The One Breakfast Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism
This post has been updated since its initial 05/03/22 publish date. As we age, our metabolism may slow due to a loss in muscle mass, under-eating, or other lifestyle changes. Luckily, though, experts say that age alone doesn’t play a very larg...
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights
We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
2 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Visceral Fat
Your diet isn’t just about the food you eat; it’s also important to pay attention to how the beverages you’re drinking impact your body, especially if you’re trying to stay in shape or lose weight. As it turns out, some drinks can be just as detrimental to your health as fattening snacks can be. In fact, a few beverages that may appear to be healthy options on the surface can actually lead to weight gain over time.
10 Frozen Foods To Stock Up on at Sam’s Club for Busy Fall Days
During these hard times when inflation is running prices up to unfathomable heights, consumers are smart to shop at warehouse clubs like Sam's Club to help maximize savings. Dollar Tree: 5...
How to Make 3-Ingredient Apple Dump Cake
Dump cake recipe ideas all over TikTok because this dessert is so simple. The name, “dump cake,” refers to the way the ingredients are literally dumped into a baking dish—no mixing is required. A dump cake comes together in minutes and, after it’s baked, the flavor and textures are amazing. There are several types of dump cakes including peach cake, cherry pineapple cake and, of course, the ever-popular popular apple dump cake!
I Stole This Deliciously Cute Minnesota Holiday Recipe From My Aunt [RECIPE]
MY ADULT KIDS ARE WAITING FOR THEIR HALLOWEEN COOKIES. Every year since I can remember, My Aunt Marlene has made these adorable pumpkin face sugar cookies for us kids, and now my kids expect the same. It's a month-long process, as I make the sugar cookies first, freeze them, and then decorate them at a later time. The problem? I end up making them all month long because they don't last two seconds. Add this to your holiday traditions if you enjoy baking.
Does Butter Need To Be Refrigerated?
There are few things worse than trying to spread hard, cold butter on a piece of toast. Achieving fluffy cake batter relies primarily on your butter being soft. And mixing herbs and spices into a stick of chilled butter? A near impossible feat. Sometimes it feels like life would be so much easier if we could always store our butter on the kitchen counter. But is it actually safe to store butter at room temperature?
Homemade Graham Cracker Crust
Pie is always a good idea. But hand-blending pie dough, rolling it out, and having to delicately transfer it to a pie plate may not be high on your list. Enter the graham cracker crust. The simple technique of combining three ingredients and pressing them into a pie plate is accessible for anyone. It only needs 10 minutes to bake, and you can even skip the baking if you're doing a no-bake pie.
Sugar Cream Pie - Weekend Potluck #552
Our most popular recipe from the last Weekend Potluck was this Sugar Cream Pie from State of Dinner! Our other featured recipes include: Spaghetti Casserole from Butter & Baggage, Layered Peanut Butter Brownies from The House on Silverado and I'm sharing one of my most popular recipes, Cornbread Taco Bake!
Roasted Lemon Rosemary Chicken
A simple, rustic, one-pan dinner that never disappoints. I think that a roasted chicken dinner is probably my favorite dinner in existence. To me, there’s nothing else that’s quite as comforting as juicy succulent chicken, flavorful roasted veggies, and savory drippings to spoon over it all. I often accomplish this by roasting a whole chicken over a bed of veggies or even using two pans if I’m really concerned about getting the ideal texture on both the bird and veg… And that works great. But when I’m a little more pressed for time, or when I want to introduce a few more flavors to both components, or I want to pop the whole meal in the oven and forget about it, I only have eyes for this Roasted Lemon Rosemary Chicken.
Rita's Pumpkin Bread
• 1-1/2 cup pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling) • 3/4 cup semi-sweet or bittersweet mini or regular chocolate chips (optional) Preheat oven 350. Use the lower rack. Spray or grease a 9x5 loaf pan. Whisk flour, soda, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice and salt together. Set aside. Whisk eggs and...
