Shreveport, LA

bossierpress.com

Pedestrian Struck by a Vehicle Investigation

Bossier City Police Departments Accident Investigation Team responded to. an accident involving a car and a man early this morning. The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the corner of the 1600 blk of E. Texas and Butler Streets. Investigators say the pedestrian was crossing the street. when he was...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier pedestrian to be cited after being hit by vehicle overnight

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police Departments Accident Investigation Team is investigating an early-Sunday morning pedestrian accident. When he is released, police say the victim will be issued a citation for a pedestrian in the roadway. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday Bossier Police responded to reports of an...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
KTBS

Friday's fire west of downtown Shreveport rekindles Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters sprung into action Saturday morning at a familiar location. They were dispatched back to a small trucking business in the 1900 block of Sestin Street near Texas Avenue that caught fire on Friday. Firefighter said they placed more water on what was left of the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Firefighters fight railroad bridge fire

The fire started in Garland City, about 20 miles east of Texarkana. The Metropolitan Planning Commission says the public is misinformed. The event began with a 3-K run. Chancellor Larry Clark made the announcement Friday, Oct. 14, saying he will retire June 30, 2023.
GARLAND CITY, AR
KTBS

Coroner identifies last victim from 3 fatal shootings Tuesday night

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the third victim shot in three deadly Shreveport shootings Tuesday night. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Shreveport was shot multiple times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Doyline man killed in motorcycle crash in Webster; speeding suspected cause

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police (LSP) troopers are investigating a one-vehicle crash that led to the death of a man. The crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 15, just after 11 p.m. on LA Hwy 527 at Junior Edwards Road. When troopers arrived they discovered Marvin Champlain, 41, had crashed his 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Firefighters battling blaze on wooden railroad bridge

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - First responders were called to a fire on the Union Pacific Railroad Bridge at around 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The fire started in Garland City, about 20 miles east of Texarkana. Officials say they are unsure of how the fire started at this time....
GARLAND CITY, AR
KSLA

Practice home heating safety before the cooler temperatures set in

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The prospect of overnight lows in the 30s in some parts of the ArkLaTex this week likely has some thinking about their home heating needs. Industry experts, however, suggest that you first ensure everything is in working order before firing up your furnace, lighting up your fireplace or indoor stove or turning on your space heater.
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

UPDATE: Officials ID East Texas man who allegedly stabbed victim, assaulted 2 others with vehicle and set camper on fire

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was arrested after allegedly assaulting three people Sunday morning. According to the HCSO, on Sunday around 2:20 a.m., officials received multiple emergency calls regarding a large disturbance on Private Rd. 3454. Authorities say the caller...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ktalnews.com

Residents looking to clear slate attend Caddo expungement summit

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents throughout the area were up early Friday morning, ready to get a fresh start at an event to clear misdemeanors from their criminal record at the Louisiana Fairgrounds. The free expungement summit was hosted by Caddo Parish and the Caddo Clerk of Court. Residents...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

SPD looking for missing teen from Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager that struggles with bipolar and ADHD is missing from Shreveport, Louisiana. On Oct. 10, Karter Maxie, 13, was last seen on the 3900 block of Hutchinson Street, in Shreveport. Maxie has ADHD and is diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He is described to be 5′6″ tall and weighing 135 lbs. Maxie had brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

1 dead, 2 injured in Panola County crash

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two more were injured following a two-vehicle crash near Carthage. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 5 p.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a crash on US 59, just south of Carthage in Panola County. DPS reports...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KTBS

3 charged in Marshall shooting

MARSHALL, Texas - Three people were arrested after police said they responded to reports of gunfire in a Marshall neighborhood on Thursday night. Jacarrion Green, 21, JerBraylon Brazzell, 17, and Tyson Smith, 21, all of Marshall, have been charged with deadly conduct and engaging in organized criminal activity, the Marshall Police Department said in a press release.
MARSHALL, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Pedestrian Struck And Killed by Vehicle

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday (10-12-22) evening in Shreveport. The call came in to Shreveport Police at 7:20pm. When responders arrived on the scene, police discovered the driver of the vehicle, and the victim who was in desperate need of medical attention. The accident happened near the corner of East 70th Street, and Thornhill Avenue.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Missing woman in Shelby County found dead

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Inga Lout was reported missing around 7:30 P.M on October 12th after she had not returned home from work. Her son said she had left for work that morning at around 5:45 A.M. but investigators found she had never made it to work that day. Lieutenant Chad Hooper was put as lead investigator on the case and immediately the search began the night of the 12th into the next day.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX

