Greensburg, IN

Greensburg, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greensburg, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
cbs4indy.com

1 injured, 1 killed in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating separate shootings that left one man dead and another man injured early Sunday morning. Officers were first called to the 3000 block of East 21 Street just before midnight on a report of a domestic incident with a weapon. Officers located a man with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Carmel police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing/runaway juvenile. 17-year-old Portia Craig was last seen around 11 p.m. on Oct. 10 in Carmel, police said. Craig is 5’5″ tall, weighs around 100 pounds and has long pink braids and brown eyes.
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man dies after car crashes into near northeast side backyard

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Sunday afternoon after his car drove off Interstate 70 and crashed into a backyard on the near northeast side of Indianapolis. EMS was called around 1:30 p.m. to the I-70 and Keystone exchange for a “serious crash in the backyard of a residence,” state police said. Witnesses who called 911 described a car driving off I-70 and ending up in a person’s yard, according to ISP.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man shot and killed on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Saturday night after a person was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis. City metro police were called around 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive on report of a person down. Upon arrival, IMPD officers found a Black man laying in a ditch off the road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead in 3 separate Friday night shootings in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one fatally, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area northwest of the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4indy.com

No one injured in house fire on Greenfield’s west side, pets saved from blaze

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Emergency were on the scene of a house fire in Greenfield and people are urged by police to avoid the area Sunday afternoon. According to the Greenfield Police Department, GPD officers and city fire crews were on scene of a house fire on Tinker Trail. This is in the Sawmill neighborhood on the city’s west side.
GREENFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

PICS: Car hits east side gas pump, catches fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A car caught fire on Indy’s east side Friday night after being hit by a pickup truck and pushed into a gas pump. Police were called around 9:30 p.m. to the intersection of E. Washington and Sadler Avenue, near Washington and I-465, for a “personal injury accident”. Upon arrival, they found a fire near a car that crashed into a Thorntons gas pump.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

When does leaf pickup begin in Indianapolis?

INDIANAPOLIS — Autumn has arrived in earnest in Central Indiana which means it’s time to bust out the rakes. But when exactly does leaf collection begin in Indianapolis?. On Friday, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced that leaf pickup in Indianapolis will begin on Monday, November 7.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Starbucks closing downtown Indy location due to safety concerns

INDIANAPOLIS — A wave of Starbucks closures nationwide due to safety concerns is hitting Indianapolis. On Friday, Starbucks confirmed that it is closing one of its downtown Indianapolis locations due to safety concerns. The location on Monument Circle will close effective October 28. The latest news comes after the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Freezing weather forecasted across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Ready for the cold blast? Temperatures drop below freezing in our latest forecast!. Enjoy mild temperatures in the low to mid 60s on Sunday. Because right at the top of the week, cold air rushes in and will chill down Indiana to below freezing temperatures in some cases!
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Freezing forecast with snow flurries for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Freeze warning for central Indiana kicks in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Get ready for freezing cold temperatures!. A freeze warning is in effect across central Indiana for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across the state. In some cases, a hard freeze may take place. This could end the growing season. Make sure to bundle up Tuesday morning!
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

High School Football: October 14

INDIANAPOLIS – Friday is the last night of the high school football regular season, one final tune-up before sectionals begin next week. A battle of unbeatens highlights the week nine schedule as top-ranked Brownsburg (8-0) visits Hamilton Southeastern (8-0) for the Hoosier Crossroads Conference title. The other top two...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

‘So many stories’: OneAmerica Tower celebrates 40th anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS – “OneAmerica Tower. 40 years downtown. So many stories.”. The OneAmerica Tower has shaped Indy’s skyline for four decades. The 38-story building opened to employees on Oct. 14, 1982, although the company traces its roots back to 1877. The signboards outside the tower usually feature a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

