JoJo Siwa debuts hot pink pixie haircut

By Kristin Contino
 3 days ago

JoJo Siwa is pretty in pink.

The “So You Think You Can Dance” judge showed off a bold new hairstyle at the 2022 Industry Dance Awards in Los Angeles last night, walking the red carpet in a sassy pink feathered top and neon pink locks — and it turns out she did the color herself.

Siwa, 19, surprised her fans — known as Siwanatorz — by showing up with the bright style at the annual awards show, but it seems like the color was a temporary choice.

The pop star shared a TikTok yesterday showing how she got ready for the big event, applying the pink hair color with a Beautyblender ($20) in a video captioned “The process.”

Siwa rocked a head-turning pink look at last night’s awards.
In the clip, set to “Don’t Blame Me” by Taylor Swift, Siwa applies her makeup — including an eyeshadow palette from fellow “Dance Moms” alum Maddie Ziegler — and slicks her hair back before applying the dye.

It’s likely the star used a temporary hair color like Mollay wash-out ($9) or Lime Crime’s “Unicorn Hair” ($13, originally $17) for her fuschia fix.

She kept the pink theme going with her outfit last night, wearing a sassy hot pink cape-style feathered top and a black tulle skirt with a rhinestone waistband to the dance awards.

Siwa added extra bling with her chunky-soled, crystal-covered high-tops and added another pop of pink with her socks.

This isn’t the first big hair change the “Dancing with the Stars” alumna has made this year. In April, she made headlines by chopping off her signature blond side ponytail in favor of a pixie cut.

Siwa rocked crystal-trimmed pink eye makeup to match her hair.
Appearing on The View to celebrate her 19th birthday in May, the star shared “I wanted to cut my hair like this since I was literally like 7 or 8.”

She’s clearly been having fun styling her new ‘do — which she compared to Justin Bieber — wearing it with curls, mini pigtails and even a “mullet daddy” style with extensions.

While the pink hair might not be around for long, it sure suits her personality.

Siwa beamed on the red carpet at last night’s Industry Dance Awards.
