A man is facing federal charges after officials found around $760,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop in Potter County. Court documents described that at around 2:50 a.m. on Oct. 7th, law enforcement officers from Amarillo and the Potter and Randall County Sheriffs’ Offices were running surveillance on an Amarillo home when an orange Dodge Charger was seen leaving the home.

