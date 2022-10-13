ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugh Jackman returned to set of new film days after father’s passing

By Ian Mohr
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago
Hugh Jackman felt his late father's presence on the set of new film, "The Son." hughjackman/Instagram

Hugh Jackman surprised fans at the Hamptons International Film Festival when the “X-Men” star showed up unannounced for a Q&A following a screening of his latest movie, “The Son.”

A source told us the making of the movie — about a man struggling to care for his teen son — “was incredibly difficult for Jackman as his own father, Christopher John Jackman, tragically passed at 84 during [the film’s] shooting.”

The source added, “Jackman returned to set just three days following his loss, and he mentioned during his sit-down with Hamptons artistic director David Nugent that he could ‘feel his father’s presence’ with him during filming as he and writer-director Florian Zeller shot some of the project’s most emotionally complex scenes that speak to both the rewards and challenges of parenthood.”

Hugh Jackman made a surprise appearance at the Hampton International Film Festival.

Jackman, 54, said from the stage of one particularly emotional scene in the film, “I find it hard to watch that scene because I could feel him in the room.”

The project also stars Anthony Hopkins, Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby.

Jackman’s dad died last year on Father’s Day in their native Australia. The movie star posted a moving tribute on Instagram saying, “In the early hours of Father’s Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away… And whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he is now at peace with God.”

Jackman's father died last year on Australian Father's Day. hughjackman/Instagram
The Hamptons festival runs through October 16. Alec Baldwin, Chelsea Clinton, “Home Alone” director Chris Columbus and fashion designer Donna Karan have also appeared at the Long Island event this year.

As “X-Men” hero Wolverine, Jackman will star in the third “Deadpool” movie with Ryan Reynolds, it was announced by Reynolds last month.

In a video clip teasing the upcoming Marvel project, Reynolds asked, “Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” “Yeah, for sure,” Jackman nonchalantly replied in the background.

Reynolds and Jackman are friends off-screen as well. Reynolds posted on Instagram when Jackman announced his father’s death, “I was lucky to have met him,” with a heart emoji.

Jackman’s new movie, “The Son,” opens November 11 in NYC and LA.

Jackman’s upcoming projects also include a biblical role as Paul the Apostle in a project being produced by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, as well as Baz Luhrmann’s series for Hulu, “Faraway Downs,” based on the Jackman and Nicole Kidman movie, “Australia.”

Jackman told Oprah Winfrey of his dad in 2006: “To this day, I am the least materialistic person I know, because my father didn’t raise me to just go out and buy this or that car.”

