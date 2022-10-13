Read full article on original website
Victims’ families mystified as evidence is tossed from triple murder trial
INDIANAPOLIS — Caden Smith was supposed to be in Marion Superior Court Monday morning to begin his trial for the murders of three friends in some woods on the south side last October. Instead, he’ll be at home, with a GPS monitoring device strapped to his ankle, as the...
Suspect in triple murder ordered released on GPS monitoring after key evidence suppressed
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager who police say killed two men and a teenager has been ordered to be released on GPS monitoring after key evidence was tossed out in the case. On September 28, the Marion Superior Court ruled in favor of Caden Smith’s attorneys to suppress evidence that was submitted for the trial.
Muncie man faces neglect, battery charges over 14-month-old’s severe injuries
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man has been charged with battery and neglect after a 14-month-old girl in his care was found to have numerous injuries, including a brain bleed, court documents state. On Thursday, 19-year-old Bradley Joe Kiger was charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent...
Larry Jo Taylor Jr. sentenced to 86 years for the murder of Amanda Blackburn
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday that Larry Jo Taylor Jr. has been sentenced to 86 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for the 2015 murder of Amanda Blackburn. On November 10, 2015, IMPD was dispatched to the city’s north side on reports of break-ins...
1 injured, 1 killed in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating separate shootings that left one man dead and another man injured early Sunday morning. Officers were first called to the 3000 block of East 21 Street just before midnight on a report of a domestic incident with a weapon. Officers located a man with...
‘A difficult month’: Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th homicide of October
INDIANAPOLIS — In just the first two weeks of this month, the city has seen at least 17 homicides. Recent crime data for Indianapolis shows that historically, October is one of the deadliest months in the city. Now, leaders are encouraging communities to come together and disrupt this deadly trend.
Carmel police searching for missing 17-year-old girl
CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing/runaway juvenile. 17-year-old Portia Craig was last seen around 11 p.m. on Oct. 10 in Carmel, police said. Craig is 5’5″ tall, weighs around 100 pounds and has long pink braids and brown eyes.
‘This is unacceptable’: Muncie teens racially profiled at Rural King
“I just didn’t think it would happen to us,” explained Marquel Bond. He and his friend Jayleon Jones had multiple discussions with parents about how young Black men are sometimes treated differently and how to respond if it happened to them. Then, it did happen to them. On...
Judge considering injunction in religious freedom lawsuit against Indiana abortion ban
A Marion County judge heard the first arguments Friday in a second lawsuit challenging Indiana's near-total abortion ban - this one focused on Indiana's religious freedom law. Judge considering injunction in religious freedom …. A Marion County judge heard the first arguments Friday in a second lawsuit challenging Indiana's near-total...
Man dies after car crashes into near northeast side backyard
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Sunday afternoon after his car drove off Interstate 70 and crashed into a backyard on the near northeast side of Indianapolis. EMS was called around 1:30 p.m. to the I-70 and Keystone exchange for a “serious crash in the backyard of a residence,” state police said. Witnesses who called 911 described a car driving off I-70 and ending up in a person’s yard, according to ISP.
Man shot and killed on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Saturday night after a person was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis. City metro police were called around 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive on report of a person down. Upon arrival, IMPD officers found a Black man laying in a ditch off the road.
1 dead in 3 separate Friday night shootings in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one fatally, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area northwest of the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street.
No one injured in house fire on Greenfield’s west side, pets saved from blaze
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Emergency were on the scene of a house fire in Greenfield and people are urged by police to avoid the area Sunday afternoon. According to the Greenfield Police Department, GPD officers and city fire crews were on scene of a house fire on Tinker Trail. This is in the Sawmill neighborhood on the city’s west side.
PICS: Car hits east side gas pump, catches fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A car caught fire on Indy’s east side Friday night after being hit by a pickup truck and pushed into a gas pump. Police were called around 9:30 p.m. to the intersection of E. Washington and Sadler Avenue, near Washington and I-465, for a “personal injury accident”. Upon arrival, they found a fire near a car that crashed into a Thorntons gas pump.
When does leaf pickup begin in Indianapolis?
INDIANAPOLIS — Autumn has arrived in earnest in Central Indiana which means it’s time to bust out the rakes. But when exactly does leaf collection begin in Indianapolis?. On Friday, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced that leaf pickup in Indianapolis will begin on Monday, November 7.
Starbucks closing downtown Indy location due to safety concerns
INDIANAPOLIS — A wave of Starbucks closures nationwide due to safety concerns is hitting Indianapolis. On Friday, Starbucks confirmed that it is closing one of its downtown Indianapolis locations due to safety concerns. The location on Monument Circle will close effective October 28. The latest news comes after the...
Freezing weather forecasted across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Ready for the cold blast? Temperatures drop below freezing in our latest forecast!. Enjoy mild temperatures in the low to mid 60s on Sunday. Because right at the top of the week, cold air rushes in and will chill down Indiana to below freezing temperatures in some cases!
Freezing forecast with snow flurries for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Freeze warning for central Indiana kicks in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Get ready for freezing cold temperatures!. A freeze warning is in effect across central Indiana for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across the state. In some cases, a hard freeze may take place. This could end the growing season. Make sure to bundle up Tuesday morning!
High School Football: October 14
INDIANAPOLIS – Friday is the last night of the high school football regular season, one final tune-up before sectionals begin next week. A battle of unbeatens highlights the week nine schedule as top-ranked Brownsburg (8-0) visits Hamilton Southeastern (8-0) for the Hoosier Crossroads Conference title. The other top two...
‘So many stories’: OneAmerica Tower celebrates 40th anniversary
INDIANAPOLIS – “OneAmerica Tower. 40 years downtown. So many stories.”. The OneAmerica Tower has shaped Indy’s skyline for four decades. The 38-story building opened to employees on Oct. 14, 1982, although the company traces its roots back to 1877. The signboards outside the tower usually feature a...
