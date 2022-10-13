ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Bay Area

No, You Don't Need to Worry About Drugs in Your Kids' Halloween Candy. Here's Why

Multiple news reports over the past few weeks have claimed that something called rainbow fentanyl may be lurking in the Halloween candy that kids will pick up trick-or-treating this year. And while the substance — fentanyl pills or powder colored with bright dyes — is dangerous, it's a myth that you might find fentanyl in Halloween candy, experts and officials say.
HEALTH
Thrillist

Candy Corn Sold in 2 States Has Just Been Recalled

Nothing unites people quite like candy corn. Okay, maybe that's not the case, but no matter where you stand on the divisive, questionably sweet seasonal candy, there’s no denying that it’s iconic. Unfortunately, a mass amount of candy corn is being recalled just ahead of spooky season. Arcade...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BGR.com

New snack recall: These delicious chocolates might be dangerous

After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds. Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Connecticut State
Daily Mail

FDA declares national Adderall shortage: Fears patients will turn to black market as some are forced to shop around 40 pharmacies to get ADHD drug

A national Adderall shortage has been declared across the US — after at least half a dozen drug makers said they were running out. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally acknowledged the problem following months of anecdotal reports of desperate patients rationing the drug or shopping around up to 40 pharmacies for the drugs.
INDUSTRY
buzzfeednews.com

A Strategically Placed AirTag Led Police To A Dumpster Full Of Stolen Democratic Campaign Signs

On Wednesday morning, Sandy Gilson noticed four political signs, including one supporting Senate candidate John Fetterman, missing from her front lawn — the second time in two weeks this had happened. When Gilson, a longtime resident of Tredyffrin Township, an affluent Philadelphia suburb where she serves as a committee member for her precinct, drove around her neighborhood, she noticed more signs — all supporting Democrats ahead of next month’s midterm elections — gone too.
TREDYFFRIN TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Others#General Health#Trick Or Treating#Drug Trafficking#Opioid Use Disorder#Cdc#Hard Drugs#Sweetarts
scitechdaily.com

A Forgotten Cancer – Current Levels of Awareness Are “Very Worrying”

Experts warn awareness of bladder cancer is worryingly low. According to a recent survey from the European Association of Urology (EAU), Europe has some of the highest incidence rates of bladder cancer in the world, yet understanding of the condition is still alarmingly low. According to the poll, which looked at awareness of bladder cancer and its primary symptoms among European adults, over 60% of European people are either unfamiliar with bladder cancer or are unaware of how serious it can be.
CANCER
Healthline

Side Effects of Effexor XR: What You Need to Know

If you have certain mental health conditions, your doctor might suggest Effexor XR (venlafaxine) as a treatment option for you. Effexor XR is a prescription medication that’s used in adults to treat:. Effexor XR helps relieve the symptoms of these conditions. The drug comes as a capsule that you...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
EverydayHealth.com

Gut Check: Can Cookie Dough Really Harm Your Gut?

Sneaking a taste of cookie dough can be the best part of making cookies — but is it safe?. Certain cookie dough ingredients have been linked with foodborne illness outbreaks, according to Soohyoun Ahn, PhD, a lecturer in the department of food science and human nutrition at the University of Florida in Gainesville.
HEALTH
Devo

Apples are a cure for many serious diseases

Apple is a popular fruit that contains antioxidants, beneficial vitamins, and a lot of other nutrients. Because of the nutritional content of apples, apples may help improve human health, Apples come in a variety of shapes, colors and flavors, and all kinds of apples are good for your health, and here we will show you some of benefits of eating apples.
buzzfeednews.com

Pre-Weekend News Catch-Up

This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club here. The Jan. 6 committee has voted to subpoena Donald Trump. The Jan. 6 Committee voted unanimously Thursday in favor of a resolution to subpoena...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Slate

A Remarkable Way for People With Mental Illness to Take Control of Their Care

Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. When people hear the term “advance directive,” they usually think about end-of-life situations—like a living will in which you give instructions for how you would like things to be managed if you were terminally ill. Most commonly this will take the form of advance refusals of particular treatments that might delay death without making life comfortable.
MENTAL HEALTH
allnurses.com

Changes in the World of Diverticulitis

Specializes in Gastrointestinal Nursing. Has 30 years experience. Diverticulosis is the outpouching of the inner mucosa in the GI tract. Most are found in the large colon, specifically the sigmoid area. For more detailed information on diverticulosis, see the following article: Taking the Mystery Out of "Tics" (Diverticulosis) Diverticulosis isn’t...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nationwide Report

Valsartan Lawsuits: All You Need to Know

People are being diagnosed with cancer after ingesting Valsartan to reduce their blood pressure. This drug contains NDMA, a potential carcinogen. Thus, individuals are suing the firms that manufacture and market Valsartan.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy