ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

'We're removing the barriers': Ocala battles against drug overdose deaths and addiction

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LQ7jz_0iXjvmCo00

State and local officials gathered Thursday at the Florida Department of Health in Marion County to discuss CORE, or Coordinated Opioid Recovery, an initiative whose aim is to tackle the drug overdose crisis.

Addressing a standing room audience, leaders, one by one, expressed confidence in CORE and pledged their support for the program.

Labeling what they see as an epidemic, officials said the goal is to make sure those addicted to drugs can get help immediately. After the person is identified, then he or she is guided through all the support agencies so they can make a complete recovery.

Assistance:NAMI Marion County helps people navigate difficult issues related to mental health

Leader:New HCA Florida West Marion Hospital CEO brings passion for quality health care in Ocala

Program:Ocala program helps one veteran at a time

All about CORE

Deputy Secretary of Health for the Florida Department of Health Dr. Kenneth A. Scheppke said the issue is "not a simple problem or a quick fix." Rather, he said, the problem is complex, and therefore requires many steps.

With CORE, whenever a patient is identified – whether it's by hospitalization or calling 911 to say he or she needs assistance in fighting their addiction – that person will get care "from start to finish," Scheppke said.

"We look at it like a chronological lifelong disease and treat it that way," he said.

By the numbers

State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo calls the drug overdose "a devastating and tragic problem" that has gotten worse.

Statewide, Ladapo said, there were 8,000 reported overdose deaths in 2021. Most of those deaths are opioid related, and 70 percent are connected to fentanyl, he said.

Local health officials said from July 2021 to June 2022, there were 181 overdose deaths in Marion County.

Ladapo believes implementing CORE will have a tremendous impact in Florida and said he cannot "wait to see the results."

Marion County is among 12 areas that will be part of CORE, according to state officials.

Law enforcement officials have arrested those who they say are deadly drug traffickers, and some have received stiff sentences from prosecutors.

Personal testimonies

Mark Lander, head of the local health department, said "overdose deaths have a devastating impact on all of us in this community." Lander said between 2015 and 2021, the number of opioid overdose deaths increased by roughly 325 percent, and the number of EMS responses for opioid-related overdoses in 2021 was 575 percent higher than the 2015 figure.

Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris assured members of the audience that there's funding available for the program.

Harris said they meet frequently with their partners to discuss the program.

Some who spoke at the event related personal stories on how addiction has affected their lives.

County Commissioner Kathy Bryant talked about her brother's death in July 2016 and how "we live with his loss everyday."

Bryant there's so much awareness now focused on the problem and wished something similar to CORE was around before her brother's death.

Travis McAllister, director of Recovery Support Services for Park Place Behavioral Health, said his problem began with prescription and progressed to heroin. Getting help was hard. With CORE, he said, "we're removing the barriers."

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

Comments / 7

wickedness
3d ago

Most of these people don't want help.. What is that old saying,? You can lead a horse to water but you can't make it drink!

Reply
4
Related
orlandomedicalnews.com

DOH and DCF Visit Marion County CORE Network

Ocala — State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Deputy Secretary for Health Dr. Kenneth Scheppke, and Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris, alongside community partners, visited the expansion of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) in Marion County - a comprehensive network of addiction and opioid treatment.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County residents broke their silence during their annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The domestic violence awareness walk in Ocala all began when a professor at the College of Central Florida was killed back in 2004. “It was here in this parking lot that one of our college professors Debra Vazquez was killed back in 2004 so we’re here in this parking lot hoping to create awareness. Since Debra’s death we’ve lost 112 more including three this year,” said Monica Bryant with the Marion County Children’s Alliance.
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
Ocala, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
WCJB

Fatal motorcycle crash in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is dead after a crash in Micanopy this morning. Florida highway patrol troopers say a 31-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on US highway 441 at around 9:45 am. The motorcyclist drove off the road and hit a sign post.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Deputies: 6 arrested in DeBary drug house raid

DEBARY, Fla. — Six people were arrested on drug charges after Volusia County deputies raided a suspected drug house in DeBary on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said it had received numerous complaints from residents about possible drug activity at a home off Amigos Road in DeBary. When deputies...
DEBARY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Addiction#Drug Overdose#Drugs#Overdose Deaths#Core#Marion Hospital#State Surgeon
ocala-news.com

Humane Society of Marion County offers volunteer opportunities

The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers to help with a variety of tasks. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with animals,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

What’s Growing On: Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame has recognized individuals who made tremendous contributions to the promotion of agriculture within the community. And this year’s hall of famer, Terry Teuton, is no exception. Teuton was born on march 1st, 1948, in Ocala and he’s lived...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

VIDEO: Marion County deputies catch fleeing suspect with K9

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man tried to outmaneuver them in a car chase and later tried to outrun a K9. On Sunday, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle in Ocklawaha because the rear lights were out. The driver, Joshua Hyder, tried...
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
villages-news.com

Speeding U-Haul driver arrested after attempting to lie about identity

A speeding U-Haul driver was arrested after attempting to lie about his identity. A Fruitland Park police officer caught the U-Haul box truck on radar at 2:38 a.m. Friday northbound on North Dixie Avenue near U.S. Hwy. 27/441 traveling at 62 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone. During a traffic stop, the driver provided a false name and a bogus date of birth.
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
villages-news.com

Villager’s son ordered to stay away from booze after commotion at restaurant

A Villager’s son has been ordered to stay away from booze after causing a commotion at a popular restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square. Donald Patrick Williams, 34, who lives with his mother in the Village of Pine Ridge in the Fruitland Park Section of The Villages, earlier this month in Sumter County Court was allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract which could allow him to escape prosecution on a charge of disorderly intoxication. He must refrain from alcohol and illegal substances, seek an alcohol and substance abuse evaluation, submit to random drug screens at his own expense and perform 15 hours of community service.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

Aldi clerk arrested after allegedly pocketing $6,400 from cash register

An Aldi clerk was arrested after allegedly pocketing $6,400 from a cash register. Nathan Randolph Bartlett, 21, of Lake Weir, was arrested on felony charges of fraud and grand theft after an internal investigation at the store located on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
LADY LAKE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man caught with hashish outside Grand Island Reserve pool

An Umatilla man was arrested on drug charges Thursday night after Eustis police found hashish and a bong in his vehicle outside the Grand Island Reserve community pool. Officers responded around 10 p.m. to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the pool, located at 3153 Zander Drive. The pool is in a secluded part of the neighborhood and is closed at night, according to the police report.
EUSTIS, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County firefighters rescue unconscious man from burning home

An Ocala resident was rescued by Marion County firefighters on Wednesday afternoon after a fire ignited inside of his home. On Wednesday, October 12, shortly after 2 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 15000 block of SW 27th Avenue Road in Ocala due to reports of a residential structure fire.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Suspect with marijuana arrested after crash on Historic Side of The Villages

A suspect with marijuana was arrested after a crash on the Historic Side of The Villages. Law enforcement was called shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday to the accident scene at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Wales Plaza where officers located a black Toyota Camry, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer approached the vehicle and detected the odor of marijuana. He found 35-year-old Rohan Kalika of Orlando near the vehicle’s driver’s door, “who admitted he smoked a joint in the vehicle earlier.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

School bus, two other vehicles wreck on U.S. 301 in Marion County

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A three-vehicle crash, including a school bus in Marion County on Friday morning, left as many as six people injured. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an SUV was headed north on U.S. Highway 301 south of Citra near Northeast 155th Street Road. A car was stopped behind a bus in the northbound lanes of the highway.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy