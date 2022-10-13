Read full article on original website
Deputies arrest second armed burglary suspect in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Deputies have arrested a second suspect related to an armed burglary in the Larson Community on Saturday. Authorities took a man into custody who prompted school lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders in the Larson Heights area Thursday morning. The second suspect at the time was inside the duplex while deputies and the Moses Lake Police Department surrounded...
Suspect From Burglary and Standoff in Moses Lake Identified
The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports one suspect captured following a burglary has been identified, but other is still on the loose. Thursday morning, two men broke into a duplex at 1237 Adair Street in Moses Lake in the 7 AM hour, and forced the resident, who had been sleeping, to go into the kitchen. They were able to call 9-1-1 and fled, as did one of the suspects. The two were armed with knives.
Man charged in Sept. 25 robbery, shooting near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A 31-year-old man has been charged in the robbery and shooting of a 41-year-old man near Moses Lake in September. Ismael Cristian Bravo was charged Friday in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.
UPDATE: Apprehended suspect in burglary near Moses Lake identified
MOSES LAKE — The burglary suspect arrested after barricading himself inside the victim’s home near Moses Lake has been identified as a 42-year-old Moses Lake man. Roberto Robles Mejia was arrested after being caught by a police K9. Grant County Deputies say he was found hiding in the attic of a residence after he and another suspect broke in Thursday morning. Robles Mejia was taken into custody at about 12:35 p.m.
Man Gets 6 Years For June Bomb Threat At Chelan County Courthouse
A 35-year-old East Wenatchee man will serve a six-year term in prison after admitting he called in a bomb scare to the Chelan County Courthouse in June. Wenatchee Police think Nicholas Henry Fulcher made the threat in order to avoid appearing in court on a charge he assaulted a nurse at Central Washington Hospital.
Wenatchee police make arrests in homicide investigation
WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department (WPD) made several arrests between Oct. 10-11 in connection to a murder that occurred in August. According to police, officers were responding to what they thought was a possible cardiac arrest at a residence in Wenatchee on Aug. 12.. After arriving, they learned that the call they were responding to was a shooting.
44-Year-Old Ascencion Gracia Castillo Died In A Motorcycle Accident In Orondo (Orondo, WA)
The Police department reported a motorcycle accident near Orondo on Wednesday afternoon. The officers confirmed that 44-year-old Ascencion Garcia Castillo from Wenatchee died in this accident. The officials reported that the crash happened on Highway 97 near Orondo. The crash occurred when a vehicle struck a large piece of concrete...
1 Person Died In Motor-Vehicle Accident In Grant County(Grant County, WA)
Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports that the woman was driving on S Frontage Rd W around 11:20 p.m. on October 12, 2022. The officials stated that the accident happened on Wednesday night in the remote part of Grant Country. The police officers are investigating the crash to determine whether...
UPDATE: Wenatchee man killed in crash with large concrete piece that fell off trailer near Orondo
ORONDO — A 44-year-old Wenatchee man died on Highway 97 near Orondo after colliding with a large piece of concrete that came detached from a trailer and fell onto the highway. Dwight P. Carignan, a 60-year-old Oregon man, was hauling a 15-foot by 30-foot 6,300-pound structural concrete piece, heading...
Woman found in river was pregnant, wrapped, bound; suspect in custody
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-12-22 A suspect in the murder of 34 year old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been arrested in Oregon. According to Benton County Superior Court documents an off-duty Kennewick Police Officer found Ebanez's body covered in plastic sheeting...
Wrong-way driver causes wreck on I-82 this morning
KENNEWICK - On October 16th at around 5:26 a.m., the Washington State Patrol responded to the scene of a pickup truck vs. semi truck, serious injury collision on I-82 near Dallas Road, milepost 105. The causing vehicle driven by 37 year-old Roberto Ramirez, of Mesa WA, was traveling the wrong...
City of Wenatchee Silently Bans RV Parking on City Streets
The City of Wenatchee discreetly prohibited RV parking on city streets without any discussion during their last council meeting on Thursday. The council unanimously approved two new laws pertaining RV parking, or any occupant living in their vehicle/trailer. These two ordinances include the following changes: the first now prohibits RVs...
Driver Ejected from Semi Truck Rollover on Badger Mountain Road in East Wenatchee
A semi cement truck rolled into a ditch on Badger Mountain Road in East Wenatchee Thursday evening. At 3:28 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire and Washington State Patrol were called out to a rollover crash on Badger Mountain Road between MP 3-5. The driver was ejected from the truck, but was...
Convicted felon arrested after fentanyl pills, firearms seized from Othello-area residence
OTHELLO — A convicted felon is in jail after a search warrant served at a property near Othello led to fentanyl pills and firearms. Adams County deputies late Monday night served a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Wagon Road. Deputies reportedly seized about 2,000...
Man Charged With 1st Degree Murder Has $5 million Bail
A Wenatchee man has a $5 million bail after being charge with 1st Degree Murder in the August death of 18-year-old Yair Flores. Police arrested 19-year-old Markheil Leon Ford Monday after prosecutors charged him on October 5 with the crime. He made his first court appearance Tuesday. Officers think Ford...
DUI Crash Driver Tries to Flee After Reporting His Car Stolen
The Franklin County Sheriff's Department has seen this before. A drunken driver crashes their car, then tries to report it as stolen. Late Monday night, Deputies were called to a location about two miles southwest of Eltopia and north of Pasco about a car crash, near the intersection of Glade and Dogwood Roads.
Faking Accidents for Money Could Get Kennewick Man 95 Years
Officials with the US Attorney's Office for the District of Eastern WA (Federal) say a Kennewick man will learn how many years he will spend in prison when he is sentenced in January of 2023. Man pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, actual wire fraud, and...
Body found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam identified as missing Wenatchee man
ROCK ISLAND — A body found Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam has been identified as a missing Wenatchee man. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the man has 32-year-old David M. Williams. Williams was a resident of Christopher House in Wenatchee. At about 9:15 a.m....
Nerve toxin detected in Columbia River in Tri-Cities. Warning issued for people and pets
Last year the poison in the river killed several Tri-Cities dogs.
Richland Police Add Drones to Arsenal, Already Getting Busy [VIDEO]
There are two of them, and Richland Police say they've already been used in a couple of cases. The department did not specify the exact models but said they have two, each with different purposes. Franklin County was the first law enforcement agency to utilize them, their program began a...
