4 Lincoln to host Washington in livestream Game of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Livestream Game of the Week returns this Friday with an east-side showdown between #4 Lincoln and Washington.

Friday’s contest is a key matchup for both Washington and Lincoln, especially when you look at the 11AAA playoff standings.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KELOLAND Sports Update

Washington is looking to build some momentum prior to the playoffs, which begin on Thursday, October 27.

The Warriors are 2-4 and with a win on Friday and a win over Brandon Valley next week, the Warriors could pull to .500 at 4-4 and grab the fourth seed in the 11AAA playoffs.

The top four seeds earn a quarterfinal home game.

On the other side of the field, Lincoln is playing their final 11AAA game of the season. Their final contest on October 17 will be against 11AA, Aberdeen Central.

The Patriots can seal a winning record with a win on Friday, plus they can clinch the fourth seed in the playoffs.

It’s no surprise that with two weeks left in the 11AAA regular season, there is plenty to play for, but this game also adds the rivalry as well.

There is no love lost when the Warriors and Patriots meet in any sport and on Friday, the two east side opponents will renew their rivalry.

GAME INFO

Kick-off for Friday’s contest is set for 6 p.m. at Howard Wood Field. You can stream the contest on KELOLAND.com and the link below:

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.