Deputies arrest second armed burglary suspect in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Deputies have arrested a second suspect related to an armed burglary in the Larson Community on Saturday. Authorities took a man into custody who prompted school lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders in the Larson Heights area Thursday morning. The second suspect at the time was inside the duplex while deputies and the Moses Lake Police Department surrounded...
Suspect From Burglary and Standoff in Moses Lake Identified

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports one suspect captured following a burglary has been identified, but other is still on the loose. Thursday morning, two men broke into a duplex at 1237 Adair Street in Moses Lake in the 7 AM hour, and forced the resident, who had been sleeping, to go into the kitchen. They were able to call 9-1-1 and fled, as did one of the suspects. The two were armed with knives.
Man charged in Sept. 25 robbery, shooting near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A 31-year-old man has been charged in the robbery and shooting of a 41-year-old man near Moses Lake in September. Ismael Cristian Bravo was charged Friday in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.
UPDATE: Apprehended suspect in burglary near Moses Lake identified

MOSES LAKE — The burglary suspect arrested after barricading himself inside the victim’s home near Moses Lake has been identified as a 42-year-old Moses Lake man. Roberto Robles Mejia was arrested after being caught by a police K9. Grant County Deputies say he was found hiding in the attic of a residence after he and another suspect broke in Thursday morning. Robles Mejia was taken into custody at about 12:35 p.m.
Man Gets 6 Years For June Bomb Threat At Chelan County Courthouse

A 35-year-old East Wenatchee man will serve a six-year term in prison after admitting he called in a bomb scare to the Chelan County Courthouse in June. Wenatchee Police think Nicholas Henry Fulcher made the threat in order to avoid appearing in court on a charge he assaulted a nurse at Central Washington Hospital.
Wenatchee police make arrests in homicide investigation

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department (WPD) made several arrests between Oct. 10-11 in connection to a murder that occurred in August. According to police, officers were responding to what they thought was a possible cardiac arrest at a residence in Wenatchee on Aug. 12.. After arriving, they learned that the call they were responding to was a shooting.
Woman found in river was pregnant, wrapped, bound; suspect in custody

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-12-22 A suspect in the murder of 34 year old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been arrested in Oregon. According to Benton County Superior Court documents an off-duty Kennewick Police Officer found Ebanez's body covered in plastic sheeting...
City of Wenatchee Silently Bans RV Parking on City Streets

The City of Wenatchee discreetly prohibited RV parking on city streets without any discussion during their last council meeting on Thursday. The council unanimously approved two new laws pertaining RV parking, or any occupant living in their vehicle/trailer. These two ordinances include the following changes: the first now prohibits RVs...
Man Charged With 1st Degree Murder Has $5 million Bail

A Wenatchee man has a $5 million bail after being charge with 1st Degree Murder in the August death of 18-year-old Yair Flores. Police arrested 19-year-old Markheil Leon Ford Monday after prosecutors charged him on October 5 with the crime. He made his first court appearance Tuesday. Officers think Ford...
