opening game of the season and had to rally back together to win the next three games. Now they’ve lost two in a row to the Giants and the Jets. Again, they need to respond.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Giants#Jets#Panthers#American Football#The Bacon Bets Podcast#Nfl Week 6#Atlanta Falcons Pick#Ats#New England Patriots#Cleveland Browns Pick#Green Bay Packers Pick#Packers
FanSided

Harrison Butker kicks incredible 62-yard field goal in Chiefs return

The Kansas City Chiefs finally got Harrison Butker back and his return has already paid off early against the Buffalo Bills. The Kansas City Chiefs knew they missed kicker Harrison Butker but it was easy to measure how much over these last several weeks after watching him miss four games with an ankle injury that has kept him out since early in Week 1 in a win over the Arizona Cardinals. Fortunately, Butker returned with a heroic effort on Sunday when the Chiefs needed something to give them momentum going into halftime.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

NFL Power Rankings: How tall are these Giants?

The New York Giants are 5-1 on the season after their huge come from behind win over the Baltimore Ravens. But where do they stand in the NFL power rankings?. Every single NFL season, there are teams where fans and experts are not necessarily shocked by how well they have performed early in the season. But then, there are teams that surprise absolutely everyone with an impressive start to their campaign.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Patriots hit the cornerback lottery yet again with savvy Jack Jones pick

The New England Patriots are great at picking talent that flies under the radar, and they’ve proven to do so again with cornerback Jack Jones. The New England Patriots are great at picking talent that flies under the radar. Their most notable pick has been Tom Brady, a fourth-string quarterback taken at No. 199 who turned a chip on his shoulder into a six-Lombardi dynasty.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
FanSided

Former Saints Super Bowl WR calls out local media for praising moral victories

A wide receiver who won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints finds the moral victories the team is racking up to be pitiful. The New Orleans Saints fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 with a final score of 30-26. Falling to 2-4 puts the Saints even further out of contention in the NFC South, though the overall low level of play in the division and conference helps keep some playoff hope alive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Bills get revenge on Chiefs in classic matchup: Best memes and tweets

The Buffalo Bills exorcised some demons in Kansas City on Sunday, beating the Chiefs in a game that came down to the final minute. It’ll take more than a regular-season win to truly erase the trauma of the Bills‘ overtime loss to the Chiefs in last season’s AFC Divisional Playoff game. But a regular-season win in Kansas City sure does dull the pain.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Robbie Anderson pulls an AB, gets kicked out: Best memes and tweets

Interim Panthers head coach Steve Wilks gave Robbie Anderson the AB treatment banishing the wide receiver from the sideline in the middle of the Rams game. The Panthers have experienced miserable quarterback performances and a head coach firing already this season. Now you can add “kicking a player off the sideline” to the 2022 experience.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

10 RB sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 6

Week 6 of the fantasy football season offers plenty of sleepers at the running back position. From backups to fill-ins, here are a few quality sleepers. The running back position is arguably the most important position in fantasy football. With so much disparity between the top guys and bench stashes, finding a sleeper running back that can give you starter production is crucial in finding week-to-week success. There are a few interesting sleeper options in Week 6. Let’s get into it.
NFL
FanSided

Cowboys latest injury update creates interesting trade opportunity

The Cowboys got some good news on the injury front, which could create a desire to move a surprisingly good player from their roster. Dallas Cowboys fans got some really good news regarding Dak Prescott. He’s back as a practice participant for the first time since his thumb injury in Week 1 of the season. According to Mike McCarthy, he won’t be a starter until he is a full participant for at least a week, but we’re getting closer to that happening.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

FanSided

291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy