House Jan. 6 committee votes to subpoena Trump, "the one person at the center" of what happened on Jan. 6

Read full article on original website
Related
Trump writes letter to Jan. 6 committee after its vote to subpoena him and boasts about crowd size
A day after the House Jan. 6 select committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Trump, he responded with an angry letter to committee Chairman Bennie Thompson to complain about its work. The select committee has been investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and its root causes, with the aim of determining who was responsible for the mayhem and preventing it from happening again.
The January 6 Committee Had a Chance to Nail Trump—They May Have Blown It
In what was likely the final public hearing from the January 6 committee before it releases its final report on the Capitol riot, the House panel unanimously voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump after making the case that he was the "central player" of the deadly attack. But the latest development in the investigation has likely come too late to take effect.
Dramatic video shows Pelosi, Schumer making urgent calls on Jan. 6
Never-before-seen footage presented at Thursday’s Jan. 6 select committee hearing shows Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) making urgent calls from secure locations during the Capitol riot. “We have got to … finish the proceedings or else they will have a complete victory,” Pelosi...
Daylight saving time is changing. Here's what Arizonans need to know
Arizona doesn't observe daylight saving time. While most of the United States prepares to set their clocks back an hour earlier on Nov. 6, a bill in Congress could change daylight saving time. This year, the U.S. Senate unanimously approved a bill called the Sunshine Protection Act, which was introduced...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family of 5 Sentenced After Crawling Through U.S. Capitol Window During Jan. 6 Riot
Two parents and their three adult children used a window to enter the Capitol complex on Jan. 6, 2021, according to Department of Justice charging documents A family of five was sentenced Wednesday for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — with the two parents given jail time and the three adult children given probation and home confinement, CNN reports. According to charging documents, the FBI located evidence indicating that Dawn and Thomas Munn, and their three children — Kristi, Joshua and Kayli Munn — were...
Slate
Ending the Jan. 6 Hearings With a Trump Subpoena Was a Mistake
In a perfect world, the Jan. 6 Committee, that concluded its final public presentation on Thursday with devastating evidence that Donald Trump in fact lit the match, started the fire, then poured oil, gas, and lighter fluid all over that fire, could have faced both forward and backward. The final hours of this committee’s presentation could have centered both the former president’s role in the violent attack on the Capitol, and also flagged the fact that the whole sordid episode was just a beta test for the next one.
CBS News
Student loan forgiveness applications now open through beta mode website, Biden administration says
(CNN) -- The Biden administration has opened the application process for Americans seeking student debt relief in a beta period starting Friday evening, officials told CNN, allowing applicants to begin signing up before the website is formally unveiled later this month. In August, President Joe Biden announced his decision to...
Social Security recipients expected to get big benefit boost
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will learn soon just how high a boost they’ll get in their benefits next year. The increase to be announced Thursday, expected to be the largest in 40 years, is fueled by record high inflation and is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. How well it does that depends on inflation next year.
RELATED PEOPLE
'Unauthorized placement': Feds say Ducey broke law with shipping containers at border
The state's unauthorized placement of shipping containers to fill gaps along the Arizona-Mexico border wall near Yuma by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey violates federal law, according to a letter sent to state officials by the Bureau of Reclamation. The letter calls for the removal of the current containers and for...
Secret Service knew of plans for violence 10 days before Jan. 6 riot
The FBI, Capitol Police, D.C. police and other agencies gave the Secret Service intelligence about potential threats, says Rep. Adam B. Schiff.
MSNBC
Thompson says committee may vote on ‘further investigative steps’ today
Just before concluding his opening remarks, Chairman Bennie Thompson explained that today’s hearing is not, in fact, just a hearing at all, but is instead what congressional committees call a “business meeting,” which allows them to take votes. In particular, Thompson said that today’s business meeting allows the committee to vote on further investigative steps that should be taken.
The January 6th committee's final warning
The January 6th House committee voted unanimously on Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump. It was a dramatic end to the committee's series of public hearings, and its last meeting before the midterm elections. Guests: Axios’ Margaret Talev and Alayna Treene. Credits: Axios Today is produced by Niala...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trial: Trump tweet about 'wild' protest energized extremists
WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the far-right Oath Keepers were ecstatic when then-President Donald Trump invited supporters to a “wild” protest in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, when Congress would be certifying the results of the 2020 election, according to messages shown Thursday during the seditious conspiracy trial for the militia group’s founder and four associates. During an FBI agent’s testimony, jurors saw a string of online posts that Oath Keepers members in Florida exchanged after Trump’s tweet on Dec. 19, 2020, about a “big protest” at the upcoming joint session of Congress on Jan. 6. “Be there, will be wild!” Trump said. “He wants us to make it WILD,” Kelly Meggs, an Oath Keepers leader from Dunnellon, Florida, wrote in a message to other group members. “He called us all to the Capitol and wants us to make it wild!!! Sir Yes Sir!!!” Trump’s words appeared to energize Oath Keepers members. They used an encrypted messaging app to discuss their plans to be in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, when, after a Trump rally near the White House, a mob stormed the Capitol and disrupted Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over the Republican incumbent.
Liz Cheney’s dire warning about future elections
CNN — During her opening statement in what is widely expected to be the final meeting of the January 6 committee before the midterm elections, vice chair Liz Cheney issued a clarion call about the peril facing the country in future elections. “Our institutions only hold when men and...
Biden goes where he’s wanted on Western swing ahead of critical midterm elections
CNN — As President Joe Biden headed West this week, Air Force One flew over a string of states where marquee Senate and House races will determine which party controls Congress next year. It didn’t land in any of them. The President’s rare, four-day visit is unfolding with...
Watch Pelosi Plead for Help, Plus 6 Other Big Moments from the Jan. 6 Committee’s Last Hearing
The Jan. 6 committee wrapped up what appears to be its final hearing in dramatic fashion by voting unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump for documents and testimony. The vote came shortly after the panel played video of something far more dramatic: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and other lawmakers trying to secure help as the mob of Trump supporters breached the Capitol. “I don’t know if you have been approached about the Virginia National Guard,” Pelosi said on a phone call to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, “but I still think you probably need the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
On The Money — What to know on coming Social Security COLA hike
Need more information about tomorrow’s Social Security cost-of-living adjustment increase? You’ve come to the right place. We’ll also dive into those 16-year-high mortgage rates reached recently, the rebound wholesale inflation has made, and more. But before we get down to brass tacks, have you seen the world’s...
US News and World Report
Ban on Guns With Serial Numbers Removed Is Unconstitutional -U.S. Judge
(Reuters) -A federal judge in West Virginia has ruled that a federal ban on possessing a gun with its serial number removed is unconstitutional, the first such ruling since the U.S. Supreme Court dramatically expanded gun rights in June. U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin in Charleston on Wednesday found that...
Gizmodo
Trump Supporter Pleads Guilty to Vandalizing Own Garage With 'Biden 2020' for Profit
A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after he set up a hoax in which he claimed people had spray-painted left-wing messages on his garage, including “Biden 2020,” an anarchy symbol, and “BLM,” and set fire to several vehicles, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice. It’s not illegal to spray-paint your own property, but the man received about $61,000 from his insurance company and $17,000 from a GoFundMe fundraiser, which is a big no-no.
New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to broadcast Wednesday after learning of the station’s plans to interview Hobbs next week. In lieu of the highly anticipated interview, Lake summoned reporters to a news conference to attack the decision, her rivals and the mainstream media. She has made Hobbs’ refusal to debate a central plank of her campaign, saying it shows Hobbs lacks the strength to be governor. “She should not be given a half an hour of free airtime,” Lake said of her rival.
Comments / 1