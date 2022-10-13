Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Bay Area
No, You Don't Need to Worry About Drugs in Your Kids' Halloween Candy. Here's Why
Multiple news reports over the past few weeks have claimed that something called rainbow fentanyl may be lurking in the Halloween candy that kids will pick up trick-or-treating this year. And while the substance — fentanyl pills or powder colored with bright dyes — is dangerous, it's a myth that you might find fentanyl in Halloween candy, experts and officials say.
America's Halloween candy preferences identified state-by-state: report
Digital grocery giant Instacart released a Halloween candy report that identifies top-selling candy brands by state. See if your favorite made the cut this year.
Thrillist
Candy Corn Sold in 2 States Has Just Been Recalled
Nothing unites people quite like candy corn. Okay, maybe that's not the case, but no matter where you stand on the divisive, questionably sweet seasonal candy, there’s no denying that it’s iconic. Unfortunately, a mass amount of candy corn is being recalled just ahead of spooky season. Arcade...
New snack recall: These delicious chocolates might be dangerous
After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds. Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FDA declares national Adderall shortage: Fears patients will turn to black market as some are forced to shop around 40 pharmacies to get ADHD drug
A national Adderall shortage has been declared across the US — after at least half a dozen drug makers said they were running out. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally acknowledged the problem following months of anecdotal reports of desperate patients rationing the drug or shopping around up to 40 pharmacies for the drugs.
buzzfeednews.com
A Strategically Placed AirTag Led Police To A Dumpster Full Of Stolen Democratic Campaign Signs
On Wednesday morning, Sandy Gilson noticed four political signs, including one supporting Senate candidate John Fetterman, missing from her front lawn — the second time in two weeks this had happened. When Gilson, a longtime resident of Tredyffrin Township, an affluent Philadelphia suburb where she serves as a committee member for her precinct, drove around her neighborhood, she noticed more signs — all supporting Democrats ahead of next month’s midterm elections — gone too.
Ohio's favorite Halloween candy is hated by people across America🍬
Whether you love it or hate it, candy corn lives in all our minds rent-free during October. Debate surrounds the divisive treat every spooky season, with opinions falling on all ends of the spectrum. However, according to a recent study by the oral care platform Byte, candy corn is Ohio's...
Study: Ohio’s most popular candy dons a forbidden letter
What types of candy can we expect to steal from our children’s trick-or-treating bags this year?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another Analysis Suggests Mandatory Reporting Laws May Be Doing Children More Harm Than Good
A new investigative series looks at child welfare system deficiencies, from mandatory reporting laws to child protective services search policies. It finds that policies meant to protect kids may be putting them and their families in harm's way. Mandatory reporting laws say that certain classes of professionals are legally obligated...
KIDS・
NYC plagued with large increase in rat sightings: report
Rat sightings in New York City have reportedly spiked this year, with data showing a 70% increase in calls about the rodents from the same period two years ago.
scitechdaily.com
A Forgotten Cancer – Current Levels of Awareness Are “Very Worrying”
Experts warn awareness of bladder cancer is worryingly low. According to a recent survey from the European Association of Urology (EAU), Europe has some of the highest incidence rates of bladder cancer in the world, yet understanding of the condition is still alarmingly low. According to the poll, which looked at awareness of bladder cancer and its primary symptoms among European adults, over 60% of European people are either unfamiliar with bladder cancer or are unaware of how serious it can be.
Healthline
Side Effects of Effexor XR: What You Need to Know
If you have certain mental health conditions, your doctor might suggest Effexor XR (venlafaxine) as a treatment option for you. Effexor XR is a prescription medication that’s used in adults to treat:. Effexor XR helps relieve the symptoms of these conditions. The drug comes as a capsule that you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EverydayHealth.com
Gut Check: Can Cookie Dough Really Harm Your Gut?
Sneaking a taste of cookie dough can be the best part of making cookies — but is it safe?. Certain cookie dough ingredients have been linked with foodborne illness outbreaks, according to Soohyoun Ahn, PhD, a lecturer in the department of food science and human nutrition at the University of Florida in Gainesville.
Apples are a cure for many serious diseases
Apple is a popular fruit that contains antioxidants, beneficial vitamins, and a lot of other nutrients. Because of the nutritional content of apples, apples may help improve human health, Apples come in a variety of shapes, colors and flavors, and all kinds of apples are good for your health, and here we will show you some of benefits of eating apples.
buzzfeednews.com
Pre-Weekend News Catch-Up
This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club here. The Jan. 6 committee has voted to subpoena Donald Trump. The Jan. 6 Committee voted unanimously Thursday in favor of a resolution to subpoena...
Slate
A Remarkable Way for People With Mental Illness to Take Control of Their Care
Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. When people hear the term “advance directive,” they usually think about end-of-life situations—like a living will in which you give instructions for how you would like things to be managed if you were terminally ill. Most commonly this will take the form of advance refusals of particular treatments that might delay death without making life comfortable.
allnurses.com
Changes in the World of Diverticulitis
Specializes in Gastrointestinal Nursing. Has 30 years experience. Diverticulosis is the outpouching of the inner mucosa in the GI tract. Most are found in the large colon, specifically the sigmoid area. For more detailed information on diverticulosis, see the following article: Taking the Mystery Out of "Tics" (Diverticulosis) Diverticulosis isn’t...
Valsartan Lawsuits: All You Need to Know
People are being diagnosed with cancer after ingesting Valsartan to reduce their blood pressure. This drug contains NDMA, a potential carcinogen. Thus, individuals are suing the firms that manufacture and market Valsartan.
LAW・
Opinion: Manipulators Utilize Sneaky Tactics To Control Their Victims
Recently I was talking to a friend that went on the first date and was completely shaken by the experience. She met a man for cocktails and left after only one drink. The stream of text messages that followed took her completely aback.
Comments / 1