Casper woman who charged over $21K in personal expenses on company card pleads guilty
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County woman pleaded guilty Thursday to unauthorized use of a credit card while working as a bookkeeper for an energy company in Mills. Denise Lynn Johnson, 58, was originally charged with 10 counts, including eight felonies, for personal expense charges totaling over $21,000, according to charging documents.
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/13/22–10/14/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
A former company bookkeeper/office manager pleaded guilty on Thursday to a count of illegally using a Casper company's credit card to make more than $21,000 of unauthorized purchases. Denise Lynn Johnson entered the plea during the hearing before Natrona County District Court Judge Catherine Wilking. The Natrona County District Attorney's...
Man pleads no contest to felony assault after stabbing man during fight in downtown Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man pleaded no contest in Natrona County District Court on Friday to aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon after a street fight turned into a stabbing last summer in downtown Casper. Hosea White, 43, has been detained with a $35,000 cash or...
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Max Duggan – DUI, speeding...
(VIDEO) Cheyenne police seek plant vandals
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department said Thursday it is seeking information to help identify suspects seen in surveillance video vandalizing foliage. “These perennial pirates were seen digging through planters behind the Paramount Café located at 1607 Capitol Avenue,” police said. “While it is nearing the...
Applications open for free, unclaimed bikes donated by Casper Police Department
CASPER, Wyo. — Applications are open for the Casper Police Department’s annual giveaway of unclaimed lost, stolen or seized bicycles. The department says it has the ability to take legal ownership of the bicycles after numerous good-faith efforts to find the rightful owners. Afterward, the bikes are made available to individuals or organizations that might give them a second life.
Cheyenne police are still searching for a 15-year-old boy who ran away from home last month, and are reminding those who may be housing him that it is illegal to do so. According to a department Facebook post, Jonathan Davisson ran away from the 4500 block of Ontario Avenue, which sits just south of Dell Range Boulevard between N. College Drive and Dildine Elementary School, in the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 25.
Suspected kidnapping turns out to be custody issue in Laramie
Multiple law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene of a suspected kidnapping outside of Saratoga on Sunday evening. An eyewitness told Bigfoot 99 that on October 9 around 5:45 p.m., a Forest Service Ranger seen traveling westbound on County Road 500 at high rate of speed. A few minutes later, three sheriff deputies followed and then two Wyoming Highway patrol cruisers—all apparently responding to an emergency call.
Missing at-risk 16-year-old reunited with his family
Officials across Larimer County who were trying to locate a missing 16-year-old boy have found him and he is now back with his family.
Police sergeant at train crash was previously labeled "liability risk"
A Platteville police sergeant who parked his patrol car on train tracks last month was labeled a "significant" liability risk by a previous police department, and his former department called his work "poor," according to a CBS News Colorado investigation. Despite those "red flags," the Platteville Police Department hired Sgt. Pablo Vazquez in 2020. Vazquez was placed on leave following the September 16 incident in Weld County. He stopped a female suspect in an armed road rage incident. Vazquez parked his patrol vehicle on train tracks, later saying he thought he had cleared the tracks.A Fort Lupton police officer — who...
Double Arrest At Casper High School After 2nd Guns Report In A Week
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Update: This story has been updated to reflect that while there was a report of guns on campus, Natrona County High School staff and law enforcement determined there were no guns present. By Clair McFarland, Cowboy State Daily. Clair@CowboyStateDaily.com. Staff and...
Suspect charged with multiple felonies after allegedly shooting at vehicle in Cheyenne on Monday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne police have arrested a suspect on multiple felony charges following a reported shooting on Monday afternoon, according to a department release on Tuesday. Around 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, Cheyenne police officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired near the intersection of...
Intersection of 2nd Street and Huber Drive Closed due to Accident
According to a post by the Casper Police Department, the intersection of 2nd Street and Huber Drive is closed due to an accident. While it appears that the accident involved a Jeep and a motorcycle, it is unclear what injuries there were because of the accident or when the accident happened.
Laramie Woman Arrested On Felony Possession
A woman is currently in jail on a felony Possession of a Controlled Substance charge, according to a release by the Laramie Police Department. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 08:52 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of General Brees Road for a report of a suspicious female.
Five people sentenced in federal court for various crimes in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Five people were sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Wyoming District Court for various crimes. Chad Allan Kemper was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment followed by five years’ supervised release for failing to register as a sex offender. During his release, he will be required to comply with the requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act as directed by the probation officer, the Bureau of Prisons, or any state sex offender registration agency.
Cheyenne Police Ask For Help In Identifying Porch Pirate
Cheyenne Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a recent theft of a generator from someone's porch. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The suspect [shown in the video below], left the passenger side of a mid-to-late 2000s model Silver Ford Focus, went up on the porch, and took the generator. The generator was a Champion Model 4375 W.
(PHOTOS) Trooper: truck driver probably fell asleep before hitting 2 trucks on 59
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper said that it’s likely a man who was driving a semi that collided with two other trucks this afternoon had fallen asleep at the wheel. The crash occurred on a two-lane stretch of Highway 59 that’s about a mile north...
I-25 reopens near Loveland after 2 semis crash
The Colorado State Patrol says Interstate 25 is closed in both directions at Highway 34 after two semis crashed into each other.
Small plane crash east of Laramie, Wyoming
ALBANY COUNTY, WYOMING — On October 14, 2022, around 2:40 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a plane crash in the area of milepost 324 on Interstate 80. Troopers arrived on the scene to find a small single-engine aircraft that had crashed beside the Interstate. The female pilot was not injured in the crash and was the aircraft’s sole occupant.
