Alabama denies basic education opportunities to foster kids with disabilities, DOJ rules

Allegations of abuse and neglect have poured out of residential youth mental health facilities for years. Now the U.S. Department of Justice has highlighted another issue, finding that Alabama discriminates against children who are in foster care and have emotional and behavioral disabilities by denying them equal opportunity to basic education.

The DOJ concluded that Alabama is in violation of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“Students with disabilities in Alabama’s foster care system are among the most vulnerable in the state’s care, and they deserve better than placement in segregated and inferior schools,” DOJ assistant attorney general Kristen Clarke said in a statement. “The Civil Rights Division will defend every child’s right to equal educational opportunities in schools where they can be supported and challenged.”

The Alabama Department of Human Resources licenses facilities like Brighter Path Tuskegee and Safety Net Dallas County to take in at-risk children and provide medically required mental health care. These places are called psychiatric residential treatment facilities, or PRTFs.

DHR said in a previous statement to the Montgomery Advertiser that its individualized service plan team "makes the decision about placement into a psychiatric residential treatment facility," and "a certificate of need from an authorized medical professional must be obtained to determine the necessity of this level of treatment."

Typically, the children who are placed in PRTFs exhibit a pattern of behavioral problems like inattention, hyperactivity, impulsivity, defiant behavior or other disorders prior to placement. However, advocacy groups like the Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program, the Southern Poverty Law Center and Children’s Rights have accused the state of discriminating against foster children with mental health struggles by unnecessarily placing them into the residential facilities since 2020.

The DOJ's recent ruling addresses that case.

“These unnecessary placements, which can extend for long periods of time, sever children’s ties to their home schools, teachers, social activities and peers,” a statement from the DOJ said. “The department concluded that, in most cases, these children could be appropriately served in general education settings where they would receive the many documented academic and social benefits of inclusion.”

The DOJ notified DHR and the Alabama State Department of Education of its findings on Wednesday and proposed "reasonable modifications to prevent ongoing discrimination." One suggestion is to revise regulations to specify that children in these facilities should be enrolled in a public school where the PRTF is located except for when thereis an individualized assessment showing that the child cannot succeed in that school. Others include developing complaint processes and training staff on topics pertaining to educational and therapeutic services.

"We just received the letter yesterday. It is a rather lengthy letter, and our legal staff is in the process of reviewing it," DHR director of communications Dominic Binkley said in a statement.

State education Superintendent Eric Mackey said he had a conversation with DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner after receiving the letter from the DOJ on Wednesday. He said they turned the letter over to their general counsels and expect to meet together with their legal teams next week.

"It is a very long letter, and it's about a very specific population in psychiatric treatment centers, and so I really can't say much more about it than that, except that we're committed to every child getting a high quality education. That includes children who are in psychiatric care. It includes all children who have special needs, and so we want to know what DOJ suggest, and then we'll look at those changes," Mackey said. "I'm sure there will be some changes down the road."

When a child arrives to one of these facilities, he or she is often automatically enrolled in an on-site school without any educational assessment. The foster kids are also segregated from children who are placed in the facilities voluntarily or by a juvenile court.

While there, the kids often lack access to grade-appropriate learning, adequate instruction, facilities such as libraries, science labs and gyms, and activities such as sports and extracurriculars.

Inside of the “on-site” schools at these facilities, classes can include multiple grade levels, and the DOJ found a “heavy reliance” on online programs without qualified teachers, in addition to an overall lack of resources.

Over 300 foster children currently reside in PRTFs in Alabama receiving this inadequate education. Moreover, at least 13 lawsuits have been brought against some of these facilities for their alleged “culture of violence.”

Birmingham attorney Tommy James is representing current and former residents of these facilities in lawsuits against them.

"The Department of Justice's findings confirms what my clients who have resided in these facilities have been telling me for years. They are receiving little to no real education whatsoever," James said. "The limited teaching they are receiving is wholly inadequate. As stated several times in the DOJ's findings, the State of Alabama and the operators of these facilities are setting up our most vulnerable children to fail."

DOJ investigators interviewed several kids inside of various Alabama PRTFs during the course of their investigation.

Among the anonymous statements that some children made to the the DOJ:

“We’re given the same work even though we’re in different grades.”

“I had help in school before I was in facilities. I am not getting enough help now.”

“I know it ain’t real school.”

