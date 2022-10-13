Read full article on original website
The Good Doctor - Episode 6.04 - Shrapnel - Press Release
“Shrapnel” – The team operates on a military reenactor whose attempt at authenticity has created an explosive predicament that even Dr. Shaun Murphy couldn’t predict. Meanwhile, Dr. Jordan Allen and Dr. Daniel Perez are on a race against time as they search for a severed foot on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, OCT. 24 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Atlanta - Episode 4.10 - It Was All A Dream (Series Finale) - Press Release
You know what? As much as I hated this show, I think I'm gonna miss it. Written by Donald Glover and directed by Hiro Murai.
The L Word - Episode 3.02 - Los Angeles Traffic - Press Release
Bette and Shane break new ground with Tina and Tess, respectively, but old habits come back to bite them. Sparks fly with Alice’s latest prospect until an unexpected revelation, while Angie heals her heartbreak with a new flame. Meanwhile, Finley competes for Maribel's favor until Maribel drops a bomb about Sophie that threatens to tear them apart, and Dani puts hurt feelings aside for Gigi, but is it too late?
MIPCOM: Shoreline Entertainment-Organic Media Pact for Production and Sales (EXCLUSIVE)
Taiwan-based development and production operation Organic Media is teaming up with Los Angeles-based sales agency and content aggregator Shoreline Entertainment in a strategic pact that sees Shoreline take responsibility for much of Organic’s sales function. The pairing will make its debut at this week’s MIPCOM TV rights market in Cannes. It will follow that with an appearance at the American Film Market in Santa Monica in early November. Organic was co-founded in 2019 by veteran sales and production executive Steve Chicorel and Kelly Mi Li (“Bling Empire”) and now has operations in Taipei, Los Angeles, London, Riga and Brisbane. The operation, now...
Chicago PD - Donde Vives - Review
This week’s Chicago PD is all about Dante Torres, but it still packed quite a punch in more ways than one. Dante is the new kid, being shown the ropes and welcomed into Intelligence with open arms as he should be. He is nota replacement for Jay Halstead, and I feel like that is something that needs to be said. He is his own character, and a good one at that, adding something new to the series that viewers haven’t had in a while.
14 Behind-The-Scenes Costuming Facts From Iconic Horror Movies
The only thing scarier than professional clown makeup is amateur clown makeup.
USD POLL : What is the funniest scene you have seen this year in a movie or TV series that isn't a comedy?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Mothman's Dog who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?
Stargirl -The Betrayal -Review : Right And Wrong
Beware of spoilers for the episode in the article. Please do not continue reading if you haven’t watched the episode yet and you are not okay with being spoiled. This week things finally started picking up as the plot moved forward in interesting and unexpected ways. The third season's underlying theme of morality ( right and wrong ) was also a big part of this episode.
All American: Homecoming - Episode 2.03 - My, Myself and I - Promotional Photos + Press Release
BALANCING ACT – Simone (Geffri Maya) shows a different side of herself that does not go unnoticed as she reclaims her power on and off the court, but she must decide if that is the best strategy. Damon’s (Peyton Alex Smith) determination to ignore his unresolved relationship with Jessie (guest star Joe Holt) leads to conflict and an uncertainty within the team. Cam (Mitchell Edwards) has an unexpected visitor who will challenge him on his decision to pursue music, leaving Cam to turn to Keisha (Netta Walker) for support. As Amara (Kelly Jenrette) settles into her new job, she receives an anonymous critique, making her realize that she needs to sacrifice something important to her. Meanwhile, JR (Sylvester Powell) and Nate (Rhoyle Ivy King) find themselves revisiting the past, but each has a different outcome. Christine Swanson directed the episode written by Alison McKenzie (#203). Original airdate 10/24/2022.
MOVIES (LFF 2022): Women Talking - Review
A powerhouse of an understated drama that slowly dawns on you the more you watch the creeping horror that its everyday protagonists are experiencing. A colony is our home in the United States - and the stage is set in a barn, where a group of women struggle to reconcile their faith with the actions committed against them are so horrific and by so many of the men of the isolated village community.
